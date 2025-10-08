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The Retro Report is where I’ll be sharing super-specific, mood-based recommendations for what to read, watch, listen to, meditate on, and obsess over. These guides will be less about what is out this week/day/minute and instead steer you toward the stuff you may have slept on. We are veering AWAY from the news cycle churn and toward what is moving, thrilling, intriguing, and great :)

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