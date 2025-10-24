The air is crisp, the sky is extra-blue, and my neighbors’ porches are full of skeletons: It’s the time of the season for HAUNTING AND BEING HAUNTED.

I trust we are ALL always thinking about the ones that got away—not romantically, necessarily, but pop-culturally: the art we never got. Maybe it was cut down by the cruel hand of commerce, or the artist at the heart of the thing lost faith in their enterprise, or they simply ran out of time on some cosmic clock. The way I feel about these projects-that-never-were calls to mind the words of the prophet Carly Rae Jepson: Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad.

I want to know what’s on your list! Leave a comment or drop me a line! To get your imagination going, here are a few of mine…

RETRO RECS TO HONOR THE ART THAT NEVER WAS

The Custom of the Country, Edith Wharton

We can have a conversation another time about great artists with abysmal politics but for now we are just going to talk about why The Custom of the Country absolutely rules. If you are skeptical because you were assigned Ethan Frome in high school and hated it: I hear you, I see you, and I need you to scrub that dumb sled and the red-means-the-devil trauma from your memory and join me HERE on the RIGHT side of history where we’re reading everything else Edith ever wrote.

The Custom of the Country is about this gorgeous, greedy social-climber named Undine Spragg (!) who—in her defense!!—is a woman in a cultural time and place in which her only means of (at minimum) survival and (let’s live a little) ascent is to marry well. Naturally this incentivizes any reasonably-savvy woman with a taste for (again, at baseline) not-starving and/or having the kind of fun only money can buy (months-long sojourns to Europe, swanky house back home in New York, chic attire for all occasions) to treat men the way wolves of Wall Street treat stocks. Gentlemen of Undine’s era, bred to believe that women are delicate, pure-of-heart virgin-angels whose physical beauty is the truest sign of their inner virtue, are completely unprepared for the ice-cold calculus Undine gleefully brings to her every encounter with the opposite sex.

Her tale is an American classic: a wide-eyed Midwesterner comes to the big city and builds a new-money ladder to the emotionally-vacant high-society life of her dreams, but each acquisition only highlights her insatiability. Here she is after one successful conquest, reflecting on her victory and the luxuries it affords her: “Even now, however, she was not always happy. She had everything she wanted, but she still felt, at times, that there were other things she might want if she knew about them.”

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I wouldn’t say Undine is a sociopath but I also wouldn’t not say that. It is so much fun to watch her treat men the way men of her time (and ours) so often treat women: as interchangeable status objects whose inner lives hold no purchase for her. She’s restless and impetuous, vain and preternaturally manipulative. She would absolutely thrive in 2025. She has the happy, uncomplicated relationship with constant consumerism of your standard-issue influencer. She would not have been out of place on, say, the Blue Origin flight.

As I learned from this New Yorker profile of Sofia Coppola that came out last year, Romy Mars’ mom was going to adapt The Custom of the Country for Apple TV. Sofia x Edith Wharton with Apple $$$… I mean! That’s what we here at the Retro Report like to call a dayenu situation.

But on TOP of having the preeminent filmmaker for all things gilded-girlhood bring Undine’s epic to the screen, this series was slated to star FLORENCE PUGH.

From The New Yorker:

IMAGINE watching the woman who came onto the scene as a literal Lady Macbeth and delivered the “marriage is an economic proposition” speech playing Undine Spragg!! And: FIVE. MARIE. ANTOINETTES!!!

Well, imagine it we must:

At the risk of offending all you Morning Show freaks out there: Have you ever seen ANYTHING on that platform that is even remotely as lush and fantastic as this certainly would have been? I think not.

It’s that (“mostly dudes”) parenthetical that really kills me. What could have been! And who can we blame? As ever, the answer is: mostly dudes :-|.

The Night of the Hunter (1955, dir. Charles Laughton)

I wish Letterboxd let you make little notes next to movies when you add them to your Watchlist about why you are adding them to the Watchlist, and who recommended them and in what context and so on. Because The Night of the Hunter was on mine and I could not for the life of me recall who told me to put it there or why; I innocently selected it one evening because of its relatively speedy runtime (a cool 92 minutes). Like, oh, I’ll just watch this movie and then go to bed!

Turns out The Night of the Hunter is without question the most unsettling and terrifying movie I have ever seen. I cannot recommend it enough!!!!!

Picture: It’s the Great Depression. Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum, INCREDIBLE) a smooth-talking serial killer, disguises himself as a man of God so as to seduce Willa (THE Shelley Winters!), whose husband (Peter Graves) he met in prison. See, Willa’s husband got arrested because he stole $10,000 from the bank—yes he killed two people during said bank robbery, but he is not the bad guy here, he has two little kids and remember, it’s the Depression!!—and Harry wants the cash.

The catch: Willa’s man left the money with his kids; he is hanged for his crimes before Harry can weasel the truth out of him. The poor widow doesn’t know anything about it. Quickly Harry susses out that the kids know where the loot is stashed, and upon his release, he devotes himself completely to bewitching Willa and terrorizing her children, John and Pearl, until they cave and reveal this hiding place.

