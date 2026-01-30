Given the mental/emotional/political state of emergency (ice, ICE), I am devoting this issue of the Retro Report entirely to an escapist and sort-of frivolous matter: Heated Rivalry.

Connor Storrie (left) and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry .

When I was a full-time culture reporter I had to watch everything that “everybody” was watching. Of course that has its pleasures (I WILL follow Emily to Paris, Rome, the edge of the earth, wherever) but sometimes—often!—a person wants to decide on their own cultural diet. It is also very time-consuming to keep up with everything, and that’s just not the kind of thing I can swing now that I have chosen to devote as many waking hours as humanly possible to learning all there is to know about Robert Moses.

So in my life as a free woman (feature writer, novelist!!!!) I am much choosier about my content intake and I really thought I was going to sit this round out. But here you find me: I caved to the discourse and watched it last weekend. While I do not share the passion of its true fans—I mean, I thought it was fine! But like, just… fine!—I DO have theories about how it became such a smash, and specifically theories as to why so many straight women are feral for the show. If you are curious about that I have made a seven-minute voice memo (exciting new TRR feature!) on the subject:

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A related thought/footnote to the voice note: It’s funny to see that this show is kind of having a reverse Minx. Did any of you watch Minx? It was on Starz for a season, got canceled; was saved by HBO Max, but got canceled again while its second season was still in production and so was saved by Starz once more but then was canceled again (for good), and is now streaming on Netflix.

Set in the 1970s and starring Jake Johnson of New Girl fame, Minx is about this feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) who wants to start a women’s lib magazine and the only backer she can find is a porn magnate (that’s Jake!) so they create a magazine called Minx that features hot naked male centerfolds and reported essays and features about important feminist issues of the day. So finally a WOMAN can say: “No, I’m just reading it for the articles!” There’s a whole thread in the show of how, even though the magazine is supposed to be for women, gay men are also buying and loving Minx, but the advertisers are only interested in courting women and do not want to be associated with a gay male readership. Drama! I recommend it.

Let your friends know that you’re watching “Heated Rivalry” but in a more complex, intellectual way than everyone else <3 Share

RETRO RECS FOR GIVING THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT

As founding readers of TRR know, the original vision for this newsletter involved taking recommendation requests from readers like YOU. It’s been a minute since I’ve solicited those requests, though, and I feel like our newer readers may not even be AWARE that this is a feature of the letter I’d love to expand.

Give a girl a ring!

Are you in search of a super-specific mood-based rec for what to read/watch/listen to/obsess over? Do you need a cultural phenomenon explained? Send me a message, leave a comment, let me know!