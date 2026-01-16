I spent my early journalism days covering awards shows, first for the Washington Post and then for ThinkProgress (RIP). We’d liveblog (lol) from the office, get takeout and make a whole night of it. As late nights at your desk go, it wasn’t too bad. But the one thing that always make me livid was when my coworkers on other beats—usually but not exclusively politics reporters—would tweet the night away, sharing cutting insights like “I’ve never heard of this movie” and “I don’t recognize any of these people” and “am I supposed to care about this?” Frankly, this performance struck me as un-collegial and idiotic. “Pick me” behavior for nerds. Like… wow, congratulations on not knowing what the movies are!! It’s probably because you are busy thinking about really important things, like the House of Representatives or the stock market <3 <3 <3 not dumb things like arts & culture <3 you’re so smart!!!!

So please know that when I say that the Golden Globes were very fake and embarrassing this year, like even moreso than usual, that take is not coming from a place of “who even cares about awards shows?” I am calling them fake and embarrassing because I care about awards shows, and this awards show in particular is, I think, an illuminating look at the specific and depressing cultural moment we’re in: The season of the grift.

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The Globes are now owned by Penske media, which also owns Variety. For more on the billionaires behind this trophy-distribution engine, let’s check in with our good friends at Lainey Gossip:

Now, the Globes are run by a billionaire cabal headed by Penske Media, which I have covered over the years but here’s one example. This year’s Globes, though, the third since the new Globes launched in 2023, was the worst telecast so far. It just felt so…shameless. Shamelessly money grubbing—they sold tickets for $70K a pop—shamelessly pumping up the interests of the billionaires who own the Globes and their buddies, which includes Donald Trump, Jr., who is invested in online prediction/betting market, Polymarket. Throughout the telecast, a Polymarket chyron appeared stating the winning odds for various categories, a thing absolutely no one asked for. I know people participate in Oscar pools and such, but don’t confuse that with a legitimate interest in gambling, that’s about being right. I don’t think the kind of people who will tune into the Golden Globes have much overlap with people into online betting. Maybe I’m wrong, but based on the night-of reactions to the Polymarket inclusion, I don’t think I am.

Perhaps you noticed, and were confused by, the sudden the addition of a new award for podcasting. The New York Times has a great story on how this came to be, involving a not-insignificant amount of pay-for-play among the contenders (nominees had to pay $5000 to upload their materials to a screening platform, and that’s just for starters) whose eligibility was determined through a “proprietary” (oooook) methodology as determined by Luminate, “a top entertainment data firm and former Nielsen subsidiary also owned by Mr. Penske,” which excluded a noteworthy number of very popular podcasts.

This is before we even get into the most made-up award of all, Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which—hilariously, given Variety’s previous assessment of its box office numbers—went to Sinners. I loved Sinners (I saw it twice in theaters, once for each Michael B. Jordan) and I’m sure everyone who won prefers victory to the alternative. But this trophy is objectively an absurd one (box office achievement? that’s what the money is for!) and, given that the only other trophy bestowed on Sinners, Best Original Score, was cut from the broadcast, just felt very consolation-prize to me.

If you want to get into the real nitty-gritty, I thoroughly enjoyed The Ankler’s thoughtful evisceration of the proceedings, “The Golden Globes Just Humiliated Hollywood.” For now I will simply say that I feel like we’ve entered a stage with all of this—“this” being not just the Globes but the entertainment/media ecosystem more broadly, not to mention the network on which the Globes aired and all the fine work they’re doing over there to prioritize what matters most in the news: “making sure every single night has something with viral potential”—where it is almost impossible to be scandalized anymore if you’ve been paying attention at all, even though all of this is is appalling, gross, and bleak. At least we’ll have great gowns, beautiful gowns?

RETRO RECS FOR CONFRONTING THE UGLY UNDERBELLY OF SHOW BUSINESS

The Player (1992, dir. Robert Altman)

Show me the writer who hasn’t wanted to send one of those!! The Player © Fine Line Features, courtesy Fine Line Features

I went into this movie basically cold and I recommend you do the same. The elevator pitch—big-deal Hollywood studio executive Griffin Mill (Tim Robbins) starts getting death threats in the mail from a jilted, angry screenwriter—is really all you need but woefully undersells the experience of seeing this sort-of noir/showbiz satire. It is a TRIP. Every celebrity cameo is better than the last. Whoopi Goldberg plays a detective who knows what’s what and can’t do anything about it. There are jokes inside of jokes inside of jokes like meta matryoshka dolls. Exists in the same universe, spiritually, as Bojack Horseman. (“Movies: Now More Than Ever!” is a very Hollywoo slogan.)

Why don’t you just treat yourself to the first eight minutes and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about?

The screenplay was written by Michael Tolkin, who adapted it from his 1988 novel of the same name. His daughter, Emma, is on Letterboxd, and sometimes she reviews her dad’s movies. Fun!

Of The Player, she writes: “My dad wrote The Player as a fuck you to Hollywood, thinking he was done with this psychotic soulless life-sucking industry. And in a perfect Hollywood twist, it’s what made his career.”

And THEN she has this great all-caps, paragraph-long screed that reads, in part:

EVERYONE’S ALWAYS SAYING “ALTMAN ALTMAN ALTMAN” AND YES, OF COURSE, ALTMAN IS A FUCKING GENIUS AND BROUGHT TOLKIN’S SCRIPT TO LIFE IN A SEARING ASTEROID OF ICONIC ENDLESS SHOTS AND A SMORGASBORD OF PERFECTLY-CAST CAMEOS AND PEOPLE TALKING OVER EACH OTHER IN A WAY YOU NEVER THOUGHT WOULD BE SO SATISFYING AND A MILLION OTHER BRILLIANT GROUNDBREAKING TIMELESS DIRECTORIAL CHOICES, AND SURE, MAYBE ALTMAN ALSO WANTED TO SAY FUCK YOU TO THE INDUSTRY BUT LIKE… THIS IS TOLKIN’S STORY?? In the words for Griffin Mill… “what an interesting concept it is to eliminate the writer from the artistic process.”

