It has come to my attention that Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights—or I suppose I should say, her “Wuthering Heights”—which I have absorbed entirely through scrolling and osmosis and have no plans to see in theaters, is not freaky enough for the true freaks.

Based on the trailer and the clips that are making the rounds (such as: Margot Robbie sucking on Jacob Elordi’s fingers in the carriage) my sense is the movie is not actually sexy so much as it is Trying Very Hard To Be Sexy, like it really wants to be “provocative” and offend so it can stand back and go oooOOOooh, are you SCANDALIZED???, rather than doing what we should all be doing when we’re making whatever art we’re making, which is: just tell the story you want to tell! Present the characters exactly as they are and let your audience decide for themselves if they’re provoked or not! It’s not your job to tell your viewer or your reader or your listener how to feel, only to create the circumstances that will LET them feel whatever it is they’re feeling, which is frankly none of your business and not your place to control.

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I cannot explain this in a totally linear way but there is something about the Emerald energy that reminds me of when, in my early teens, a fellow adolescent girl told me, “I know why it’s called a blow job and not a suck job,” but she refused to disclose this then-tantalizing knowledge which CosmoGirl had rudely withheld from us. I think back fondly on this objectively-absurd statement of sexual bravado from someone for whom intimate experiences were still taxonomized by base count (i.e.: “I heard she let him get to second”). It stands out in my mind as a particularly funny one but of course we were all going around pretending to know things we didn’t know, aiming to shock and impress, but none of us knew anything about anything and even the slightest bit of investigation would have revealed all our bluster as nothing but. That is, for unscientific reasons, the vibe I get from Fennell’s filmography.

For now, I will not attempt to wade deeper into the “WH” discourse because doing so would violate one of my core culture rules: don’t come to class if you didn’t do the reading! I will instead make the assertion that sexuality on screen is about more than just sex scenes. Would it be too bold to claim that the sexiest scene in a movie—even a movie that also includes an actual sex scene—is often what I like to creatively call the not-a-sex-scene? Well then TOO BOLD I SHALL BE, at least for the duration of this newsletter!

RETRO RECS FOR NOT-A-SEX-SCENES THAT WILL ACTUALLY MAKE YOU FEEL SOMETHING REAL

In The Mood For Love (2000, dir. Wong Kar-Wai)

We are starting with what probably seems to anybody with a Letterboxd account like the most obvious entry into this list. For everyone else, if you are not yet getting the vision for the whole concept of a not-a-sex-scene you will see what I mean when you see this film, because the entire movie is one long, perfect not-a-sex-scene.

The premise is simple: In 1962 Hong Kong, a man (Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung), who live next door to each other in an apartment building, find out that their spouses are having an affair. While they’re being given the run around by their respective partners, they start spending time together on the sly, and they fall in love. One would think they could solve this intractable problem by spouse-swapping but they cannot bring themselves to even propose such a thing. Instead they emotionally torment themselves in an absolutely exquisite, excruciating fashion: Acting out the conversations they imagine their spouses are having behind their back; rehearsing the encounters they can’t bring themselves to indulge in for real; spending all their time together in these tight, enclosed spaces; desire radiating off their skin like a sunburn. They are constantly yearning and smoking and, in the case of Cheung’s Su Li-zhen, getting hilariously overdressed in one impeccably-fit cheongsam after another to go out for noodles just in case she’ll be slinking by her boy-next-door in tiniest hallways ever depicted on film.

This is EXACTLY how I would dress to pick up my take-out noodles if I were consumed by lust!!!

Kar-Wai actually had his leads shoot a sex scene between their characters early in filming, but he cut it in the edit, and this display of extraordinary restraint gave us one of the sexiest movies of all time. Kar-Wai was rushing to finish the film because of the deadline to submit to the Cannes Film Festival, but asked last year by Sight and Sound, 25 years after the movie’s release, if he’d do it any differently today, he stuck by his choices: “Even now, I’d cut those scenes. The film is about absence. What’s missing is as important as what’s there.” YES. This is the spirit of the not-a-sex-scene EXACTLY.

A WARNING FOR THE IMPRESSIONABLE SPIRITS AMONG YOU: This movie will make you want to smoke cigarettes. I’m sorry, I know they’re bad, I’m not endorsing I’m just saying: it is what it is!!!

To Have and Have Not (1944, dir. Howard Hawks)

So I have this rule called Pet Billionaire which is that everyone gets to pick ONE billionaire that you’re not mad at and when it comes time to eat the rich you can leave them off the menu. Mine was Bruce Springsteen, although recently he explained that he is not actually a billionaire because the people tracking his wealth forgot to factor in that E Street Band profits are shared among all its members. I have not fact-checked that so I cannot say for certain whether Bruce is still my Pet Billionaire or if I’ll be allowed, per the rules of the system as designed by me, to pick someone new. Maybe Paul McCartney? Please submit your suggestions for eligible Pet Billionaires in the comments!

