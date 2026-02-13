If you believe, as Norman Douglas once wrote, you can tell the values of a nation by its advertisements, and you saw the Super Bowl’s offerings on that front, you were probably left feeling—in the immortal words of an ad man—not great, Bob!

For hours, virtually every commercial was either trying to shove AI down all of our throats or fearmongering consumers into turning our streets into surveillance states via Ring doorbells that can send facial-recognition data about everyone who walks by to the police, who are permitted to request the footage even if they don’t have a warrant… cool :).

Everything else was crypto or sports gambling or celebrities who I really thought already had enough money by now but I guess… not? This is a subject for a separate newsletter but I feel like we have reached levels of societal celebrity saturation that make it no longer even remotely interesting to see any of them anywhere. (Real ones used to do their commercials in JAPAN so none of us would know! Whatever happened to that?) Now I simply cannot escape famous people no matter how hard I try. Everywhere I scroll, there they are. More often than not, I see the teaser trying to entice me to click—do I want to see inside someone’s Malibu bungalow, watch their sixteen-step skincare routine, go behind-the-scenes while they pick outfits or do photo shoots or whatever—and find myself saying (out loud, to my phone, which is always listening <3) “NO, you can’t make me!!!!”

As a matter of professional necessity, I have been thinking a lot about nostalgia and the sense that even things we never really valued—things we were always complaining about!—weren’t so bad and are getting worse, rapidly. We used to call Twitter a hell site, but it was obviously superior to the actual hell site it has become under current vile management, for instance. Every millennial knows that the “fast fashion” of our early twenties was remarkably well-made, considering, that there was a pre-private-equity time when they were really putting the “forever” in Forever 21.

When I was a kid—with dial-up internet, walking uphill to school both ways, barefoot in the snow, etc.—there was a sense that Super Bowl commercials were, well, the Super Bowl of commercials. Some of this was before my time, but from the ‘80s into the early 2000s, you could go into the game expecting there would be some Peggy Olsonian vision on display that would make even a skeptic of capitalism find something creative to enjoy or admire: The 1984 Apple ad introducing the Macintonish computer, directed by Ridley Scott; the Budweiser spots starring those cute Clydesdales; the Volkswagen ad with the Darth Vader kid who thought he was using the Force while his dad remote-started the car; “I’m going to Disney World!”

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This is part of a broader movement, I think, away from a “customer is always right” mode wherein the companies trying to sell us things had to, at the very least, tap dance to earn our attention and deliver a product worthy of our loyalty, to the place we’re in now, which is that companies seem to have unvarnished contempt for the average consumer—for our time, our intellect, our tastes—and are flinging their products at us with the energy of you’ll take what we give you and you’ll like it. Very similar (and not unrelated to) the near-total severance of the accountability-tether between the public and the powers-that-be in other arenas (such as: electoral politics).

I know it’s extremely American of me to be nostalgic for when advertisements were good, but here we are. The overall effect here is that so many things that used to feel playful now radiate a terminal joylessness. The places we used to reliably get even a little jolt of art aren’t delivering anymore. Meanwhile, the people in power, though desperate for cultural clout, do not respect culture and, incidentally, have yet to produce any art worthy of our attention (see: Melania, the Turning Point halftime show.) The Guardian ran an interesting article on this question earlier this week—why is MAGA art so dreadful?—and I would love to know your theories! It is very funny to me that on top of everything else, today’s neo-Nazis cannot even produce a Leni Riefenstahl.

Look, I don’t know about the rest of you but I am desperate to GET OUT OF HERE. And by “here” I do not just mean my beloved city of Washington which is really going through it in every department (I personally could have gone my entire life without living through the portmanteau “snowcrete”) but I also mean “here” like, reality. If you too have this feeling like you need to escape from the dreary drudgery of daily life right now, I have a couple of pictures that should lift you right out of your slumps!

RETRO RECS FOR ABSCONDING FROM REALITY AND ESCAPING TO A MAGNIFICENT ELSEWHERE

The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967, dir. Jacques Demy)

I just watched this for the first time! I am going to tell you what this is “about” but please know: a theme of these recs is that those sort of considerations like “what is the plot” and “does anything that’s happening make sense” are utterly irrelevant. The important thing about this film is that it is a sunshiney confection full of dreamy dances and candy-colors that will heal your worn-down-winter spirit. I mean LOOK at THIS:

It’s so sad how if you tried to light a movie this well today, let alone use a color palette this vibrant and gorgeous, they would take you out back behind a studio lot and put you down :(

On with our story: Delphine and Solange (played by real-life sisters, Catherine Deneuve and Françoise Dorléac) are twins who live and work together. Delphine is a dancer and Solange is a composer and pianist. They have this idyllic life in their little town but alas, the town is NOT big enough for their DREAMS. What are those dreams, you ask? They have two: making art and falling in love. They are always wearing these delightful coordinating outfits and impeccable eyeliner, like a French duo take on the Ronettes. Look at them in their intro number! Who wants to wear these fits for Halloween with me?!

