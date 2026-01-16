The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Alice's avatar
Alice
Jan 16

1. The spiritual successor to Josie and the Pussycats is Girls5Eva. Pitch perfect parody songs that are actually bangers plus a searing critique of the industry.

2. Broadcast News should have ended with her tearful car ride back from the airport. That would have been perfect. The goofy time jump is bad.

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1 reply by Jessica M Goldstein
J Strauss's avatar
J Strauss
Jan 16

I briefly worked at Vice a decade ago as a video shooter/editor on their daily HBO show. There were a number of reasons it didn't work for me, but a big one was the way they insisted on inserting their reporters into the story. Broadcast News was on my mind all the time. Any time I had to shoot reaction shots of reporters nodding thoughtfully or retakes of questions AFTER the interview was done, I'd flash to the William Hurt tearing-up-in-an-interview scene. 

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