The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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M. R. Einhorn's avatar
M. R. Einhorn
1d

My copy of Retro just came in the mail. Had to start it right away. Already captivated!

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Susanna Porter's avatar
Susanna Porter
2d

Love this— thanks for the great rec’s. I’m embarrassed to admit I haven’t read the Quartet— you’ve helped move it up my TBR list. So agree about female friendships. And so wish I’d been at that party!

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