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I did not know it was physically/emotionally possible to have your heart in your throat for a full ninety-two minutes and live to tell about it but evidently you CAN, and I did. This movie is so visually stunning, you could pause it at literally any second and catch a perfect image. There’s this one shot in particular (spoiler warning if you click!!) that will stay with me for the rest of my days. The light… The shadows… the way that some of these scenes feel like you are experiencing the story as Pearl and John do, with the particular and peculiar attention a child brings to the world so only the details they care about really POP and everything else feels a little abstract and distant… YES.

Also: if you’ve ever seen Do the Right Thing, you know Radio Raheem’s “love and hate” speech. Well, this is the blueprint! Everything is connected! All great art is in one big conversation with all the other art and how COOL is that?!

I see you asking: Okay, so, what is the problem?? The Night of the Hunter was Charles Laughton’s directorial debut. (He was, by this point, already a plenty accomplished actor.) Apparently no one really knew how to promote The Night of the Hunter because it didn’t fit neatly into any one genre. The movie flopped with critics and audiences. Would-be collaborators struggled to raise money for a second project with Laughton as the director, and Laughton was so crushed by his movie’s failure, his fire for directing just went out. And he never made another movie. Ever!!!

It took DECADES for critics to wise up and reassess. By the 1970s, The Night of the Hunter was gaining cult classic status. In 1996—so, 34 years after Laughton’s death—Roger Ebert declared The Night of the Hunter was “one of the greatest of all American films, but has never received the attention it deserves because of its lack of the proper trappings.” Ebert goes on:

“People don’t know how to categorize it, so they leave it off their lists. Yet what a compelling, frightening and beautiful film it is!

Now, The Night of the Hunter is in the National Film Registry and the Criterion Collection (#541); it made the top 100 in the Sight and Sound list of greatest films of all time. But who CARES about lists?! Letting the lists dictate your worth is how we end up in a situation where Charles Laughton never directs another picture!

It is so tragic to me to think about someone who was making singular art that people didn’t immediately “get” being so demoralized, he sidelined himself from the work he was meant to do. I wish someone had told Laughton that his haters would become his waiters at the table of success. Instead we just have this one perfect movie and endless yearning for what could have been.

My So-Called Life

There are people who will tell you that autumn’s arrival means it’s to watch Gilmore Girls. As a longtime Rory hater, I will not be one of those people. I will instead direct you to the shorter, sweeter, and far superior My So-Called Life.

My So-Called Life aired for exactly one season from 1994-95. On its face there is nothing special about this show, which was just about an ordinary 15-year-old girl who starts the school year by dyeing her hair red because her old hair was, according to her new best friend, “holding her back.” It is the total antithesis of modern prestige TV in almost every way: it’s low-concept, starred a then-total-unknown (an incandescent adolescent CLAIRE DANES!!!), and it’s mostly a show about things not happening: about hoping and wondering and ruminating, and those endless in-betweens of your teenage years when you are waiting for your real life to begin, before you realize the in-betweens are also a part of your real life.

Most shows about teenagers go BIG: sex, drugs, scandal, murder, vampires, the epic highs and lows of high school football, etc. And all of these time-honored teen tropes have a place in our media diets. But I think it’s harder to pull off what MSCL does. It’s understated and grounded, almost as natural as a documentary. Every character feels like a real person.

And Danes’ Angela Chase is—no surprise—a wonder. She’s insightful but still believably juvenile. She has such perfect teenage thoughts, especially about her parents. Like: “I cannot bring myself to eat a well-balanced meal in front of my mother. It just means too much to her.” Or, “When someone compliments your parents, there’s, like, nothing to say. It’s like a stun gun to your brain.” Look at her perfect description of the Sunday scaries, way before we all started saying “Sunday scaries”:

“There’s something about Sunday night that really makes you want to kill yourself, especially if you’ve just been totally made a fool of by the only person you’ll ever love, and you have a geometry midterm on Monday, which you still haven’t studied for because you can’t, because Brian Krakow has your textbook, and you’re too embarrassed to even deal with it. And your little sister’s completely finished with her homework, which is just — like, so simple and mindless a child could do it. And that creepy 60 Minutes watch that sounds like your whole life ticking away.”

PERFECT. If you are easily exhausted by the too-cute quips of typical teen dialogue, this is the show for you.

My So-Called Life aired on ABC and ratings were always low. I missed it when it was new; I’m pretty sure I caught it in syndication on MTV years later. (Do any other millennials remember this? Did it air between episodes of Daria?) For our purposes, what matters is series creator Winnie Holzman made something, as they say, too pure for this world. MSCL was canceled after airing this sole season of nineteen episodes. (Yes, 19-episode seasons… we used to be a country!)

I am not the only one who wished for the second season we never got. There was actually an online campaign—the first in internet history!—to bring the series back. But no dice. All you can do now is watch what we got on Hulu.

I need to know: what is the art that never was that’s haunting YOU?? Let me know with a message or a comment!