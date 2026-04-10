As you know, here at the Retro Report the only award we really acknowledge is bragging rights. So it is in that spirit that I share some very cool Retro news: My first review is in, and Retro got a Kirkus star!



This week I’ve been playing this fun game of figuring out how to translate “Kirkus star” to the outside-baseball world. Kirkus is one of the three magazines that reviews books pre-publication; they don’t review everybody and they’re very tough to impress. I would say they’re kiiiind of like Pitchfork for books, and a star is an 8.0 or higher. If you are a reader/writer and have a take on this, share it in the comments!

While the review is quite nice it is a bit spoiler-y for my taste (the ending is discussed… illegal!) so I don’t recommend reading it until after you’ve read the book. But here is a lovely highlight: “This is a 2020s office novel that cleverly lampoons both the luxury travel industry and self-obsessed tech bros’ myopic innovations.”

Okay, you are thinking. This is all well and good. I of course have already preordered Retro and have told all my friends in the UK that they TOO can preorder Retro, and I have a little advent calendar in my mind counting down the days until June 23 (my UK friends know they are counting to June 25). Not to rush my one wild and precious life or anything, but what am I supposed to DO with myself until then? How to fill the Retro-shaped void in my life??

Well, if you are watching Hacks you can read my recaps; here’s my coverage of the season premiere! But I know that’s but a band-aid over the great yearning you feel <3.

I have big news for you:

This is the homepage! TA DA!

As I was building the world of Retro for the book, I was also thinking about how cool it would be for readers to be able to visit a real website for Retro the company: A straight-faced, no-fourth-wall-breaking site that would be totally functional and exist fully in the world of the story. Remember when this was more of a thing, when the internet was good (ca. 2010)? It wasn’t all that uncommon for a TV series to build an entire online presence—janky, but genuine—around a joke from the show.

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In the spirit of bringing back the best parts of the good old days, I wanted to do just that, and thanks to the brilliant web designer Matt Kirkland, who understood the vision completely from our very first conversation, this dream is a reality!

Get your Pastport!

To travel on the Retro Metro, you’ll need a Pastport. On the Retro site, you can get your Pastport photo taken (or upload your favorite headshot/selfie), choose your old-timey filter—a Wild West sepia tone, a sultry Prohibition-era black and white, a classic mid-century Kodachrome, or a high-flash Y2K—and generate your Pastport. Pics are sharable across social media, so post away! Here’s mine, Roaring ‘20s edition:

Plan YOUR trip to the Before!

Are you yearning for an experience like ever Before? You can apply for a job as a Time Travel Agent or plan your trip as a guest! If you submit your email, you’ll even get a reply from Ro Temple, Creator and CEO of Retro: The Time Travel Agency.

Explore the Retro Metro!

Check out the Retro Metro map, brought to life by the fantastic artist Jeremy Shellhorn, in all its full-color glory!

You can zoom in on the website ! See every stop! Where would YOU go? Tell me in the comments!

THE STORY BEHIND THE RETRO METRO MAP

One of the most fun parts of writing this novel was doing all this world-building. As you might expect, one of the first questions I had to answer was: How would the time travel work? I knew I wanted something in between completely-impossible and actually-real. I thought a lot about The Phantom Tollbooth, which made a tool of ordinary transit is magical through storytelling, and the way characters in Pixar’s Coco go through customs to get to the Land of the Dead; naturally, I remembered the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

I considered vintage forms of transit that might seem charming to a modern explorer—a private Pullman rail car, a glamorous PanAm flight—but nothing was quite right. For what felt like eternity, I did not have this crucial part of the story down. Sometimes, when you can’t figure something out in a writing project, it’s because you shouldn’t be figuring it out; it’s a sign that you’re asking the wrong question. But this was not one of those times. I knew the entire novel hinged on this technology being believable and fun, otherworldly but easily-legible, like something from the future that would also feel, as soon as you read about it, as familiar as common sense. I was losing my mind :)

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Then, the Washington Post Magazine (RIP) asked me to profile Peggy Pridemore, a location manager for film and television who works primarily in the DC area. She is the reason that Forest Gump and Jenny could splash through the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, a violation of that space which the National Park Service had never permitted before nor have they since. She’s worked on Independence Day, The Manchurian Candidate, Deep Impact, Argo, Minority Report, and what is, in my opinion, the best movie about the Watergate break-in, Dick.

In the then-newly-renovated bar at the Watergate hotel (done up in a kitschy, throwback style meant to evoke the seventies, VERY Retro), Pridemore lamented that studios never want to shoot in “real” DC—that is, the part of the city where the vast majority of residents spend our time; nobody actually lives on the National Mall, and unless you’re showing tourists around, it’s hardly a hotspot—but it’s so expensive and complicated to film here, studios only want to deal with the hassle if they’re going to get a monument in the shot.

I asked her if there was any part of DC she wished she could get onto the screen. Her answer: The Metro! She described its Brutalist architecture as “gorgeous, very photogenic, very unusual.” WMATA no longer had a film liaison, though, and coordinating without one was a non-starter.

This was a bummer for Peggy but fortunately for me it turned on a little cartoon light bulb above my head: The METRO! The Metro I ride nearly every single day of my DC life!!!! Why hadn’t I thought of that before?!?

Apparently we almost got candy-red Metro cars? This rendering is from Washingtonian magazine , courtesy of WMATA

This is the best and worst part of creative writing. You struggle and it sucks and you feel like you’re getting nowhere, you will never get anywhere, the mere notion that you could ever get anywhere feels like some cruel joke meant only to taunt you. And then when you DO figure it out, whatever the “it” is, it is so obviously the right thing that the world lights up ahead of you like the sidewalk in “Billie Jean” and you know just where you’re going. The idea that any person would want to rob themselves of this feeling by using AI in any part of the writing process is sickening and pathetic to me!!!

ANYWAY: Once I knew it was a Metro—the Retro Metro!—I could see it: The locations would be lines and the stops would be dates. Take the California Classic to 1967 and spend the Summer of Love in San Francisco; hop on the All-American and spend the first Fourth of July in Philadelphia. And once I knew that I knew there had to be a map, like in my beloved Phantom Tollbooth, at the front of the book.

So I reached out to Jeremy. (We’d met at the Spruceton Inn Artist Residency.) In a not to be that person but maybe the universe IS invested in my personal journey?? twist, he was actually teaching a class on mapmaking that very semester! How b’shert!

If you are curious about the artistic process that got us to the glorious, mid-century-mod-but-also-it’s-the-future map before you, let me know and I can get into the details in another letter. For now, go explore the Retro agency site and leave your thoughts on dream trips in the comments!