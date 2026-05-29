The last time I didn’t know what to do with my evening movie window so I just picked something during a casual Criterion scroll largely on the criteria that it was under two hours, I watched The Night of the Hunter which turned out to be the single most terrifying film I have ever watched, and also one of the greatest, and changed my brain possibly forever. DREAM scenario (even though it gave me nightmares).

So I am ecstatic to report that this exercise resulted in another movie that is shooting straight to the top of my list, a movie that makes unbelievable sonic sense. This week we are skipping the theme altogether to give you ONE REC TO RULE THEM ALL.

But first: Announcements!

EXTREMELY COOL OFFLINE EXPERIENCE ALERT

I know your calendars are marked—that you have already preordered and are counting down the days!—until June 23, when my debut novel Retro will be out in the world! But/and as you may know, technically speaking nothing “happens” on pub day, except for of course the single greatest thing that has ever happened to me (my book in bookstores!!!!!!!!). It is one of those events that you have to MAKE into an event or you will accidentally spend the day just sort of looking at your phone while everyone else goes to work, wondering: “am I different today?” Not dissimilar from an adult birthday: You simply must insist upon your own fun.

ALSO: I have long believed that the way you can tell if you’ve really made it in a city is if you get a drink or a sandwich named after you.

So it is with immense pride and glee that I tell you this: My fine friends at McClellan's Retreat are putting a Retro cocktail on their menu and are hosting a celebratory pub day happy hour on Tuesday, June 23 from 4-7 pm! If you’re in DC, come through! Drink the Retro, I'll do a reading, and copies of Retro will be available for sale and signing courtesy of neighborhood indie Bridge Street Books.

RSVP to info@mcclellansretreat.com to reserve your book + spot at the bar!

Get the word out! Let’s make it a real party :) Share

EVERYTHING DIES, BABY, THAT’S A FACT

If you watched the series (!) finale of Hacks last night and need a place to reflect/process/grieve/kvell, come on over to my Vulture recap!

What a COAT on Deborah!! This reminds me of the time I went to Amsterdam with one of my dearest friends and rather than pack your classic-basic “packable puffer” or whatever she took on the town in THIS !

One smaller observation from said recap—not a spoiler, so no worries if you aren’t caught up yet—is that while so many rich people seem to have no imagination and spend their money in the lamest, least-imaginative ways (my rocket is bigger than your rocket, blah blah blah), Deborah really spends with PIZZAZZ. Reminds me of one of my favorite Dorothy Parker lines: “I hate almost all rich people, but I think I’d be darling at it.” And it calls to mind this great Anthony Bourdain interview where he talked about how dictators eat badly. (“There’s all these great Italian restaurants in the city, but they go to Cipriani, you know, they go to Nello, they pay $120 for a bowl of spaghetti pomodoro or whatever they’re paying. Why? Because they want to live in that bubble.”)

Did you watch? What did you think? Let me know in the comments over on Vulture dot com or right here in this newsletter!

RETRO REC FOR WHEN YOU ARE PREPARED TO BELIEVE A THOUSAND SIMPLE THINGS

La Belle et la Bête (dir. Jean Cocteau, 1946)

That’s right, the Hacks girls aren’t the only ones exploring French culture this week. Okay but I’ve already seen Beauty and the Beast you may be thinking, but if you haven’t seen THIS Beauty and the Beast then all I can say is !!!!!! JUST YOU WAIT. This one actually feels like fairy tales do, not the Disney adaptations (which have their place!) but the originals that are beautiful and eerie, that we don’t read to kids anymore because they are too disturbing and we all got too soft. This movie is haunting and strange and gorgeous and I cannot stop thinking about it so now you can think about it with me!

