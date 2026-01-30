The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Bruce T's avatar
Bruce T
Jan 30

I think heated rivalry's success was just a matter of time. There have been so many queer stories that got semi viral but never fully broke containment (Red, White and Royal Blue immediately comes to mind) and so this was just the one to finally make it. Also, of course, with the mainstream rise of romantasy, getting to see some irl smut for the female gaze doesnt hurt. I think HR just hit the confluence of a bunch of stuff, especially with nothing really else to watch in late Dec/Jan (I guess except Pluribus). Totally agree that the streets crave monoculture.

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1 reply by Jessica M Goldstein
Noam Reisner's avatar
Noam Reisner
Jan 30

Given that last picture, I thought you were going to recommend the classic crypto-gay film where the very hot Elizabeth Taylor is trying her best to sleep with the extremely hot Paul Newman, except Paul Newman is mourning the death of his friend/teammate/lover(?): Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

And if you haven't seen it, please do, it is phenomenal.

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