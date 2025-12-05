The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Alice
Dec 5

I definitely do not want to hand anything to a certain director, but "Midnight in Paris" nailed the nostalgia trap you mentioned related to Big Magazine — the idea that "the glory days were juuuuuust before you got here," but if you went back to those days the people would say the same thing about their recent past, and so on at infinitum.

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