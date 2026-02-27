The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Bruce T's avatar
Bruce T
Feb 27

Ok. I need more clarity on the re watch parameters. Are we watching bad TV to see how much tastes have changed? Are we watching good TV to see why a certain episode is timeless? Should you pick a theme a week so that the polling has episodes of equal weight?

Why did you pick those SATC episodes? I think a good one is where Charlotte makes peace with her fertility issues and gets a dog. If you want to celebrate BHM, you can watch the *two* black boyfriend episodes. If we want to do some casual misandry the episode where buddy breaks up with Carrie on the Post-it is amazing, or a post Valentines Day ode to situationships - the episode where Big "saves" Carrie from the Russian.

Idk, just rambling, as always, love the Retro Report and cant wait to read RETRO: A NOVEL out for pre-order anywhere books can be bought ;)

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