It opens first with these very charming credits—they’re written in loopy cursive on a blackboard with each line swiftly erased to make space for the next—and then with an invocation from Cocteau to all of us:

Children believe what we tell them. They have complete faith in us. They believe that a rose plucked from a garden can plunge a family into conflict. They believe that the hands of a human beast will smoke when he slays a victim, and that this will cause him shame when a young maiden takes up residence in his home. They believe a thousand other simple things. I ask of you a little of this childlike sympathy and, to bring us luck, let me speak four truly magic words, childhood’s “Open Sesame”: Once upon a time…

Then we are off to the races!!

It’s just the first few frames but doesn’t this already give you that wonderful feeling of everything being handmade and a little bit scrappy, like you can see the humanity behind the magic which makes it all the more magical?

If you are only familiar with Beauty and the Beast via Disney’s 1991 animated feature (a classic in its own right and we will get to that in a minute), some of this setup will feel familiar, some not so much: Belle (Josette Day) is working in Cinderella-style conditions for her merchant father (Marcel Andre), two vain sisters, and profligate brother. She is being romantically pursued by her brother’s friend, Avenant (Jean Marais), but says she cannot marry him because she cannot bear to abandon to her father, whose ships were lost at sea and took their wealth to the briny deep along with them. Hearing that one of his ships has been found, the merchant leaves to retrieve them; Belle’s siblings delight in their impending good fortune and make extravagant requests from him. Belle asks for nothing but a rose.

Alas, the merchant’s riches were seized—to clear his debts, which does seem like the sort of thing he should’ve been keeping track of, but then there wouldn’t be a story, so, whatever!—and he cannot even afford to stay the night in town to which he traveled, so he tries to ride home through the forest in the night, gets lost, and winds up at a mysterious castle.

Now is a good time to tell you that the production design (by Christian Bérard) stopped me in my TRACKS. It reminded of The Red Shoes, another perfect example (perhaps the Platonic ideal of) sonic sense.

Some of the nature scenes look more like paintings or fanciful illustrations than they do real places—they were reportedly inspired by Gustave Doré engravings and Jan Vermeer paintings—and the whole story takes place in some picturesque purgatory between reality and a dream. And because of wartime shortages (shooting began four months after Germany surrendered), the costumes were stitched together from scraps of fabric and the movie was shot on different kinds of film stock, which adds to the surreal, otherworldly feeling.

somehow NOT an oil painting but an actual still from this very film?!

The halls of the Beast’s castle are lined with candelabras held aloft by disembodied arms; the candles in them light themselves when Belle’s father walks past them, an effect that took an entire day of filming and was achieved by having the actor walk backwards, having the candles blown out, then running the film in reverse. I love practical effects!!!

Hall of disembodied arms! Incredibly he sees this but still stays the night, drinking wine from a cup that is filled by yet another disembodied arm :-/

There are HUMAN HEADS in the walls whose origin and sentience is never explained or addressed. They don’t speak, they just observe and emote. Belle never asks about them, which I find hilarious and weirdly relatable; show me the woman who hasn’t ignored some extremely questionable interior design choice in the apartment of a man they’ve just met! These actors were local children Cocteau hired, whose faces were covered with plaster.

When this kid’s eyes popped open I SCREAMED

I hadn’t ever read the French fairy tale, by Marie Le Prince de Beaumont, written in 1756, on which this movie and Disney’s 1991 feature are based, so I looked it up after watching. And what makes these set pieces especially cool is that there’s NOTHING in the original fairy tale about the castle being a living thing, or tended to by living things! This was all Cocteau’s wild imagination!



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In fact, descriptions of the Beast’s digs are fairly skimpy, in the classic economical storytelling befitting a tale like this. At first glance, the merchant observes “a palace illuminated from top to bottom” with a large stable beside it; when he enters, he’s met with “a large hall, [where] he found a good fire, and a table plentifully set out, with but one cover laid.” Clothing, food and other goods appear from no identifiable source, but it’s not like there’s ever a line about how the clock can talk or the candles light themselves. That’s all Cocteau, baby! (Credit where it’s due: I think the Disney twist on this—taking away some of the formless dread and giving it narrative, replacing the haunted hands with friendly-but-cursed objects with interiority and specificity—is brilliant.)

