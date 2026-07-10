The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Alex Remington's avatar
Alex Remington
4h

"her business instincts and her artistic instincts are totally aligned and equal". I think this was also true of Andy Warhol, or, at least, it was his mantra for the way he publicly lived his artistic life. But Warhol's fetishization of commercialization of art was, basically, transgressive and queer, in much the same way as John Waters's Divine comedies were a decade later. But nothing that Warhol and Waters made feels particularly transgressive today. Our culture simply subsumed those ideas and what once was transgressive now gets sold at Target.

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