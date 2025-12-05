This has been a banner few weeks for media gossip, as many of you already know, and if you don’t know, here is the most entertainment and thorough primer on the situation at hand—and also, wow… not knowing anything about this… the BLISS that conjures in my mind! What is that like?

All my thoughts on that particular story are in my group chats where they belong. But I DO think it’s time for a letter all about GOSSIP.

Back in the 2010s, I profiled Elaine Lui, professionally known as Lainey Gossip, for the Washington Post. For my money, she’s one of the best professional gossips in the game: well-sourced and ethical but dishy and fun; she understands the business of celebrity and (with a few notable exceptions) will tell it to you straight rather than fangirl over her faves. At the time, I described her as “a gossip evangelist. She believes in its value and its power: As a communication tool, a collective finger on the pulse of our culture, a means of sussing out our morals, our insecurities, our aspirations, our fears. She’s part investigative reporter, part breaking-news ethicist, part social anthropologist.”

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Her definition of gossip is, in my opinion, disarmingly straightforward and therefore extremely useful (emphasis added):

Lui knows gossip is typically dismissed as a shallow pastime, described using synonyms for garbage: trash, junk, a waste of time and energy. But gossip, Lui says, is nothing more or less than “the exchange of valuable information.”

No surprise that gossip is frequently dismissed and minimized because it’s associated with women, and any activity that is “feminine” is going to be treated with disdain in a misogynistic society such as ours. (Never mind that anyone who has spent any time with men knows that men love to gossip; and that a significant amount of political and sports reporting, two categories that are coded as “masculine,” is also essentially gossip.) The biggest story of that year—Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and predation of women, going back decades—had been gossip in the entertainment industry for as long as he’d been a Hollywood power player, and that designation (“it’s just gossip”) is part of why hardly anybody took it seriously or did anything about it for a very, very long time.

Lainey at work! Sarah Palmer/For The Washington Post

But my big takeaway from that reporting this was this: GOSSIP IS THE MONOCULTURE.

People looooove to talk about how we don’t have a monoculture anymore, and how in the 1990s every human being in America sat on their couch and watched Friends and ER together and then trotted into their offices the next day to discuss it over God’s great watercooler or whatever. And it is certainly true that our cultural consumption habits are more niche and fragmented than they once were. And yet: We all obsess over the same gossip!

Celebrities—and, by extension, the gossip surrounding them—are all bigger stories than their work is. That is: More people are following Taylor and Travis’ relationship than are listening to her music or watching his football games. This is part of why press tours are so annoying, actually; the movie or TV show or what have you at the center of the thing is really just the stone in the soup, giving the celebrities an excuse to maintain their celebrity with the veneer of professional purpose. The media shitshow at the top of this letter is the one story I can just about guarantee everybody in media has been following religiously, over PDFs and screenshots shared via email because none of us will deign to pay for that fucking Substack and if you weren’t already subscribed to Vanity Fair, well, you’re hardly about to send them your endorsement by paying to breach that paywall now.

I loved Lainey’s take on this and Taylor in particular:

Over old-fashioneds at the Shangri-La Hotel, workweek in the rearview, Lui describes which celebrities are “essential to gossip” like she’s evaluating characters on a prestige drama. Take Taylor Swift. “You know in scripted movies and TV, over the last couple of years, we’ve been talking about the importance of needing complicated women?” Lui says. “You can’t just have a strong woman. It’s only true equality when we can have women portrayed like Don Draper and Walter White. In gossip, your characters have to be that, too. Taylor is a Walter White/Don Draper celebrity. There’s an arc. One day she’s amazing, just like Don! He can deliver the most amazing sales pitch. . . . And then he goes home and he’s a complete d---!” “If the purpose of gossip is to have a bigger conversation about values, we need a Taylor,” Lui says. “Because not everybody’s going to like her. Not everybody’s going to hate her. In the nexus of that is going to be a discussion about: What bothers us about her? Is she too ambitious? Is she not ambitious enough? “You might not like her, but she’ll never not be interesting. And in the gossip world, that’s what I want.”

I think about this ALL THE TIME. Taylor IS Don. And The Life of a Showgirl is the HBO 4K rerelease of Mad Men where you can see the crew member pumping puke the out of John Slattery’s mouth.

I will leave you with something cuter to wash out that visual, which is my favorite and most deeply-held belief about gossip. In the law, as you surely know, truth is an absolute defense against slander. In the culture, I believe that work is an absolute defense against gossip.

