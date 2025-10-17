The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Bruce T
Oct 17

How would you accept the argument that the celebrities nowadays are also just meeting the quality of the interviewer?

Like a lot of these press tours are 1) so tedious that itd be easier to just ramble in brainrot platitudes 2) half of these "interviewers" are like 1 to 2 steps removed from the tiktok stuff themselves 2a/3) people routinely suggest that the Hot Wings guy is like the only good interviewer in the business rn because hes the only one *clearly doing research* and I wonder if that's what makes all the difference.

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