I bring this up because I have a similar rule about Big Age Gaps. Even when we are not in territory where a big age gap is criminal/vile it can still be extremely eye-roll to see an older man and the perfect “old soul” he was—conveniently, shockingly!—only able to find in the body of a much younger woman. But on the set of To Have and Have Not, Humphrey Bogart (45 years old, married to his third wife) met Lauren Bacall (19 years old i KNOW), and YES they fell in love (fourth wife’s the charm!!!) and you can totally tell they are falling in love when you watch the movie and it RULES.

Anyway this is my Pet Big Age Gap couple, and when I talk about big age gaps being embarrassing for all involved parties I am NOT talking about them, They are perfect to me <3.

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart in one of THE great not-a-sex-scenes of all time!

Apparently Howard Hawks bet Ernest Hemingway that he could make a great movie out of Hemingway’s worst book and this is the movie that resulted, which bears virtually zero resemblance to the book which shares its name. (The name of the movie makes no sense and is never explained or referenced; what’s the opposite of the Leo pointing meme? This is that.) To Have and Have Not is basically the same movie as Casablanca, which came out two years earlier, except for not as good. It IS good, just not AS good, and whatever, Casablanca is a very high bar! Plus To Have And Have Not it is great in a “wow have you ever seen two people have better sexual chemistry in your LIFE?!?” kind of way.

The most important thing for purposes of this newsletter is that this film contains one of the greatest not-a-sex scenes in any movie ever!! THIS is the scene in question:

This movie was made in the Hays Code days and it’s fun to watch the ways they make everything between these two snap-crackle-pop despite all those restrictions in place. Bogart and Bacall’s characters are staying at the same hotel and have rooms across the hall from each other; they spend approximately 25% of the movie just breezing back and forth between each other’s rooms.

I regret to inform you that watching this picture will also make you want to smoke cigarettes. Please stay strong out there. I believe in you!

Take This Waltz (2011, dir. Sarah Polley)

This is a lovely, quiet Canadian movie about a freelance writer (representation matters!) named Margot (Michelle Williams, A+ as usual) in a fine-but-is-that-enough-or-is-there-more-to-life? marriage to Lou, a cookbook writer (Seth Rogan) when she meets Daniel, an artist who is also a rickshaw driver (Luke Kirby, pre-Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Margot and Daniel have this immediate, undeniable spark. As Margot waffles on whether to act on the obvious—and, in some deeper part of herself that she is not looking at too closely just yet, grapples with the fact that she may just be perennially unsatisfied and that looking to a new guy to scratch the eternal itch is not a super-sustainable solution—Daniel keeps leisurely popping back into her life, which is easy for him to do because he lives across the street. A theme of these recs, it turns out, is that proximity is everything, and this is yet another reason why we should all support high-density affordable housing: ROMANCE!

There is an actual sex scene in this movie, which I do not want to spoil for you but I will just say it is genuinely artful and strange, almost like something out of a play and not at all like something in a movie, and it’s where the title comes from (Leonard Cohen’s “Take This Waltz” plays during the scene). But before that, there is this perfect not-a-sex-scene, which manages to hit every emotional register: hot but also awkward and silly and embarrassing, intense and earnest. Headphones ON if you are in the workplace!

HONORABLE MENTIONS OF NOT-A-SEX-SCENES WE DO NOT HAVE THE TIME OR SPACE IN THIS LETTER TO EXPLORE IN DEPTH: George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez in the locked-in-the-trunk scene from Steven Sodebergh’s Out of Sight (1998); the part in Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise when Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy are in the booth at the record shop and keep looking at and away from each other; this one’s a gimmie but obviously we must include the Pride & Prejudice (2005) hand flex.

Now that you get the idea I am dying to know: What are your favorite not-a-sex-scenes? Leave a comment, share with the class!

No need to gatekeep this precious resource: Share THE RETRO REPORT with the WORLD! Share

I realize we’ve been on a run of movie recs these past couple of weeks. I have not forsaken books—I am 993 pages into The Power Broker!—but next week we will be back with an ALL-BOOKS SPECIAL, unless I get a great idea about movies.

As always if YOU have a mood-based request and are on the hunt for your next life-altering watch/read/listen, leave a comment or send me a message using this button I just found out about!

Message Jessica M Goldstein

SPEAKING OF THE POWER BROKER:

I have an update to my previous recommendation for how to physically read The Power Broker (please click through for the beautiful Kid Pix diagram!):

Last weekend, I went to New York. Even though I knew I would buy at least one book once I got to the city, I did not want to be without a book while traveling (nightmare scenario) plus as you can see I am CRUISING through this baby and I did not want to take an entire weekend off from reading it. So I schlepped The Power Broker with me and in so doing I learned that the second-best method of reading this book, which is almost if not quite as good as the aforementioned couch model, is to read it on the train with the book open on the tray table.

A nice perk of this choice is that, in reading on rapid transit, you will be spiting the ghost of Robert Moses, who would’ve rather Anna Karenina-ed onto the tracks than set one well-heeled foot on a train, and who made it his life’s work to keep as many of us as possible trapped in traffic on endless highways in our big dumb cars.