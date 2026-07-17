The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Alex Remington's avatar
Alex Remington
5d

Everything I know about Action Park comes from Andy Melvihill's eponymous memoir. It's a really sweet memoir, though ultimately *a lot* of it boils down to "This place, which should never have existed, was carved out of bare regulatory incompetence by a cool dad who was basically a domineering libertarian who mostly didn't believe that you were hurt if you were still alive."

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