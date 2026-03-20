It’s time for our first-ever RETRO RECAP! Today’s episode: Sex and the City second two, episode four: “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?”

Since we’re picking things up a few episodes into the season, I also rewatched the preceding episode, “The Freak Show,” to get the context right. “The Freak Show” was also an illuminating watch, for several reasons:

The title refers to a truism uttered by Miranda: Every unattached guy over the age of the thirty is a freak (not in the fun, sexy way; in the damaged-goods way). Any man who is still available into his third decade of life has been weeded out in a “Darwinian” dating process that left him on the shelf. Thus it is not a matter of if an eligible single guy has some horrendous flaw but what said horrendous flaw will be, and how long it will take any of these women to discover it. In my opinion, the only dated thing about this opinion is the cutoff age. While we’re all feeling nostalgic for the ‘90s, it is useful to remember that this was a decade in which “turning thirty” was considered a romantic death sentence; you may recall that, in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), the age of the “if we’re not married by then, we’ll give up and marry each other” pact between Julia Roberts and the titular Best Friend is the wisened age of… 28. Now the energy is much more Broad City (Ilana, age 27, to her boyfriend who says he wants marriage and children: “What am I, a child bride?”). Progress!

On the subjective of “everybody loves to romanticize the past”—which by the way is a major theme in my novel, Retro (which comes out June 23 and is available for preorder now, if you like this newsletter you will love it!!!—is that it can seem like everything was better before. And in fact some things really were better before, but we all know, intellectually, that it was not quite as simple and straightforward as we remember it (or, in the case of times-gone-by we’re too young to remember, as it is portrayed in media/appears in the photographs). Share Everyone loves to say that straight dating was better way back when—not ALL the way before, as in, pre-women’s lib, but at least before the apps and online dating and smartphones and such. And I am not here to argue that point; I for one resent that the dominant way of meeting people to date today involves giving my photographs and personal information to an app that is selling that data to advertisers/probably using it to train some AI they haven’t announced yet/can be screenshotted and shared with literally anyone/feels dehumanizing and gross even though I know plenty of people (including some of you!) met perfectly wonderful partners that way/etc etc etc. I will, however, note that every single complaint about dating that the SATC girls lodge in this episode could easily be placed, verbatim, in a new episode of television today.

The kicker of this episode is that Carrie actually meets a lovely, normal guy in a real-life meet-cute in the park, with whom she is genuinely compatible, and the freakiest thing about him is that he has a Tweety Bird tattoo on his shoulder. But because she is convinced it is impossible that he’s not a freak, when she is left alone in his apartment after spending the night, she tears through all his stuff like an absolute maniac seeking evidence of this freakdom, and he walks in on her trying to bust open a box that contains… his Cub Scout memorabilia. Devastated that, as he feared, there are no normal single women left in New York, he dumps her.

WHICH BRINGS US TO:

“They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?”

SATC was a fantasy even when it aired—that beautiful sweet-spot of heightened circumstances (outrageous fashion, apartments, and thrills) but grounded emotions and stakes—but naturally some of its then-ordinary offerings seem especially fantastic now, for instance the idea that you could write a newspaper column that would turn you into a downtown celebrity. “What about Substack?” you may be asking. Not to bite the hand that newsletters but: what about Substack? SORRY but it’s too generic! All the newsletters look identical because the formatting options are so limited (which is part of why it’s so easy to use and whatever I’m not trying to win design competitions over here, I’m just saying). It simply lacks texture the way everything Online lacks texture. And the fact that you have to be Online to get a newsletter at all is part of what makes it less cool. I’m not happy about it either but it is what it is!

As the episode opens, Carrie proclaims that all the girls are single. It’s a special event akin to Halley’s Comet. I am excited by this as well. This show is best when Carrie is single and has curly/wavy hair; second-best when she is dating Big; spiritually-incorrect when her hair is straightened; and at its worst when she is dating Aidan (I will elaborate another time on why Aidan is, by far, her worst boyfriend).

the platonic ideal of Carrie-hair!!

The girls celebrate this alignment of singledom by going out to a salsa club and dancing all night. Carrie’s hair is in loose waves which is a good sign about where things are going.

I promise I will devote an entire newsletter to this issue VERY soon, but for now I will just point out that every person in this episode—the main cast, the guys they date, the normies on the sidelines—looks like a real human! Even the hot ones look hot in a human way! Look at their TEETH.

Everyone takes tequila shots to “being alone,” which Charlotte is worried will jinx her in her quest for a husband; Samantha sagely tells her that “we’re all alone, even when we’re with men.” A man at this club in a suit and tie approaches Samantha, and at first I thought wow men really used to dress up to go to the club, whatever happened to THAT, but then it turns out he is the owner of said club, which does a little more to explain the outfit.

