I’ve spent the past few days reading coverage of, and being absolutely emotionally wrecking-balled by, this week’s Washington Post layoffs. If you have been following this news, you have seen it described most frequently in the language of brutality and death, which should give you a sense of how catastrophic this is: It’s an absolute bloodbath, a murder, a death spiral, a massacre.

Over 300 people lost their jobs—even, eventually, the man who should’ve lost his job in the first place: CEO and publisher Will Lewis. The Post is left without a Sports section, Book World, or anything resembling a robust Metro desk or features department. A significant number of foreign bureaus are being shuttered (no major news going on in… the world? I guess?). The Post will no longer employ a single photojournalist. The San Francisco bureau is barely still standing; the reporter covering Amazon has been dismissed. Of the fourteen reporters on the health team, only five remain; fourteen reporters were axed from the climate beat as well. The Post Reports podcast, a daily comer that was aiming to be the Post’s answer to the New York Times’ The Daily, was also cut, despite reportedly having three million downloads a month. All in, it’s about one-third of the staff, across all departments.

Staffers were laid off in that most courageous and dignified of manners: via Zoom, followed by email. They were laid off while reporting from war zones, nursing a newborn, and covering the Olympics. Sort of textbook modern-corporate cruelty, no less vile for being predictable. Will Lewis was not present on the Zoom. He was very busy “tending to things” (h/t Matt Murray) and supporting the concept of Sports—not to be confused supporting with any of the journalists who covered sports for the Washington Post, all of whom he laid off—by walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors in San Francisco (a city where the Washington Post will no longer have a meaningful presence).

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Hard to capture just how devastating this is for everyone: journalists, Washingtonians, people who care about the First Amendment, everybody who wants and needs to know what’s going on in the world. I think Peggy Noonan’s WSJ column got at the heart of it all, especially this bit:

Screenshot via The Wall Street Journal

Some very well-intentioned people who are not necessarily media freaks—who are also very sad about this and want to believe that there must be a strategy of some sort, that this couldn’t all be bullshit—have asked me what I think the vision is here. To this I simply must scream: THERE IS NO VISION!!! I have never seen so many men so desperately lacking in vision in all my days!!!!!

If anything, the vision is that people in power, as a general rule, are not equipped to be real allies of journalism, whose entire civic function is to hold power to account. And people who don’t respect or understand journalism and how it operates—that it is frequently slow, grueling and unglamorous; that newsrooms are complex, strange ecosystems where everyone really does need everyone else in ways that are not immediately apparent to the casual observer; that, while it is possible to run one as a business that doesn’t hemorrhage money, it will never be, nor is it designed to be, as profitable as an enterprise that does not have public service as its core mission—are not equipped to run one, unless they are running it into the ground.

I think sometimes people accidentally give too much credit to people in power because they want to believe surely those people are successful for a reason, and one of those reasons is they are intelligent, perhaps they know something I don’t know, they wouldn’t just, they couldn’t possibly… And I am here to say that in my opinion a lot of people end up in positions of power for literally no good reason at all. Intelligence is not a prerequisite. Actually, sort of famously, people who get promoted over and over wind up in jobs for which they are not actually qualified; every employee tends to rise to the level of his incompetence. Every single reporter who got laid off by Will Lewis has a better idea of how to run a newsroom than Will Lewis.

If you want to support these newly-unemployed journalists, you can donate to this Guild-run layoff fund and this GoFundMe for international reporters, who are not eligible for Guild protections.

RETRO RECS FOR READING THE BEST SECTION OF THE WASHINGTON POST (UNBIASED)

As some of you already know, I moved to DC to intern at the Washington Post. The Post is the whole reason I’m here! This was at what turned out to be the end of an era—the last days of Don Graham’s ownership, the last days in the old building—and there was a big plaque on the wall by the entrance emblazoned with Eugene Meyer’s seven principles for the Conduct of a Newspaper. I passed by them every day on my way into work and for a time I had them memorized. I put the sixth one on my sign for the “Save the Post” rally on Thursday:

Still true.

I was the Style intern. I remember after we all got the big welcome tour and had gone over the rules and picked up our badges, etc. etc. etc., Peter Perl dropped us off one by one at our new desks. He was an assistant managing editor, I believe, (I never totally understood the org chart but he was the person who’d called me to tell me I got the internship), and before bringing me over to my cubicle, he told me to take a seat for a quick private chat. Everyone else had been delivered so it was just me left to go and I thought wait am I in trouble already?!!? I had been out of college for all of three weeks and was very overwhelmed by the whole situation. I had already heard the word “Watergate” about a dozen times in three days, which I assume was intended to both intimidate and inspire, and I will not pretend this wasn’t effective.

Fortunately I was not chastised for any intern infractions. He just wanted to give me a heads-up about something. “Style is a little different from the rest of the paper,” he told me. “They sort of march to the beat of their own drum around here.”

He was right! Style IS weird. And not just in the way that all workplaces are weird (see: TRR vol. 6: No Place Is Weirder Than The Workplace). I mean weird in a very specific, fantastic way.

I write for plenty of other places and they all have their strengths and perks. But there is (was?) no place like Style: to take a big swing and say something zany and true about culture; to write with real verve, humor, and voice. Style is where I got my big break by covering the DC tour stop of a pop-country upstart named Taylor Allison Swift, and it’s where I could report and run my magnum opus on why all celebrities have the same teeth, complete with a big riffy paragraph about a concept I decided to call “hotness creep.” It’s a section for really going for it about the things that make being human actually meaningful and fun: art, music, culture, books, love.

If you haven’t spent any time in the archives and you could use a guide, Hank Stuever wrote this sharp, lovely tribute to Style on its 50th anniversary, loaded with links to some of the hall-of-fame greats. And if you really want to dig in, you must get your hands on:

The Woman at the Washington Zoo: Writings on Politics, Family and Fate , Marjorie Williams (2005)

Williams was a syndicated columnist for the Post. She wrote these great, incisive profiles of powerful people in politics and media (Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Larry King). As Ben Bradlee said, "She had that miracle touch. She made people feel so good — about life and the paper and everything."

This compilation of Williams’ essays and profiles was put together by her husband, Timothy Noah, after Williams died of liver cancer at age 47. In some of these pieces she writes about living with sickness and the looming threat of death. (When she was diagnosed at age 43, doctors gave her three-to-six months; her children were then five and eight years old.) As long as you’re already crying over this week’s news, go ahead and start with “The Halloween of my Dreams.”