The twins have a much-younger brother named Booboo who they are always supposed to pick up from school but despite having basically nothing to do except teach cute ballet classes to children and twirl around town talking about romance, they are almost never available to do this and so their brother is frequently picked up by strangers, which was a thing you were allowed to do in the past. Their mom Yvonne (Danielle Darrieux) runs a cafe, which is frequented regularly by sailors on leave, including one, Maxence (Jacques Perrin) who sees himself as more of an artist than a fighter. He has painted a portrait of his feminine ideal. It is hanging in the art gallery in town. Somehow, despite the town being very small, no one has put duh and duh together: This picture is an exact likeness of Delphine.

Now, I really feel like if you lived in a town this small and anyone looked like Catherine Deneuve no one would ever talk about anything else?? But we are to pretend that she is unremarkable in the context of Rochefort which is “full of pretty girls.” I’m sorry but there is simply no context in which these punims are not remarkable!! I would be remarking on them CONSTANTLY.

Delphine and Solange (Catherine Deneuve and Françoise Dorléac)

At one point, Gene Kelly shows up, bumps into Solange on the street, exchanges maybe three sentences with her, and then: BAM. He’s in love!!! He can think of no one else!!!! I found this to be a much more reasonable and plausible response to meeting either of these women.

A fair comes into this seaside town, bringing with it two carnival workers, Étienne (George Chakiris, of West Side Story fame) and Bill (Grover Dale). These fine young men flirt and sell motorcycles and are also responsible for putting on dance numbers. DO NOT ASK WHY these motorcycle salesmen are also running choreo and booking talent. It does not matter!! There is also a man who owns a music store and his last name is “Dame” and entire plot points (again let’s not get too hung up on “plot”) rest on the notion that his love life is doomed because no woman wants to be “Madame Dame.” Also also, there is a casual subplot about a murderer on the loose. This does not really ruffle anybody’s feathers here so do not let it bring you down.

I am barely exaggerating when I tell you that I feel like every single person in this movie was bonked over the head like a Looney Toon just before the events of this film begin, and from the title cards on they are skipping through the world with little hearts and birds flying in circles around their heads. In Rochefort, nobody ever does or talks about anything except for love and art. It’s exceptionally silly and wonderful. We should all be like this! Join me in Rochefort; you can stream this one on Criterion or HBO.

What a Way to Go! (1964, dir. J Lee Thompson)

A luminous Shirley MacLaine stars as Louisa, a woman who wants a simple, happy life, but every time she gets married to a simple, happy man, she inadvertently inspires him to be so outstanding at his chosen craft that he becomes disgustingly wealthy and, in pursuit of ever-more wealth, dies tragically. As the movie begins, she’s at the end of a long run of accidental-black-widowing and is trying to donate her fortune to the IRS, who thinks she must be joking and/or clinically insane, so she goes to explain her tale of woe to a psychiatrist. The rest of the movie unfolds in flashbacks to all the marriages that came before.

We need to talk about the VISUALS. We can begin with this pre-credits sequence. Are you kidding me with this PINK?! It’s like the whole world is inside a Bazooka gum-bubble. Even the tint of the 20th Century Fox logo is perfect. In other delectable news, MacLaine’s entire wardrobe for this movie was done by Edith Head (who was nominated, along with Moss Mabry, for Best Costume Design at the Oscars that year).

All the present-day scenes have that same commitment to the dollhouse color palette. But it gets better: Every husband vignette is shot in a different style, as an homage to a different type of movie, based on the vibe of the husband. It’s a true from the ridiculous-to-the-sublime situation. For instance Paul Newman (!!!!) is on hand to play an avant-garde French artist who, for reasons that are never made clear, has a chimpanzee named Frida living on his block; Frida is also an artist! Gene Kelly is here, too, and his entire sequence with MacLaine is shot like an old MGM musical, complete with a glorious song-and-dance number:

Can we talk about this fantastic, goofy trailer? The fourth-wall breaking! Paul Newman’s GROWL. My God. Happy Valentine’s Day to your imaginary boyfriend and mine!!

Sometimes a movie that fills you with joy turns out to have been a nightmare behind the scenes but by McLaine’s own account, What a Way to Go! was “my fantasy film”:

This was my fantasy film! Every young girl has a fantasy about starring in a film that has lavish benefits. Well, how about a half dozen superstar leading men, seventy-two costumes designed by Edith Head with a $500,000 budget, seventy-two hairstylists to match the gowns, and a three-and-a-half-million-dollar gem collection loaned out by Harry Winston of New York. Pretty good perks, I’d say. I kept pinching myself to see if I would wake from this incredible dream but it was real! Thank heavens! After all I had become the number six box office attraction in America behind Doris Day, Jack Lemmon, Rock Hudson, John Wayne and Cary Grant… what a way to go! And my leading men were certainly not chopped liver. There was Robert Cummings who lived on vitamins, Dean Martin who lived on Scotch, Dick Van Dyke who lived on comedy, Paul Newman who lived, Robert Mitchum who lived on life and Gene Kelly who lived on the perfection of song and dance.

I think this movie flopped when it premiered. Whatever, there’s no accounting for taste! Join me in righting this historic wrong by falling in love with this black comedy TODAY. Rent it from Apple (for $$) or—say it with me now—for absolutely zero dollars from your public library!