Carrie insists she needs to call it a night because she’s getting her picture taken for New York magazine, which is profiling twenty Manhattan singles for its “Single and Fabulous” issue. In an extremely out-of-character move, Charlotte begs Carrie to have just one more drink; alas, there is no such thing as “just one more drink” and Carrie winds up stumbling home at dawn. I loooove her up-all-night fit with the fur coat and these shiny pink pants!! (It’s in the video below at the 40 second mark.) This is the gaiety and glory and sparkle I was talking about when I recommended The Dud Avocado!!

For some reason, Carrie thinks she may as well just stay awake rather than get in any sleep at all, and so she accidentally passes out and when she is roused by her ringing (landline!) telephone. Stanford—whose boyfriend is the assistant photographer who got Carrie on the list; this strains credulity for me, not because nepo-situations aren’t happening left right and center but just because Carrie, who has had her face and naked-dress-bod on the side of the Fifth Avenue bus since the middle of season one, would be an obvious selection for an NYMag list of noteworthy singles; she wouldn’t need the in—is livid, because Carrie is two hours late.

Curious what the other media people reading this newsletter think but I find it hard to believe Carrie would be managing this all by herself. Wouldn’t she have an agent? Alas, she arrives alone in last night’s outfit (she hadn’t already planned an outfit for this?? Seems like the sort of thing she would have obsessed over!) and, due to her tardiness, has already made enemies. She lights a cigarette while they take some “test shots,” given the blessing of the photographer to do so (“I don’t care if you shoot up” okay!!). The lighting is harsh; her makeup is non-existent.

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Carrie, a media professional, evidently has no media savvy. Do any of you think this tracks and/or that a person in her position could be so clueless today? Obviously Trump’s White House set wasn’t expecting to be portrayed as they were in Vanity Fair, even though just a cursory skim of photographer Christopher Anderson’s work—such as: his New York Times Magazine cover portrait of Trump from 2017—would’ve told them what they were in for. And even they knew to bring their own hair-and-makeup teams or to arrive “camera-ready,” as Anderson told the Washington Post; Karoline Leavitt brought “her own personal groomer.” The best New York magazine corollary would be “The Cruel Kids Table,” but that wasn’t a photoshoot. And these are all politicians and/or children. Carrie is a columnist and a grown-up!

Days later, having recovered from her hangover, Carrie and the girls spend a Saturday power-walking. The idea is that it’s a novelty that they’re all available to hang out because they don’t have boyfriends; this would make more sense if literally every episode did not feature them having brunch together (another fantasy: the consistent availability of an entire friend group to gather in person on a weekly basis!).

It’s not flashy or anything but this is the kind of understated character-correct costume design that makes this show feel REAL. For this athletic activity. Carrie has arrived obviously not wearing a bra; Charlotte has a matching set; Miranda looks like she got dressed out of the laundry pile.

On said power walk, Miranda runs into Josh, whom she describes to her girlfriends as “an ophthalmologist I once faked orgasms with.” Charlotte can’t believe Miranda would stop returning a guy’s calls “just” because he could not make her come. “Orgasms don’t send you Valentine’s cards,” is this grown woman’s best argument. To this I say: Charlotte, Valentine’s Day only comes once a year. How many times a year do you think Miranda should get to come?? Charlotte is very annoying in these early seasons before she is humbled by life, Trey, and Bunny; I sort of forgot that about her.

Carrie comes face-to-face with herself at the newsstand: Her “Single & Fabulous!” fantasy is a “Single & Fabulous?” reality. This is the photo in question:

Carrie hides her shame under a bucket hat (everything old is new again!):

Over brunch, her friends all agree: the question mark is HOSTILE. The only acceptable response is, as Miranda says, “Fuck them, exclamation point.” Even Charlotte says “fuck,” that’s how you know the situation is serious. Charlotte reads aloud: “These women are filling their lives with an endless parade of decoys and distractions to avoid the painful fact that they’re completely alone.” Annoyingly, this episode does not tell us if any MEN are featured in this article. Is the New York issue only about women?

Miranda’s astute take: “Every couple of years, an article like this emerges as a cautionary tale to scare young women into marriage.” She is RIGHT. A full review of these articles would be a newsletter unto itself; for now I will cite one that belongs in a Hall of Infamy for everlasting damage done by a single article. The phrase “biological clock” was actually coined not by a scientist, medical doctor, or any other such expert but by Washington Post journalist Richard Cohen, in 1978, who wrote, ominously, that “the clock is ticking for the career woman.”

