The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Brendan Schallert's avatar
Brendan Schallert
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Super excited to finally read "Retro" when I'm in Amsterdam in a couple weeks -- I always like to buy a book when traveling and have it on hold for purchase. Cannot wait!

As a former classics kid at an all boy's Jesuit high school in Los Angeles, I love there's so much discourse around "The Odyssey" and I so wish we'd had Emily Wilson's translation (and her introduction!) back then. Going through it again with Clare Danes reading the audiobook is great fun, too.

But like some Greek paradox, I love her London Review essay and still managed to love the movie at the same time.

Some of it, no doubt, was what a great movie-going event it was. Both our daughters and their boyfriends were in town, and we saw it the first time in iMAX and the second at Quentin Tarantino's Vista Theater where it showed in beautiful 70mm. Yes, we saw it twice lol. It was an unusually hot week, and to sit in a packed, air conditioned theater and to get so caught up emotionally was a blast.

And, just as Wilson so eloquently writes in her intro about the role of a translator, I guess I see Nolan as performing that same role as a filmmaker. But Wilson's critique is a wonderful thing to read.

As to the lack of sex, one of our daughters noted that a lot of Homeric sex happens between gods and mortals and, thus, is, um, challenging to portray. I've been keeping an ear open listening to the audio book, and this passage from Wilson's translation is a good example:

“Tyro…fell in love with River Enipeus, most handsome of all rivers…Poseidon took his form, and at the river mouth he lay with her…he loosed her belt and made her sleep. The god made love to her, and afterwards…spoke, ‘Woman, be glad about this love. You will bear glorious children in the coming year. Affairs with gods always result in offspring.”

But your point is well taken about this Odysseus' lack of sexual energy. You mentioned Ryan Coogler, and then I wondered what Chloe Zhao might have done with the adaptation. (The French translation of Proust has a different translator for each volume, including Lydia Davis doing a sublime job on volume one, and I'd love to see others take a shot at this one.)

So glad my interest in your novel took me to your Retro Report! Keep up the great work.

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