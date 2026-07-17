Disclaimer: I don’t smoke cigarettes, and I’m not saying that anybody should smoke cigarettes. (Have you heard? They’re really bad for you :-/).

What I WILL say is that I’ve noticed cigarettes have made a cultural comeback. While smoking is not back quantitatively—that is, while nicotine use is up due to Zyn and other such products, cigarette use is actually down—but it IS back qualitatively. Cigs are back at the scene-y center after a period of exile to the eww-that’s-gross fringes. Maybe you’ve noticed an uptick in social smoking among your friends, or seen cigarettes brandished by celebrities in hot candids, glamour shots, and magazine shoots — not just the ones you’d expect (Charli XCX, Mary-Kate and Ashley) but the ones who, had they been famous at the time, would never have been busted sneaking a smoke break in the wellness-obsessed, actually-optimistic Obama years.

As is my wont, I simply had to dig into what exactly is going on here and what it says about Who We Are Now, so I reported out my vibes-based idea for the Washington Post in a Style story that came out this week: “Cigarettes are back in vogue. How did that happen?”

I talked to some social smokers with great takes on their bad habit, including my beloved Emily Atkin, who you likely know as the author of climate crisis newsletter Heated and who has, for years, owned a perfect tank top that reads PLS DO NOT GIVE ME A CIGARETTE NO MATTER WHAT I SAY.

a smokeshow!!!! (pic courtesy of Emily)

She theorized that we’re all giving up on taking care of ourselves because it feels the world is crumbling:

In the Obama years we were all in that era of millennial cringe optimism. We wanted to take care of our health, our bodies and our planet, we thought we could make things better. Now we’re in the cynical nihilist second Trump era. It’s like, ‘Just give me the cigarette. We’re not making things better.’

I’m sure you can relate: The notion that anyone could secure their own health through perfect personal choices amid systemic failures to, say, address the climate crisis or adequately respond to Covid, can feel exhausting, futile, and absurd. Is there even going to be a future? If it arrives, will the planet be habitable, the water drinkable, social security still solvent? The odds—on which you can bet your life savings today!—don’t look so hot; in the meantime, the mood seems to be that you may as well get your kicks where you can. Who could begrudge someone a light for the end of the world?

Another theme that really spoke to my Retro-writing heart: Cigarettes are NOSTALGIC.

They feel pleasingly analog and classic in a way that vapes (ugh) do not. They’re familiar; their dangers, though horrible, are recognizable and comprehensible. Probably we are all being killed all the time in deeply unsexy ways, like by eating a lifetime of lunches out of microwaved Tupperware. Maybe my bloodstream is swimming with microplastics; perhaps as you read this they are combining into some giant new entity to defeat me from within, like a Transformer.

livestream of my bloodstream???

While it seems the purveyors of modern addictive technology are devoting themselves night and day to coming up with new innovative, insidious ways to sicken and kill as many people as possible—ramming data centers into communities that don’t want them, turning the water to undrinkable sludge and the air to poison; flooding the streets with ambulance-obstructing Waymos; did I mention the chatbot that tells teenagers to commit suicide?—the vintage violence of a cigarette feels, in a bizarre twist, soothing and familiar.

In my debut novel Retro, everybody gets addicted to cigarettes because they all smoke whenever they go to the past:

For a while they only smoked when they drank, but soon enough they were smoking all the time because once you got before 1994 you could do it in restaurants, and on airplanes, and in schools, and everywhere else. At first it was just for the novelty—lighting up int he maternity ward, cackling—but then they couldn’t stop. Which, probably Ash should’ve seen that coming, knowing what everybody knows now about cigarettes, but she let herself forget because it was more fun that way.

Ash—the struggling-actress-turned-Time-Travel-Agent—becomes totally enamored with cigarettes. She loves how glamorous and, well, retro they make her feel. It was very fun to write because Ash is somebody who rarely lets herself get excited about anything. Extremely funny for me to discover that one of the only things that really lit her up was lighting up.

All that being said: One of my favorite interviews I did for the Post piece was with Robert K. Jackler, a surgeon and founder of a Stanford University group that researches the impact of tobacco advertising. Every single theory my interviewees and I floated about why cigarettes are enjoying a reputational revival—ideas we all thought were totally original, based off our interpretation of the world around us, our fingers planted firmly on the pulse of the people—were, almost word-for-word, just the latest messaging deployed by Big Tobacco in their advertisements.

Read the full story in the Washington Post!

NEXT UP ON THE RETRO METRO: JERSEY JUNCTION AND THE NEW YORK DE LUXE

Jersey: Come out and see me at Thunder Road Books in Spring Lake, NJ on Tuesday, July 21. A very special stop for this Jersey girl <3 We WILL be discussing Action Park so please be prepared to share your survival stories!

NYC: I am so stoked to be in conversation with The Fountain author Casey Scieszka, a true believer (IYKYK) in Retro before the first draft was even done, at Books Are Magic - Montague Street on Wednesday, July 22. This one’s ticketed so make sure you get yours while you can!

Even if you can’t make it to any in-person events, you would simply thrill me if you got a copy of Retro for yourself, your loved ones, maybe even your enemies to let them know you’re thinking of them, and so on. (You can also request a hold on Retro at your library!)

