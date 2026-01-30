An entirely escapist and sort-of-frivolous matter: The Retro Report, vol. 14
INTRODUCING A NEW TRR FEATURE: THE SEVEN-MINUTE VOICE MEMO!
Given the mental/emotional/political state of emergency (ice, ICE), I am devoting this issue of the Retro Report entirely to an escapist and sort-of frivolous matter: Heated Rivalry1.
When I was a full-time culture reporter I had to watch everything that “everybody” was watching. Of course that has its pleasures (I WILL follow Emily to Paris, Rome, the edge of the earth, wherever) but sometimes—often!—a person wants to decide on their own cultural diet. It is also very time-consuming to keep up with everything, and that’s just not the kind of thing I can swing now that I have chosen to devote as many waking hours as humanly possible to learning all there is to know about Robert Moses2.
So in my life as a free woman (feature writer, novelist!!!!) I am much choosier about my content intake and I really thought I was going to sit this round out. But here you find me: I caved to the discourse and watched it last weekend. While I do not share the passion of its true fans—I mean, I thought it was fine! But like, just… fine!—I DO have theories about how it became such a smash, and specifically theories as to why so many straight women are feral for the show. If you are curious about that I have made a seven-minute voice memo (exciting new TRR feature!) on the subject:
A related thought/footnote to the voice note: It’s funny to see that this show is kind of having a reverse Minx. Did any of you watch Minx? It was on Starz for a season, got canceled; was saved by HBO Max, but got canceled again while its second season was still in production and so was saved by Starz once more but then was canceled again (for good), and is now streaming on Netflix.
Set in the 1970s and starring Jake Johnson of New Girl fame, Minx is about this feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) who wants to start a women’s lib magazine and the only backer she can find is a porn magnate (that’s Jake!) so they create a magazine called Minx that features hot naked male centerfolds and reported essays and features about important feminist issues of the day. So finally a WOMAN can say: “No, I’m just reading it for the articles!” There’s a whole thread in the show of how, even though the magazine is supposed to be for women, gay men are also buying and loving Minx, but the advertisers are only interested in courting women and do not want to be associated with a gay male readership. Drama! I recommend it.
RETRO RECS FOR GIVING THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT
As founding readers of TRR know, the original vision for this newsletter involved taking recommendation requests from readers like YOU. It’s been a minute since I’ve solicited those requests, though, and I feel like our newer readers may not even be AWARE that this is a feature of the letter I’d love to expand.
Are you in search of a super-specific mood-based rec for what to read/watch/listen to/obsess over? Do you need a cultural phenomenon explained? Send me a message3, leave a comment, let me know!
If you’re new here: Stick around! Get THE RETRO REPORT every Friday.
For the uninitiated, because I know some of you are still out there: Heated Rivalry is an adaptation of a romance novel of the same name about two ice hockey stars on rival teams who fall in love and have this years-long, secret tryst. One of them is Russian and smokes cigarettes (Connor Storrie, actually American) and the other is Canadian and is very uptight (Hudson Williams, actually Canadian but does seem more fun and has a great and correct opinion about living in Los Angeles); a lot of the flirting involves the Russian telling the Canadian “you are boring” and I do not disagree! One of the funniest things to me about the show is that they make ZERO effort to “age” these guys in any way, so aside from speedy-quick announcements (the year will appear, VERY briefly, on screen, to show us that time has passed) letting us know it’s 2014 or whatever, there is basically no way of really knowing how long it’s been since these two have met. I cannot decide if I respect or reject the refusal to do the usual thing TV shows do to help with this, like: make 2012 the year someone had ill-advised bangs. If you, like me, first heard this was an HBO show and wondered why it looked like that (as in: inexpensive, “New York City” is obviously not New York City, etc.) it’s because Heated Rivalry is actually a Crave production (a Canadian streaming service), that was picked up by HBO for streaming in some other territories, like the United States.
I’m 500 pages in!!! LaGuardia is the mayor, FDR is the president, the Triborough Bridge is complete and everybody juuuust realized that what was supposed to be a traffic-solving miracle has turned out to be a traffic-increasing catastrophe, and I’m sure Moses will reflect on this failure and decide to build railroads instead :) It does seem that some sort of spiritual black mold has spread through the entirety of Moses’ heart because he is not nice to literally ANYONE except Al Smith, to whom Moses has just given a key to the Central Park Zoo (née Menagerie) so Smith can visit the animals at night (?!?) among other insane privileges.
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I think heated rivalry's success was just a matter of time. There have been so many queer stories that got semi viral but never fully broke containment (Red, White and Royal Blue immediately comes to mind) and so this was just the one to finally make it. Also, of course, with the mainstream rise of romantasy, getting to see some irl smut for the female gaze doesnt hurt. I think HR just hit the confluence of a bunch of stuff, especially with nothing really else to watch in late Dec/Jan (I guess except Pluribus). Totally agree that the streets crave monoculture.
Given that last picture, I thought you were going to recommend the classic crypto-gay film where the very hot Elizabeth Taylor is trying her best to sleep with the extremely hot Paul Newman, except Paul Newman is mourning the death of his friend/teammate/lover(?): Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
And if you haven't seen it, please do, it is phenomenal.