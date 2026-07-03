If you live in Washington, DC, you’ve probably seen the bold, enticing storefront of Vintage Vintage Vintage right by Union Station. Not to be so vain I think this song is about me BUT in addition to being very thematically Retro, the shop is a PERFECT visual match for my book cover.

So imagine how thrilled I was when Vintage Vintage Vintage hosted a Retro event this week, full of book-lovers who were very game to play games (would you rather: bring back Four Loko or original recipe Coca-Cola? Have a boss who is a genius but also a maniac or a boss so clueless you cannot believe they are in charge of you?), and talk about the novel: my inspiration, my creative process, What It All Really Means. The good stuff!

See what I mean? It’s totally b’shert!

During the Q&A, someone asked me, “What was your favorite relationship to write in Retro?” GREAT question! I thoroughly enjoyed writing the relationships between Ash and her two paramours—Miles, the mysterious, hot office crush who runs the Preservation Department, and Frank, the hard-drinking private eye she meets in 1937—and was delighted by the possibilities presented by a time-traveling love triangle. But the most important relationship in the book, the real heart of the thing, is the one between Ash and her best friend, Pebbles.

Ash christens her BFF “Pebbles” for her habit of piling her long curly hair on top of her head, a la Pebbles from The Flintstones .

Appropriately enough, I had the very special and moving privilege of joining one of MY very best friends for a conversation about Retro and the climate crisis: Emily Atkin, whose newsletter, Heated, is required reading for anyone who is furious about the devastation of climate change and wants to stay informed, engaged, and (whenever possible) actually hopeful about how we can keeping fighting for a world in which we really want to live. You can listen like a podcast OR watch if you really want to feel that beautiful BFF radiance!

I could go on and on forever about my real-life friendship with Emily!! But for now let’s get back into this fictional friendship in Retro:

Ash met Pebbles in college when they were both aspiring actors. But while Ash’s career has fizzled into nothing, Pebbles’ star is ascendant: After a breakout role as the lead in a highbrow-horror A24 movie, Pebbles gets cast in a major fantasy franchise. She’s a fashion darling, a late-night favorite, the face of a luxury cosmetics company. Before moving to her RetroLiving apartment, Ash was constantly seeing Pebbles in their advertisements all over New York: “Pebbles’s head thrown back, as if in orgasm, her legs straddling an oversized bottle of their perfume; her pout, plump with fresh filler, shilling for their log gloss; her airbrushed skin proffered up as proof of their foundation’s anti-aging properties—never mind that Pebbles, having not yet aged, could hardly attest to its efficacy.”

Both Ash and Pebbles make genuine, if occasionally awkward, attempts to stay close, even as they grow distant in nearly every dimension: professionally, financially, geographically, temporally. Ash is split in two: She cannot imagine her life without Pebbles in it, and she fears that the time in life when she at Pebbles strode through the world side by side is over for good. Can their friendship endure all these changes? (Cue Landslide!) Or is this just one of the many things Ash fears was better before—yet another reason why the future doesn’t feel like a place worth going?

I am obsessed with friendship!! A true romantic for platonic love, I like to say. While the other core relationships in our lives come with very clear guidelines and expectations—though people differ on the details, we have societal norms and laws on the books to govern what parents owe their children; romantic partnerships also come with a battery of labels, structures, and boundaries—friendship is both totally vital to our existence and completely outside the bounds of all of that architecture. No law keeps you together; no financial incentive binds you to one another; no sexual spark holds your interest; no blood ties demand your fealty. It’s WILD. It’s so beautiful!

And here of course I must cite the Poet Laureate of Complex And Intimate Female Friendship: ELENA FERRANTE.

the HBO adaptation also rules but you know what I’m going to say: read the books first!!

If you’ve been reading TRR at all you know how I feel about Ferrante. I first cited her on the matter of embarrassing boyfriends in literature and in life (TRR vol. 5) but of course the crux of the Neapolitan Quartet is the lifelong friendship—intense, volatile, sacred, obsessive—between Lila and Lenù. There’s never a WRONG time to enlist in the cult of Ferrante but the start of a very hot summer is perhaps the most RIGHT time, and so if you have been loitered outside the neighborhood waiting to enter, it’s the time of the season to get in it.

It’s the high point of summer: Have YOUR best friends started their Ferrante journey? Let them know it’s time to pack a bag for Ischia by sharing THE RETRO REPORT! Share

After devouring all of Ferrante’s published work, desperate for MORE Ferrante (this was before I started my Caro journey so I was really bereft), I read this great collection of her essays and interviews, Frantumaglia: A Writer’s Journey.

this is the Italian edition; the English is, as with Ferrante’s other work, translated by Ann Goldstein (no relation, unless you count my obsession as a relation)

At Vintage Vintage Vintage, in answering the question above, I paraphrased one of my favorite points. In Ferrante’s “Answers to Questions from Giulia Calligaro,” she writes (emphasis added):

Friendship between women has been left without rules. Male rules haven’t been imposed on it, and it’s still a territory with fragile codes where love (in our language the word ”friendship”—amicizia—has to do with love, amare), by its nature, carries with it everything, lofty sentiments and base impulses.

YES! I referred to this as “the lawlessness of female friendship” and also said female friendship is a kind of Wild West—the Wild West Express being among the most popular lines on the Retro Metro! And maybe that’s just a more American way of putting it? Fixated as our nation is with law & order, etc. In another interview in the collection, Ferrante says:

Exploring the disorderliness of female friendship meant learning to set aside every literary idealization and every temptation to instruct.