Did you read it? Did you love it? I would love if you’d review Retro on Goodreads, Amazon, and/or Barnes & Noble. :)

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Because I have already recommended some of the finest cig-heavy features to you all—to review: In the Mood For Love, Out of the Past, honorable mention to Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion for the invention of the quick-burning paper so you can smoke a cigarette between classes—I am going in a different direction for this week’s recs…

RETRO RECS FOR THE COMING-OF-AGE SUMMER WHEN YOUR LIFE FEELS LIKE IT’S FINALLY BEGINNING

Adventureland (2009, dir. Greg Mottola)

It’s 1987 and James (Jesse Eisenberg) is supposed to spend the summer after college graduation traveling through Europe. At the last minute, he cannot go: His dad lost his job, so in addition to saying au revoir to his dream getaway, James has to get the only gig he can land on short notice: Working the games at Adventureland, a janky theme park where his bosses are Kristen Wigg and Bill Hader. YES. The whole staff is divided into “games” and “rides” teams; the rides people are cooler, as you might expect, though at the end of the day they are all just working at this dopey park, the slight edge in status feels monumental.

just now noticing and appreciating the acid-wash situation of Kristen’s jeans

Alleviating the gloom is the arrival of a summer crush, Em (Kristen Stewart, PERFECT in this!!!), who also works games but is (sadly but totally believably) in a gross relationship with the married maintenance guy, Mike (Ryan Reynolds, also perfectly cast) who is a sometime-musician and his whole claim to cool is being older than everyone else at work (…congratulations?) and claiming he played with Lou Reed (oooookay).

Also present: Joel, a fellow games-guy (Martin Starr of Party Down fame) and Lisa P. (Margarita Levieva) a rides girl of COURSE, and she is always cutting and/or tying up her t-shirt which she wears with tight cherry-red pants She has massive curly hair and frosted lipstick and she is a menace. I love her! She is a dream Halloween costume for me but I feel like it would be better with a whole group and I can’t get my friends who are super into Halloween to also be the friends who are on Letterboxd. If anyone knows how to convert one to the other, please advise.

the red heart dangly earrings with the delicate gold cross and the red bra strap out… she is a STAR

If you are exhausted by “comedies” that are so busy being quippy they forget to actually be funny and/or you yearn for a movie with stakes that feel intimate and human, Adventureland is for you. It’s a technically about a boy but not at the expense of giving the female characters real interiority. It is funny and warm-hearted and romantic but not in a self-consciously cinematic way. Ideal summer watch!

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995, dir. Melanie Mayron)

Some of you already know where I’m going with this BUT for those of you who weren’t a part of making this a VHS favorite: The movie, based on Ann M. Martin’s book series, follows a summer in the lives of the twelve-going-on-thirteen-year-old members of the Baby-Sitters Club, including: President Kristy (Schuyler Fisk); treasurer/fashion freak/boy-obsessed/also diabetic Stacey (Bre Blair); sensitive environmentalist Dawn (Larisa Oleynik, who you also know as Alex Mack and Bianca Stratford); shy, sincere Mary-Anne (Rachael Leigh Cook, YES as in Josie from my beloved and underrated Josie and the Pussycats!); ballerina Jessi (Zelda Harris, Crooklyn). Peter Horton plays Kristy’s hot dad. Ellen Burstyn is in this, too!

this makes me so emotional!!

Nominally about the girls running a summer camp for their baby-sitting charges, it’s really a movie about these young girls encountering adulthood for the first time and figuring out what kind of people they want to be. Some of the drama is hijinks-y kids’ stuff, and some of it is more iconic-adolescent (first kisses, older boys, jealousy over the aforementioned boys). And at the heart of it is this very poignant and brutal story about Kristy’s dad—her parents are divorced—who shows up in town unexpectedly. He insists she not to tell anyone he’s there, cornering her into the grown-up world of secrecy and collusion, only to shatter her hopes by flaking on her on her thirteenth birthday. It’s this genuinely heartbreaking and complicated family drama wrapped up in a giddy girly movie about being in the seventh grade in the summertime.

“ Peter Horton — we all had a crush on him. Like, Kristy’s dad is so hot!” - Bre Blair

I revisited this millennial-girl kid classic back in 2020 to report this oral history for Vulture, and not only was I amazed at how well this held up but I was genuinely moved to learn about the care that went into making it — and how close all the real actors became while shooting, which is usually something I do not care about (they are at work! we don’t need everyone to be best friends with their coworkers!) especially when it comes to child actors (I have this crazy theory that children shouldn’t have jobs). This broke all my usual rules but I just couldn’t believe that the girls in the BSC felt so deeply for each other. I’ve never had such an easy time getting people on the phone to talk about their older work. And some of the women I couldn’t find in time reached out to me after to the fact just to tell me how special their BSC experience was. Reporters among you know: that is rare.

I mean, here are Larisa Oleynik and Bre Blair remembering Bre getting her period for the first time during this shoot:

Blair: I’ll never forget it. It was right before I had to go do the first kissing scene. I had the best ’90s wardrobe ever. It was like these white ’90s shorts with this little DKNY rayon outfit. And I got my period. I did not want to come out of my trailer because I was so embarrassed. I was realizing I was kind of a late bloomer, so I was so nervous! And my mom was like, “You can do this!” I’m sure she felt terrible. [But] I remember being in our hotel room, and all the girls came in my room. They were in the bathroom. It was Larisa in there with me, and they were all teaching me how to use a tampon. How much better does it get than that? Oleynik: I think Stacey who played Mallory was part of that, too. It was a group effort. And I remember I got my period not long afterwards, and I was like, I know who to call.

Like!! And here is a photo of a letter Larisa sent Bre shortly after filming (Bre sent it to me after our interview):

And she wrote this BEFORE she knew she would go on to co-star with Andrew Keegan in 10 Things I Hate About You !

Watch this with the tweens in your life who deserve a pure 1990s childhood, or watch it with your grown-up peers to revisit your 1990s childhood in your mind.