The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Noam Reisner's avatar
Noam Reisner
Dec 2

Oh man, I might be the person who told you to watch Night of the Hunter, because I tell everyone that they need to see that movie, despite nobody being happy after seeing that movie.

To add to your list, there's a whole documentary about the failed attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky to make Dune (it's called Jodorowsky's Dune), and it is completely off-the-walls.

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1 reply by Jessica M Goldstein
Brian Austin's avatar
Brian Austin
Oct 24

I know it is a Star War but there was news this week about a Steven Soderbergh directed film that had Adam Driver as the central figure, but Bob Iger killed it and I can’t stop thinking about it

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3 replies by Jessica M Goldstein and others
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