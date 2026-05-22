We had our first serious heat wave of the season this week which means it’s time to talk about SWELTERING CINEMA (and literature) (not as alliterative but just as important to me personally and I’m sure to all of you as well).

This is the time when the out-of-pocket behavior in Tennessee Williams plays actually makes sense, when you are so hot your brain basically stops working (this is a real phenomenon!) and you lash out in fabulous and terrible ways, saying things you shouldn’t say and doing the things (or people) you (maybe??) shouldn’t.

I don’t believe in “beach reads” as a concept because I want every book I read to change my life :) But I DO believe that there is a time of the year for reading and watching things that will speak to you in a way they just can’t in the cooler months, like how you COULD buy strawberries all year round at the grocery store but the best (correct) time to eat a strawberry is NOW.

Below are some of my favorite reads and watches for when the only way to make it through the day is in or by a body of water; for when it’s so hot that reality is getting a little fuzzy at the edges and you don’t fight it, just feel it. This is (as all my lists must be) an incomplete survey and I would love to know what you turn on/crack open when the temperature soars and all the surfaces start sizzling. Let me know what I need to add to the stack and queue in the comments!

SPEAKING OF SUMMER READS:

My debut novel Retro comes out in ONE MONTH (and a day)!!! Get yourself a signed copy by preordering from Politics & Prose. It comes with a Retro Metro sticker!

And: Come say hello when I tour through your town! More dates TK but here’s the latest!

You can already register, pre-order your copy of the book, and get all the details for these stops:

Will share event pages and updates with you as they come!

Okay let’s get back to SWELTERING CINEMA (and literature).

AN IMPORTANT NOTE: IF YOU HAVE NOT YET READ FERRANTE, STAY IN LINE TO READ FERRANTE!!

This is the time to take your mind to ISCHIA! I have already recommended The Lost Daughter and The Neopolitan Quartet (you can read my impassioned plea for you to become a Ferrante freak with me at the links) and longtime TRR readers are already aware of my feelings on this matter. But some of you are new here and you simply must know that while ANY time is a good time to join the cult of Ferrante, summertime is a particularly good time, maybe the BEST time, to see what all the fuss is about.

On the subject of “doing people you shouldn’t”!!!!!!!!!

Summer, Edith Wharton (1917)

TRR readers know how I feel about Edith Wharton’s work. This is a deeper cut and with good reason—it is not technically as impressive as her A-sides, though it meditates on similar themes, and it’s not as operatic or ambitious. This, however, makes it PERFECT for the exact weather scenario I am describing, when it is simply too hot to follow lots of complex plot strands but you need instead to be carried away on the current of a single person’s obsession.

The novel follows a bored-to-her-bones young woman named Charity Royall (!) who lives in some small made-up town in Western Massachusetts. Her parents were from the mountains and were too poor to raise her; they gave her to Lawyer Royall, who raised her as her own, I guess just out of… charity (…I know). She gets a job in the library hoping she’ll save up and get out of this place where nothing ever happens except for the time that Royall, who is a widow, makes a fumbling pass at her. She rejects him—she is literally a child—but things are just never the same between them after that. Shocking!

Struggled mightily to find a cover of this book that speaks to me and really none of them do. This is SLIGHTLY better than the one I have but it still basically conveys nothing but “girl in the past… outside” no?

Her prayers for escape seem to be answered when she turns seventeen and a hot young architect, Lucius Harney, strolls into town. He is instantly smitten with her and boards at the Royall home. What he’s doing there sounds extremely fake but this is the past (the book was published in 1917) so I guess it was a real thing that a person could do: He is in town to study colonial houses for a book he is writing. Sure!! That part’s not important. The important part is that Charity, who knows nothing of the world, is easily seduced by the charming Lucius, who any reader savvier than she (literally all of you) will see for the cad he is far before she does.

Extremely important (to me) photograph of Edith Wharton and her dogs!!!!