As in the story you know, the merchant pushes his luck by plucking a rose from the Beast’s garden, which summons a creature who is described in the fairy tale as so “frightful” that, when the merchant first sees him, “he was ready to faint away.” Here’s how the Beast looks in the movie:

IMDB trivia says that once the fake teeth were in, he couldn’t take them out until they finishing filming for the day, so he spent the shoot slurping soup. I salute his sacrifice because how GREAT does he look?!

The Beast demands payment for the rose in the form of imprisonment until death (? length of stay is not specified but we’re in a fairy tale so I do think the only unit of time that exists is “forever”). BUT: ever the reasonable negotiator, says he will accept a daughter as an alternate hostage. Angelic martyr that she is, Belle swoops in to take her father’s place.

The Beast is both almost a parody of chivalry—dressing his guest in jewels and finery, denying her nothing—and, clearly, an animal-slash-demon. He kills to eat, and while dead deer abound it is heavily implied that he could and would kill a person; post-kill, per Cocteau’s introduction, smoke pours off his body.

While on a walk, Belle catches him lying on his stomach, ferociously drinking water from a lake like a dog. As they get closer and go on the same walk together, she notices his thirst and tells him he can drink from her hands if he wants; she scoops water into her palms and he laps the water right out of them.

Of course the great and fantastic taboo of the story is that Belle likes the Beast more when he’s an animal—the water-lapping scene earned IMMEDIATE entry into my not-a-sex-scene catalog—and is disappointed when he turns back into a man. From the fairy tale (emphasis added):

Beast had disappeared, and she saw, at her feet, one of the loveliest Princes that eye ever beheld, who returned her thanks for having put an end to the charm, under which he had so long resembled a Beast. Though this Prince was worthy of all her attention, she could not forbear asking where Beast was.

Which brings me to my favorite part: Cocteau has the same actor who plays Avenant—Belle’s brother’s friend who keeps asking her to run away with him, despite her repeated refusals—play the prince. Belle is taken aback by the resemblance. Asked by the prince if she’s happy, she demurs: “Let me get used to it.”

You can feel that she isn’t really sold on the supposed happy ending; she was ready to be with her Beast forever, and now she’s stuck with some guy who will supply her with all the riches in the world but never once lick water from the cup of her hands. She’s spent her whole life passing up material pleasures for earthy ones—prizing the rose over jewels, to cite the most mission-critical example—only to have the one thing that would actually satisfy her raw (animal!) appetite snatched away, in exchange for a life of luxury which never appealed to her in the first place!

At their first dinner together, the Beast tells Belle, “I have a good heart, but I am a monster.” Belle’s reply: “There are men far more monstrous than you, though they conceal it well.” She prefers him as he was; men are the real monsters, and now he’s just a man :(.

A possibly-apocryphal story is that, after seeing Cocteau’s film for the first time, Greta Garbo cried out, “Give me back my beast!” Relatable!! This feeling—that, after falling for the Beast, the prince is a disappointment—is one of those great, often-shared-but-still-illicit childhood experiences, like how so many girls had crushes on the Robin Hood fox. The prince in the Disney animated movie is a DUD. He doesn’t even have a beard?! Not even a little scruff!

canonical disappointment for millennial girls and gays everywhere

EXTRA TREAT: If you watch the Cocteau film on the Criterion channel, you will also find an interview with cinematographer Henri Alekan. He worked on this film early in his career and is reflecting back on decades in the biz; he’s asked how filmmaking has changed. He says: “It is now much easier than it was 50 years ago. But one thing hasn’t changed: Style, taste, creativity, and imagination.”

“And light,” says the interviewer.

“And light,” agrees Alekan. “Which is the great creator of these magical images.”

STYLE, TASTE, CREATIVITY, IMAGINATION, AND LIGHT: Words to live by!!!