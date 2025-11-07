I trust by now you’ve all read, or at least heard about, Chante Joseph’s piece for British Vogue, “Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?”

The answer is a resounding yes, for lots of intriguing How We Live Now reasons. (And many of Joseph’s sources are women in happy relationships with men, before anybody gets too tetchy about her findings.)

In particular: the way the far-right has made the subtext text re: the misogyny inherent in encouraging—and, through sexist and patriarchal policies that strip women of our bodily autonomy, coercing—women into rushing into and staying in relationships with men who bring nothing to the table; the fascist cultural swing toward tradwives and “traditional” (gross) masculinity, thus giving any performative eagerness around the acquisition of and catering to a male partner a yikes-y, red-flag energy; reams of research supporting what many people know anecdotally, like that even in households in which husbands and wives are equal earners, women do the majority of domestic labor and childcare and that unmarried, childfree women are happier than any other subgroup and live longer than married women with kids, and on and on.

Don’t embarrass yourself: Let everyone know you’re reading THE RETRO REPORT! Share

From Joseph’s piece:

…there was an overwhelming sense from single and partnered women alike that, regardless of the relationship, being with a man was an almost guilty thing to do. On The Delusional Diaries Podcast, fronted by two New York-based influencers, Halley and Jaz, they discuss whether having a boyfriend is “lame” now. “Why does having a boyfriend feel Republican?” read a top comment, with 12,000 likes… Funnily enough, both of these hosts have partners, which is something I often see online. Even partnered women will lament men and heterosexuality – partly in solidarity with other women, but also because it is now fundamentally uncool to be a boyfriend-girl.

It is gratifying and fascinating to observe how decades of anti-single-woman propaganda is finally getting turned on its head, and after eons of single women being asked, by both the well-intentioned and condescending, “why are you still single?” we are entering a fun stage in which the people who feel like they need to explain themselves are the women who’ve tied themselves to men, because every literate and reasonably-informed person is on the same page about straight men and their typical shortcomings.

More from Joseph:

From my conversations, one thing is certain: the script is shifting. Being partnered doesn’t affirm your womanhood anymore; it is no longer considered an achievement and, if anything, it’s become more of a flex to pronounce yourself single. As straight women, we’re confronting something that every other sexuality has had to contend with: a politicisation of our identity… as our traditional roles begin to crumble, maybe we’re being forced to re-evaluate our blind allegiance to heterosexuality.

Joseph opens her piece by issuing the tongue-in-cheek declaration that as soon as someone she follows on social media gets and posts about a boyfriend, she knows it’s game over for their content and immediately hits unfollow. Many such cases!! This is sort of a b-plot in her article but I think it’s a very funny and telling one.

Does having a boyfriend automatically make a woman less interesting to observe online—that is, less free to buy/see/go/do whatever she pleases; less likely to take big sartorial swings; less appealing for the parasocial relationship her followers are seeking? One content creator quoted in the piece, Sophie Milner, admitted as much:

“Being single gives you this ultimate freedom to say and do what you want. It is absolutely not every woman, but I do notice that we can become more beige and watered-down online when in a relationship – myself included.”

I am especially curious about the “online” piece of the equation. Does that mean she is also less interesting in her offline life, or just less interesting in the ways that are obviously postable and consumable? And for a professional influencer, does this mean that having a boyfriend makes you worse at your job? And do male influencers have the same issues, re: girlfriends and follower-count drops?

If you ask ME, a new social media norm is on the horizon: It’s going to become a status marker—that is, among progressives, see above re: “Why does having a boyfriend feel Republican?”—to never post your significant other online.

Consider the artist Rama Duwaji, whose Instagram grid contains exactly zero photos of her husband, New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani—not even their wedding photos, which went viral over the summer and are all over the wedding-inspo Pinterest boards. As recently as two days before the election, Duwaji was simply sticking to her regularly scheduled posting programming, sharing glamorous selfies and carousels of “Things I saw this month that made me want to make art.”