When you see the movie you will appreciate just how perfect it is for Emma to write this very meta complaint about the writer’s absence from the bigger story about the film’s success!!

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Josie and the Pussycats (2001, dir. Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan)

From left: Tara Reid, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Rosario Dawson in the under-appreciated Josie and the Pussycats

This one is a real IYKYK situation. Some of you are already nodding your heads and saying yes… YES!!! to yourselves. The rest of you are thinking of the Rotten Tomatoes SPLAT this early-aughts teen flick got—that is, assuming you remember it at all, and it’s probable that you do not, or that you never knew about it in the first place. So I will now speak to the uninitiated and I will be spoiling some of the plot because I think you need to know what they were really trying to do here in order to understand why this movie rules.

In theory, this was a Riverdale-type thing before there was Riverdale: a live-action adaptation of a beloved comic from the Archieverse about a cool girl group that performed wearing leopard-print cat ears. The movie that resulted was, somehow, MUCH weirder and more subversive than I must assume anyone at the studio-executive level realized it would be. Because what Josie and the Pussycats (2001) really is about is how corporations use artists to manipulate the masses into buying things we would, but for this coercion, never even want, and how, as soon as those artists become wise to the ways in which they’re being exploited, they are discarded.

We open on this boy band, Du Jour (ft. Seth Green and Clueless alums Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer) whose perfectly-inane songs are sonic doppelgängers for Max Martin’s best 2000s bops, performing for a swarm of fans. Post-performance, on their private plane, they realize something bizarre: there’s something weird in the backing track of their hit single. They confront their label exec about this, who promptly goes to the cockpit, cues the pilot to grab a parachute, and leaps from the plane, leaving the boy band to crash to a fiery death. RIP, Du Jour!!

As fate would have it, the label exec’s parachutes into Riverdale, where he meets Josie (Rachael Leigh Cook) and her Pussycats (Rosario Dawson and Tara Reid), a garage band who dreams of making it big. He offers them a massive record deal on the spot, which is, objectively, insane, but they’re too thrilled to ask too many questions.

If they did ask questions they would find out that MegaRecords CEO Fiona (PARKER POSEY!!!) has been conspiring with the U.S. government (!!!) to hide subliminal messages in pop music to brainwash teenagers into buying new products. Trends are dictated weekly, which means the hits have to keep on coming so that shopping mantras like orange is the new pink can be transmitted to young audiences, who will sprint to the mall to spend in accordance with these orders. When musicians find out what’s going on, they are simply "disappeared” through means the public won’t find suspicious, given the reputations of artists: staged drug overdoses, plane crashes, etc.

By the way, the music for this movie was written by Adam Schlesinger and the Josie songs were performed by Letters to Cleo and they are GREAT.

I remember seeing this movie in theaters after having read about it in the Bible (Teen People) and thinking: they’re getting away with this?? It was some of the first really anti-consumerist media I can recall being exposed to at that age, at a time when so much of what I was watching or was being told to watch was all about conspicuous-consumption-as-highest-aspiration. I mean, this movie came out in April 2001; at the end of that year, the president would tell everyone that the best way to tell the terrorists we weren’t afraid of them would be to go shopping. Back then I could tell—you know, just from reading the room—that it would not have been received well if I had asked any adults, “isn’t this like what the government was doing in Josie and the Pussycats?” so I kept that question to myself. But I think enough time has passed for me to point that out now!

Later on, I learned about a Josie-coded and September 11th-related grift from that time involving Steve Madden, who’d released a line of sneakers called “The Bravest,” purportedly to raise money for the families of New York City firefighters who’d died on 9/11. Alas, the company did not actually donate any of the money, until reporters sussed out what was happening, and even then Steve Madden only donated 10% of the profits to charity. The original deal had never been made official via a contract, and no advertising for “The Bravest” shoes ever noted how much of the $49.95 price of the sneakers would go to the 343 families. Called out on this obvious, vile malfeasance, Jamie Karson, then CEO of Steve Madden, dismissed any criticism. He told the New York Times: “The most patriotic thing we can do is make money.”

In conclusion: Is Josie and the Pussycats actually a documentary?! Please watch it and share your thoughts in the comments!

Broadcast News (1987, dir. James L. Brooks)

An almost-perfect movie with a 100% perfect Holly Hunter performance! Hunter plays a brilliant TV news producer, Jane Craig, whose work-husband/best friend Aaron Altman (Albert Brooks), is a crackerjack reporter with less-than-impressive people skills. Their whole deal gets thrown for a loop when the bureau hires Tom Grunick (William Hurt) who is handsome and charming but technically unimpressive in the journalism-prowess department.

In the wake of Tony Dokoupil’s ascent at Bari’s CBS, I’ve seen a few people sharing one of the great monologues from the movie, when Albert tells Jane that Tom, while being a perfectly nice guy, is actually “the devil” who will “bit by little bit, lower our standards where they’re important”:

Given that Albert is in love with Jane he is not the world’s most reliable/objective narrator here but his point stands!

Also: this is an excellent Washington, D.C. movie, in that it really captures how it feels to work and live here. At the very least it is the most accurate depiction I’ve ever seen of covering the White House Correspondents Dinner, namely, that you spend much of the night going up and down escalators.