In what I’m sure is a total coincidence, Cohen wrote this at the time that women were (finally!) flooding the white-collar workforce; it was also, not incidentally, the year that IVF emerged, thus upending millennia of norms around pregnancy and reproduction. A person could suggest that panic around women suddenly, actually having choices—even the ability to get credit cards without their husband’s signatures (1974, so, just four years before Cohen wrote his article)—rather than some deep understanding of the science of reproduction (more recent and reputable sources have found, emphasis added, “Increasing evidence suggests that the father’s age contributes to his offspring’s higher vulnerability to inheritable diseases”) was fueling the myth that women should NOT, in fact, devote themselves to the careers they literally JUST got the opportunity to really pursue, but should hurry up and settle down before it’s too late!!!!

More recently, you may recall the frenzy around Lori Gottlieb’s Marry Him: The Case for Settling for Mr. Good Enough, which was published in 2011. And of course we’re all living through the tradwife wave. What’s funny to me is that we are currently in a cultural moment in which even ostensibly pro-marriage propaganda is having the opposite of its intended effect, and many a marriage memoir of late seems to be prompting in its readers a lone rallying cry: oh my God, get a divorce!!!

But the women of SATC are not reading this newsletter; they are only reading this one issue of New York. Carrie watches, helpelessly, as that insidious question mark—“Single and Fabulous?”—”infects” them all.

The irony of this is that these women were having the time of their lives together at the start of the episode, in part because they’re all single and can make time for each other. The article has scared them into thinking that their fabulous weekend out on the town was not fabulous after all. So Samantha goes dancing with William, Miranda fakes orgasms once more with Josh, and Charlotte decides that her handyman working-actor friend, who says he’s moving to Salt Lake City to star in a Christian soap opera (“Days of our Mormon Lives or some shit,” he says, to which I say: how prescient!) is actually a catch.

Carrie cannot help but wonder: “Are we faking more than orgasms? Are we faking entire relationships? Is it better to ‘fake it’ than be alone?”

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I forgot all about this, but SATC used to do these funny little New-Yorker-talking-straight-camera confessional-type things. They’re so fun! These men and women on the street say things like “Every day with my wife is a trip to Idiot Island,” and a woman on a date with a deaf guy confides to us, Fleabag-style, “I don’t understand sign language.”

Carrie refuses to go out in public while the magazine is on newsstands, so she has the girls over at her place. Miranda laments that men can’t make women come. “It’s the clitoris, not the sphinx.” She is faking her orgasms anyway because Josh “means well.” I am trying to imagine a man who would fake anything for a woman who “means well” and I am coming up empty. Samantha is getting all caught up in her fling with William, who loves to use the first-person-plural, as if they are already in a committed relationship: We will have so much fun in the Hamptons this summer, etc.

Emboldened by her friends, and in one giant leap for womankind, Miranda finally tells Josh he has never made her come. At first, he assumes the problem is her, but she swiftly humbles him—“A lot of women fake it and up until five minutes ago you didn’t know that I was faking it, sooooo…!”—and in so doing, blows his fragile mind. Funny that this has never occurred to him because this episode aired in 1999, a full decade after When Harry Met Sally… educated the masses about faking orgasms:

Josh’s response to Miranda’s feedback though, is actually quite charming: He puts on his glasses and insists on being told exactly what to do to get her off. The glasses are a really nice touch. He’s here to learn!

As is the law of television rhythms, all these panicked attempts at partnership fizzle by the episode’s end. Unfortunately some things just can’t be taught; despite Josh’s best efforts he is simply not the man for Miranda. She fakes it one last time, a sort of A-for-effort situation, and goes back to letting his calls go to her answering machine. After briefly forgetting herself, Charlotte realizes she is someone who could never date an “almost-forty, out-of-work actor.” Samantha gets ghosted by We-William, and this is the source of that clip that makes the rounds where she is sitting alone at a restaurant in fur, spilling a glass of red wine because she is so distraught over her abandonment. (She also allows the busboy to kiss her?! Just because he was nice to her when she was sad?!?? And then tips him?!?!?!?)

Carrie decides she will not let anyone stop her from being single-and-fabulous-exclamation-point, so she goes with Stanford to a downtown party where she swiftly gets wasted and is very, very annoying. Too many tartinis, and it’s 2 a.m. on a Tuesday. She is warned by Stanford what “everyone here is gay, gay, gay” but Carrie manifests the night she wants and who walks through the room but: BRADLEY COOPER.

Celebrity sighting!

Bradley Cooper is straight and smokes and has a Porsche (red flag) which Carrie jumps into so he can drive (after HOW many tartinis??) to, I guess, his apartment, but we never make it there because he stops for a pack of cigarettes. What does he find at the newsstand but Carrie’s New York cover! He can’t believe it’s her! Carrie decides to take herself home because if she slept with him, “It would be the only time I ever went home with a guy to validate my life.” To this I must say: The ONLY time? Carrie. Be serious.

The next day, Carrie confronts her singledom head-on: She takes herself out for a glass of lunch wine. She does not even bring a book. Good for her!!