Even on Election Day, her Instastory was a selfie with her “I Voted” sticker. She did not even tag or mention Mr. The Name Is Mamdani, M-A-M-D-A-N-I the day he won the election. So anyway, if you’re thinking to yourself that you couldn’t possibly be so understated and cool because your partner is too cool NOT to post… think again :).

RETRO RECS: SPOTLIGHT ON LITERATURE’S MOST EMBARRASSING BOYFRIEND!

The Neapolitan Quartet, Elena Ferrante

IF YOU HAVE NOT YET READ FERRANTE: Wow. WOWOWOWOW. Though actually part of me is jealous of you. To read Ferrante for the first time! I am in the brutal situation of having read all the Ferrante there is to read—and for everyone else in this post-Ferrante funk with me, there WILL be a newsletter about what to do with yourself so you can endure!!

For those who’ve yet to join us in the neighborhood, I do not want to spoil anything for you so please put down this email immediately, go to your nearest bookstore or library, and pick up My Brilliant Friend. DO NOT BE DAUNTED by the heft of this volume or the scale of the four-book epic on which you are about to depart.

Every time I see these covers, I am amazed anew at how terrible they are. Like… what IS this?! HOW are some of the greatest works of the 21st century wrapped in such bizarro, tonally-off-putting packaging? Why do the daughters on Lost Child have fairy wings on??? (Also yes I know they’re out of order; I did not make the image, I am but a humble blogger!)

FOR THE REST OF US: I have never, in my life, wanted to crawl inside of a book and strangle a man to death with my bare hands the way I did when I discovered the depths of Nino Sarratore’s treachery.

In case you need a refresher: Nino, WHO IS MARRIED, encourages Lenù to kick the floor out from under her entire life, which entails horrifying her religious parents by undoing her courthouse-ceremony marriage (which they barely understood or tolerated) by divorcing Pietro (yes he’s a drip that’s not the point though) and antagonizing her wealthy in-laws who (no offense but also: offense) are the only reason her failson husband even has a job and are frankly the only people consistently keeping her daughters alive, all because Nino swears he’s soooo in love with her—forget about Ischia, this isn’t about Lila, not everything is about Lila!!!!

Sure, fine, blow it all up for love, whatever, EXCEPT: Nino never. Leaves. His. WIFE!!!!!

And then he makes Lenù feel insane for insisting he should leave his wife because his wife is, like, fragile?! NINO. FUCKING. SARRATORE.

As is his wont, Nino gives Lenù the runaround and cheats on her with virtually every woman he meets, both before and after this most egregious discovery. Nino makes a fool of every woman he dates, even the untamable Lila, who, upon learning Lenù is leaving Pietro for Nino, tells her titular brilliant friend, “You’re an idiot… and she had never, ever spoken to me like that before.”

Of course there are so many disappointing, cruel, abusive and all-around vile men in the Neapolitan novels, and Ferrante gives us a thorough taxonomy of all the ways in which men can inflict harm on the women in their lives, from the classic means of violence and dominance (Stefano, the Solaras) to a more modern, genteel misogyny that pretends to recognize a woman’s innate intellect and humanity but deep down simply cannot abide the unsettling notion that a man’s daughter or wife is ever as much of a person as he is (Fernando Cerullo, Pietro).

But even though this is a series in which Fernando Cerullo literally throws his young daughter out the window and into the street, there is no man in the Ferrante-verse who inspires homicidal yearnings in my otherwise peaceful heart like Nino Sarratore!!! Truly the most embarrassing of all boyfriends and husbands, possibly in all of literature??

God, the casting in this series is PERFECT. Here is the young Nino (Francesco Serpico) on whom booksmart/boydumb Lenù is developing a life-altering, brain-melting crush that will forever change the trajectory of her life.

When do YOU realize that Nino Sarratore was one of the written words’ greatest villains? On my first read I was as smitten as Lenù until she actually ran away with him; on the reread, I could see those signs from the get that he would grow up to be just like his father.

And: What characters are in YOUR Embarrassing Boyfriend Hall of Infamy? Leave a comment, let me know who is keeping Nino company in there.