So you know early on that you’re reading a tragedy of a girl who dares to dream beyond her birth and is doomed to be punished for trying to exercise any sexual agency :( But it’s a great ride to get there, full of anguish and yearning, love consummated and wrecked. Delicious sentences like: “…she sat before her reflection, bending the brim this way and that, while Ally Hawes’s pale face looked over her shoulder like the ghost of wasted opportunities.” And: “But beneath the visible incidents resulting from Lucius Harney’s arrival there ran an undercurrent as mysterious and potent as the influence that makes the forest break into leaf before the ice is off the pools.”

How about THIS:

She walked on, wondering whether Mr. Royall was still in the porch. In her exalted mood she did not greatly care whether he was waiting for her or not: she seemed to be floating high over life, on a great cloud of misery beneath which every realities had dwindled to mere specks in space.

I mean! Who among us?

FOR AN OPTIMAL READING EXPERIENCE: I advise reading this book by a pool or a lake in one long, leisurely day, sipping on something carbonated and lemony.

Float high over life in a GOOD way by sharing THE RETRO REPORT with the people you want to see poolside! Share

The Long, Hot Summer (dir. Martin Ritt, 1958)

Of course none of us can really answer, definitively, “In which movie is Paul Newman is the hottest?” It’s a no-wrong-answers inquiry and we will, in time in this newsletter, be sure to cover what I think are the handsomeness high water marks. This project is already underway, per TRR vol. 19!

It’s possible that the REAL answer to that question is “when he was at the March on Washington” or “those pictures from the 1963 Venice Film Festival.” But I will say that The Long Hot Summer contains what I think is one of the hottest Paul Newman monologues, delivered in a way that will make you even more meltedy than the weather!

Substack is being glitchy about embedding videos and I, a humble not-a-woman-in-STEM, await their support team’s reply. In the meantime: You can (and MUST) watch the clip to which I’m referring here!

“I’ll bet you had a doll with no head on it.” !!!!!!

The most fun thing about this movie is watching Paul and Joanne fall in love as characters while they were also falling in love for real off-screen. Their chemistry is so crackling it feels like it should be illegal? Which, considering he was married to someone else at the time, I guess it technically was.

Look at her pretending to be repulsed by this man!! No wonder she’s the one who won the Oscar first!

Paul plays Ben Quick, who is a drifter and alleged barnburner who rolls into Frenchman’s Bend, Mississippi. Will Varner (Orson Welles, YES that Orson Welles!) is the family patriarch. He owns the whole town and he is instantly impressed by Quick, who seems like A Real Man compared to his drip of a son, Jody (Anthony Franciosa), and soon enough Quick is hanging around the house at all hours, making himself comfortable and eyeing Clara (Joanne), Will’s daughter.

We are all supposed to believe that good girl Clara Varner is not IMMEDIATELY down to chuck her whole life (which consists of: underwhelming boyfriend, her morals, whatever) the second Ben Quick breezes into her life, looking like this:

Extremely delectable to watch her pull off the performance of a lifetime re: pretending she’s not all in from the jump.

IDEAL VIEWING EXPERIENCE: Watch this on the first night it’s so hot that it is STILL hot even after the sun goes down.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (dir. Anthony Minghella, 1999)

This movie is, of course, an adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith classic of the same name, which I also recommend! I don’t know that novel has the same sweltering-summer intensity—it is, I think, more disturbing (in a good way) but also cooler, thermally, for a reason I cannot explain, which is why I’m putting the film on this particular list. To me, the movie feels more like the physical sensation of it being summer and needing to be in/on the water or you’ll die or (SPOILER) as the case may be: being in/on the water TO die.

Is the cure to the male loneliness epidemic scamming a rich man’s father by pretending you went to Princeton with his son so he will pay you to go to Italy to chase down his dilettante disappointment of a child?

Matt Damon is Tom Ripley, a low-level scammer who takes his grift to the next level when the opportunity presents itself—for reasons that would make absolutely no sense in a post-smartphone and internet-connected world, one of the MANY reasons we should all throw our phones into the sea: for the PLOT—to go to Italy. Tom has been tasked with convincing Dickie (Jude Law at his most diabolically handsome), the spoiled failson of a shipping magnate, to return to America. Dickie’s father is paying Tom handsomely for his troubles, but Dickie has no desire to come home, and neither would you!