This is one of the reasons these novels are so special and why the people you know who’ve read them simply cannot stop talking about them: Too often in culture female friendship is depicted in such an underwhelming, two-dimensional way—best friends forever! Or: secretly nemeses, actually!—and it’s rare to see someone get into what’s really going on there.

To balance out recommending, once again, that you read a series of novels of a combined ~1600 pages, I will treat you to cinema recs that are both ~100 minutes long. But first some rapid-fire Retro news, events, and updates!

thank you to the kind bookfluencer who saw me talking selfies against this wall and volunteered to get me this glamour shot. women supporting women!

I’M SELLING OUT, BABY!

GET ON THE RETRO METRO

RETRO RECS FOR BEING A TRUE ROMANTIC FOR PLATONIC LOVE

Mikey and Nicky (1976, dir. Elaine May)

A small-time Philadelphia mobster, Nicky (Peter Falk Yes!) thinks his boss, Dave, has put a hit out on him. Spinning out about his impending doom in a sad hotel room, he calls his childhood best friend and fellow local gangster, Mikey (JOHN CASSAVETTES!!!!!), to talk him down and help him get out of town. What follows is one of the great One Long Night movies I’ve ever seen, with such strange and cool swings between true tenderness—like Mikey gently feeding his friend antacid pills and milk so that his ulcer doesn’t kill him before Dave gets a shot at him—and obnoxious, even cruel fits of machismo.

the milk for his ulcer <3 <3 <3

You can tell these guys have really been through it together and just can’t quit, but even as we learn their backstories there’s never any of that clunky plot-exposition-through-dialogue that makes you want to punch walls. There’s also a great moment in a cemetery in which the Jewish Nicky keeps trying to say Kaddish over his mother’s grave while the Italian-Catholic Mikey keeps interjecting; Nicky dismisses Mikey’s ruminations on the afterlife with “I don’t go in for all that Catholic mishegas,” a phrase I immediately adopted into my own personal lexicon.

Like any gangster flick or show worth its salt, violence (or the threat of it) is what keeps things moving, but the story is all about relationships. Usually “a meditation on” is a euphemism for “this thing has no plot” but this really IS a meditation on a complicated lifelong friendship between men. They are such specific characters! As a Jew who grew up in a predominately Italian part of Jersey, this very important document in the history of pizza-bagel relations really spoke to me.

not the point of the movie but isn’t their hair FANTASTIC

I will be honest: It took me a little while to get into it, but then something clicked for me and I was completely invested in them, the warmth and humor but also the slow-motion dread, the unavoidable feel-bad of it all.

Also: apparently Elaine May—a legend!!—was fired off this movie for going way over budget, shooting three times as much film as they used for Gone with the Wind, and the whole editing process was a disaster and at one point May stole and hid two reels of film in a friend’s garage so Paramount couldn’t get it?? Read all about it at the last good website: Wikipedia.

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Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997, dir. David Mirkin)

Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) are living together in LA, happily lacking in ambition—Michele is unemployed while Romy works the counter at a Jaguar dealership; somehow they can make rent on a fab looking apartment, but that’s the nineties for you!—when an invitation to their tenth high school reunion arrives in the mail.

more colors in this shot than in entire films produced in recent years! if this image makes you think “god movies used to be so colorful! what HAPPENED?” do I have the article and video explainer for you!

As they spent their teen years being bullied to pieces by the “A-group,” Romy decides that, if they’re going to attend, she and Michele need to (in the irritating parlance that would not arrive for another ~30 years) give themselves a glow-up so they can wow everyone who rudely underestimated them way back when.

the “A-Group” in action! i love that the color palette of mean girls of the ‘90s was “Jessica McClintock Easter Bridesmaid”

This movie is so good on how a best friend can help you dictate the terms of your reality, for better or worse: Until Romy tells Michele that their lives (working minimum wage jobs or not working at all but contentedly living together, hitting the clubs on the weekends, wearing their outrageous homemade outfits, subsisting on junk food) weren’t “good enough,” it never occurred to Michele to doubt herself, but Romy’s insistence that they need to level up warps Michele’s entire sense of self.

But as soon as the girls decide, fuck it, we’re cool to ourselves so who CARES what those theoretically-cool-but-actually-lame bitches from high school think, all is right in the world again. Romy and Michele will also make you nostalgic for a time before the internet allowed you to stalk everyone you’d ever known and made information about people so easily fact-checkable you could never dream of even attempting a con like “let’s dress up like sexy businesswomen and tell everybody that we invented Post-its.”

recently rewatched this movie on a plane and maybe it was the altitude but when they strutted back into the reunion as their true selves I teared up!!!

Despite the things about this movie that have technically aged poorly—such as: the idea of being single at 28 being some mortifying failure; the late ‘90s/early ‘00s notion of what constituted “fat”—if you just accept it as a period piece and roll with it, it’s incredible how well it holds up. Comedies can age like milk but for my money this one is still so, so funny, not least because it is cast to the edges: Janeane Garofalo as the lovesick inventor of the quick-burning cigarette paper (so she could finish her smoke between classes); Alan Cumming as the nerd who made good; Elaine Hendrix (of Lindsay Lohan Parent Trap fame!) as a popular girl who develops a conscience just in time to be an editor at Vogue.

And while there is romance in the movie it never detracts from the far more important platonic love story between Romy and Michele.

ONCE MORE TO FERRANTE: