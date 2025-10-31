This week, at the Sabrina Carpenter show at Madison Square Garden, I had a revelation. How thrilling for Sabrina and for me!



She sounded fantastic and her whole Goldie-Hawn-Polly-Pocket presentation was as glittery and charming as could be. But what really struck me about her whole deal, moreso than any individual song or bit of stagecraft, was the WORLD-BUILDING.

Everything—from the variety show-inspired set to the video interludes that play during outfit changes (which look fuzzy, as if someone recorded from an old TV set onto a VHS tape) to the kitschy designs on the merch she’s selling—was tonally cohesive, totally aligned. There was this shared language (as in, a literal language consisting mostly of cutesy double-entendres and a visual language pulling from some shared mood board of winking, throwback imagery) across every single aspect of the Short n’ Sweet experience. In short (ha!): SOMEONE had a vision here.

Now there are many mysteries in this world, like why people still answer the phone when Isaac Chotiner calls them for a chat, or which Bill de Blasio is that Bill de Blasio; in this case, we can only guess as to whether the vision-haver is Sabrina herself or someone(s) she’s hired since hitting it big. Of course it would be sexist to assume a young woman couldn’t possibly be the architect of her own success, but it would also be naive to believe someone who possesses extraordinary talent in one lane is just as gifted in all the categories required for true pop domination.

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In fact: I would go so far as to say that caring if the person whose music you love is the single-minded genius behind every aspect of their professional operation is kiiiind of like caring that there’s a person inside the Mickey Mouse suit at Disney World. Generally I think it is more advisable to think of pop stars less as individual mortals like you or me and more like the public-facing ambassador of a much larger project—that everything one would attribute to, in this case, “Sabrina Carpenter,” is potentially/likely attributable to someone who is not literally her but works for/alongside her, to bring the project of “Sabrina Carpenter” to the masses.

None of that is the revelation, by the way. That’s just stuff I’ve been thinking about since I was a TRL-watching tween!!

At MSG, I was meditating on how long Sabrina has been in the pop-ascendant trenches—she is a classic case of someone who took ten years to become an overnight success—and how, until VERY recently, virtually none of her work displayed that clear, specific world-building I was marveling at during the show.

Hints of it appeared around the time she was opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras tour: the heart-cut outs across her chest; the skirts as mini as Sabrina is; the white go-go boots that Sally Draper wasn’t allowed to wear to the Codfish Ball. Even that kicky choreo for “Feather” suggested some movement in this/any direction. And of course the effect cutting bangs had on her entire aesthetic is basically the fantasy that all women have when they reach for the scissors themselves. But for the most part, there was something sort of vague and generic about the Sabrinaverse, until “Espresso.”

So our mystery is: Did she have everything BUT the vision (the talent, look, drive, etc.) and simply need to become a big enough deal for someone who did have a vision to want to work with her? OR: Has she always had the vision, but lacked the resources to execute it? Let’s go with the latter because it brings me to the revelation in question: How many artists struggle with the VISION/POWER GAP.

I’m sure some of you Retro Report readers are familiar with Ira Glass’ insight about the taste/ability gap. For the uninitiated, here it is (emphasis added):

“Nobody tells people who are beginners — and I really wish somebody had told this to me — is that all of us who do creative work … we get into it because we have good taste. But it’s like there’s a gap, that for the first couple years that you’re making stuff, what you’re making isn’t so good, OK? It’s not that great. It’s really not that great. It’s trying to be good, it has ambition to be good, but it’s not quite that good. But your taste — the thing that got you into the game — your taste is still killer, and your taste is good enough that you can tell that what you’re making is kind of a disappointment to you, you know what I mean? A lot of people never get past that phase. A lot of people at that point, they quit. And the thing I would just like say to you with all my heart is that most everybody I know who does interesting creative work, they went through a phase of years where they had really good taste and they could tell what they were making wasn’t as good as they wanted it to be — they knew it fell short, it didn’t have the special thing that we wanted it to have.”

He goes on for a couple more paragraphs. You can listen to the full riff here.

What Sabrina got me thinking about was what comes after the taste/quality gap. Say you endure, as Ira Glass implored you to do; you know what you want to make, and you know your ideas are good. BUT: How do you get anybody to believe you, when you’re not really anybody yet?

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A big vision—a gutsy, comprehensive one—cannot be acted on alone. You need buy-in, right? You need clout. You need resources. That Sabrina set looked very expensive. In the words of Addison Rae: “Choice and taste is kind of a luxury in a lot of ways.” I’m always wondering about whether the artists who eventually make it big have had a vision this whole time but the risk-averse people in charge of their careers—record labels, studio execs, the usual suit-and-tie types—didn’t “get” it or trust it, or just were not inclined to listen to someone with no proven track record.

However: There are those rare moments where a young artist who knows what’s what says “no” to the bosses and PREVAILS. My favorite example of this is when a 15-year-old Britney Spears insisted, against the counsel of all the far more experienced middle-aged men tasked with engineering her breakout, that she knew exactly what to do for the “…Baby One More Time” music video. The director, Nigel Dick, had an idea that involved Britney being in outer space (a concept he ultimately got to execute for the “Oops!…I Did It Again” video). Britney’s idea: She should be dancing in a high school hallway, like something out of Grease. Miraculously, Dick relented.

As he told me for my 2018 Entertainment Weekly oral history of this song:

“Your initial reaction to this is, I’m being told by a 16-year-old girl what I should do… [But] this girl is 16 and I’m a grown man; perhaps she has a better perspective on her audience than I do. So I swallowed my pride.”

Once they’d agreed on the high school concept, they moved onto wardrobe. As Dick said to me:

“I suggested they would be wearing jeans and t-shirts and sneakers and would have backpacks. And Britney said, ‘Well, shouldn’t I be wearing a schoolgirl outfit?’ And I was very dubious about this idea. But I was overruled.”

So at Ms. Spears’ demand, the team regrouped and scrambled to K-Mart to buy a cheap schoolgirl outfit that—exaggerating not even a little!—forever altered the course of Britney’s career and, by extension, pop music history.

A corollary to this is that SOME restrictions can force you to be creative in ways you’d never be if you had blank checks and no boundaries. But that is a topic for another letter!

In the meantime, I am very curious to know if any of you have favorite vision/power gap stories or theories. Share them in the comments!

THE ULTIMATE RETRO REC FOR BELIEVING IN YOUR VISION DESPITE ALL ODDS AND/OR LACK OF CLOUT!!!

All That Jazz (1979, dir. Bob Fosse)

I watched All That Jazz for the first time earlier this year when I was profiling Natasha Lyonne; while reading up on her I learned that this is one of her favorite films. I don’t know how I was expecting to feel about it. I was a little daunted! You know how sometimes a movie is presented as one of The Great Movies and you can get in your head about what it’s going to say about you if you don’t vibe with it?

At the risk of revealing myself to all of you as a maniac, my delightful and surprising (to me, anyway) reaction to this phenomenal movie was: Bob Fosse is so relatable!!!!

I am not talking about the part where he is cheating on his girlfriend with his other mistress or the part where he’s doing lots of drugs. Rather I am talking about that FEELING you get when you are doing creative work and you know exactly how you want something to be, but in order to make that something real, you need to communicate the vision to other people. Essentially you are playing a game of telephone with your imagination at one end and someone who isn’t you on the other. That can be electric and fantastic because sometimes nothing sparks your creativity like somebody else’s wild and unknowable mind. But it can also be immensely frustrating because when you know exactly what you envision, nothing else will do. Someone telling you “well, that’s close!” is nothing but proof that they do not GET IT. Because tragically there IS is no such thing as close. There is only exactly what you envision. Otherwise it is just… wrong :(

All That Jazz features some of my favorite things (‘70s feel-bad endings, dance sequences, big swings) and things I am usually anti but they pulled it off, baby!! (drug trips, dream sequences). People are always describing things as “a fever dream” in that annoying internet-y way where everything is “unhinged” or “deranged.” But this is one of those rare situations where the movie does, in fact, feel like a fever dream. I hope the term is not dead to us all from over/misuse!!

You can buy All That Jazz on Amazon as a digital download but I think the best way to watch this is to get the DVD (it’s on sale at Criterion and FREE at the library!) because of the FEATURETTES. The DVD includes this great interview with cast members Ann Reinking and Erzsebet Foldi (who plays Bob’s daughter and was 13 years old during filming). The interview is from years later so everyone’s a grown-up. But there’s this wonderful moment in it where they’re talking about Bob Fosse’s reputation for being exacting and difficult. Ann says THIS:

If somebody is really serious about whatever it is that they’re doing, it will become specific. But NOT uptight. There’s a difference.

YES.