Dickie is shacking up with Marge (a pre-Goop Gwyneth Paltrow) and living a life of pleasure and delight. Enchanted by the admittedly-very-enchanting arrangement Dickie has set up for himself—an indulgent Italian escape from any and all responsibility, funded by his parents—Tom becomes completely obsessed with Dickie (relatable!) and fails to keep said obsession in check. Along the way, Freddie Miles (THE Philip Seymour Hoffman, this movie is cast to the edges!! I haven’t even mentioned CATE BLANCHETT is ALSO here!) shows up, making one of the great character entrances of all time which, again due to our temporary technical difficulties, I can only IMPLORE you to watch at the link!

PSH on set by the car in which he makes the aforementioned fabulous entrance.

Would you believe this is the tannest, blondest and most beautiful everyone in this movie has ever been? And they did that for us, all at the same time, in one fantastic picture? Isn’t that wonderful? For this reason, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a dangerous movie to watch if you are trying to be responsible about sun exposure and you KNOW that getting a tan is bad for you, like SO bad for you, but also you know that a spray tan just doesn’t get you… this!!!

They also smoked SO many cigarettes :-/

This is not an endorsement for tanning in the sun. This is actually a cry for help from a Jersey girl who is working hard to reform my sun-loving ways. What do I DO? Should I buy a freckle pen? Please advise me in the comments!

BEST WAY TO WATCH: Are you going to be on a boat at all this summer? Watch this after your boat ride, when you are safe on land again.

Spread the word far and wide so you can find someone with a boat you can use for sexy mischief (NOT murder though) this summer! Share

La Piscine (dir. Jacques Deray, 1969)

Speaking of the tannest, blondest, and most beautiful anyone has ever been on film, may I present:

Romy and Alain jesus CHRIST

I will tell you what this movie is “about” even though the topline thing it is “about” is “some of the most stunning people you’ve ever seen in your life, bronzed and glistening by the pool, having unbelievable sexual chemistry.” But there is also a plot!

Marianne (Romy Schneider) and Jean-Paul (Alain Delon) are staying in a friend’s villa near St. Tropez, where literally all they seem to do is drape their perfect bodies around the jewel of a swimming pool, have sex, and smoke cigarettes. All is well and dreamy until an old friend (ahem, Marriane’s ex) Harry (Maurice Ronet) shows up, with his eighteen-year-old daughter, Penelope (THE Jane Birkin!!!!!!) in tow. Everything that was relaxed gets tense; the dreaminess turns nightmarish, everyone is flirting with the person they should NOT be flirting with, and it all culminates in a cold and disturbing burst of violence.

normal way to engage with your girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend’s teenage daughter <3

Schneider and Delon had been a couple before filming, but had since broken up in a very dramatic fashion. Per this excellent review on Roger Ebert’s site:

Schneider and Delon had once been the It Couple of the European film scene, becoming engaged a year after they met on the set of 1958’s “Christine,” but somehow never marrying. Delon had broken things off in 1964 with a note that became legend: “Gone to Mexico with Nathalie.” He’d married Nathalie, and Schneider had since married another man. But though Jacques Deray suggested Monica Vitti, Delon insisted on Schneider. It was a brilliant instinct; the movie proves their on-screen chemistry had grown exponentially in the years apart. The film was also a breakthrough role for Schneider. Enigmatic, stunningly beautiful and thoroughly adult, the character of Marianne was a world away from the “Sissi” films of the 1950s, where a very young Schneider had made her name playing the innocent young Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

“GONE TO MEXICO WITH NATHALIE.” Gone. To. Mexico. With. NATHALIE?! Try him at the HAGUE and that’s BEFORE we get to the section of his Wikipedia I have already told you (per footnote no. 5) you are better off not reading!! Tragically Delon is in a number of movies I think are the tops and I will be recommending them despite everything I know.

SAVE THIS FOR WHEN it is so hot that the mere thought of wearing clothes strikes you as some prudish, intolerable imposition.