This would be my counsel if I were ever advising a celebrity steering through some PR-skid: Work shuts people up! This is why Taylor is at her most vulnerable to damaging gossip when her work isn’t hitting with the masses and why, when she’s on a hot streak, no amount of theoretically-damning gossip (such as: Matty Healy) can bring her down. This is also one reason why Harvey Weinstein was ungettable for so long: Miramax was doing good work; everybody liked them apples and looked the other way. By the time he was taken down he was already on the way down, cultural-capital-wise.

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The best example of this bit of gospel: TOM CRUISE. The gossip about Tom Cruise: legendary and not-not disturbing. The public opinion of Tom Cruise: It’s been a real roller coaster, but right now: He’s the president of movies! That man gets asses in the seats, he dangles out of the helicopter by his pinky finger, he fights for the return-to-theaters movement and Covid protocols on sets and against using AI in the place of humans. In short: he does his job. He does it so well that we are not talking about this or this; we are talking about how his famous coconut cakes are arriving on his favored friends doorsteps, right on schedule.

RETRO RECS FOR APPRECIATING THE POWER OF GOSSIP OVER OUR LIVES

The Age of Innocence (1993, dir. Martin Scorsese)

The clothes in this movie are DIVINE. Awards are silly unless I agree with them and TAOI won the Oscar for Best Costume Design :) A+ work by Gabriella Pescucci!

Because I’ve already told you to read Edith Wharton, I won’t spend too much time here telling you to read the book before you watch this movie. But of course you should, you always should, it’s just that this is one of those rare cases where the movie is also a masterpiece and so you shouldn’t tell yourself “well, I’ve already read the book, why watch the movie?” You MUST watch the movie as well. And this is the perfect time of year to do it! Dark and moody and (at least here in DC) it’s the first snowfall of the season!

For those unfamiliar with the classic: Newland Archer (DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, who does a thing with his hand in a carriage without which I believe we would never get the Pride and Prejudice hand-flex I know you all love so well!) is one of the worst kinds of men: his whole thing is that he believes he is Deep and Passionate and Not Like Other Guys. He’s all set to marry May Welland (Winona Ryder!!!! In a kind of quiet part here but she gets one scene to show us what she’s made of and boy does she deliver), this high-society girl who is lovely and very pretty and otherwise totally dull and unremarkable; you get the sense her inner life is not the most vibrant place (though perhaps you’d be mistaken?!).

It’s all well and as-it-should-be by 1870s standards until May’s cousin, Madame Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer, YES) arrives in town for the juiciest possible reason: she is fleeing a terrible marriage to a European count. Ellen is treated with disdain by all the easily-scandalized New York society folk, but not by Newland, no, no, no, he is actually totally a feminist who thinks double-standards are GROSS. He sees a twin passion in her, she is someone who GETS it as he does, and they fall in love, praying and assuming that no one will be the wiser about their intensifying relationship.

Scorsese and his editor, the GOAT Thelma Schoonmaker, have both called this Scorsese’s most violent film. I will throw in my take, relevant to this newsletter, that this is a story about adults for whom gossip is as powerful as God, and who allow gossip—the presence of it, the mere possibility of it, the fear and worship of it—to dictate the most important and intimate parts of their lives.

The Vanity Fair Diaries: 1983-1992 , Tina Brown

I knew before I read this book that journalism used to be “more glamorous,” allegedly; I am skeptical always of that sort of nostalgia that promises me things were better before—no, really, just before you got here, that’s when it was the best it will ever be! Convenient, no? Unfortunately for millennial reporters it turns out that there was in fact a time when you could work at a Conde Nast publication and Si Newhouse would literally buy you an apartment, and that time was from right-before-we-were-born to when-we-were-in-kindergarten. Ah, well. If only there were some way to get back there!

I cannot believe that Tina had the energy to keep such thorough and delicious diaries while doing her day job of remaking Vanity Fair in her incisive, splashy image. I guess this is what people used to do at night before cell phones :-/. The tour of boldfaced names from the eighties here is an absolute trip. Also worth noting that the current president makes MANY an appearance, and for anyone who is too young and/or has blocked out his rise, it is useful context to know just how much he was a part of a very specific scene, and that he has always been exactly like this. For instance:

And there’s a lot more where this came from!

You’ll sort of feel that Jaws theme music playing in the background as he rises in influence… so, you know, a bonus horror story wrapped up in a glossy media package, if that’s what you’re into!