I want you all to know that I know it’s annoying of me to keep recommending The Power Broker which—BIG NEWS!!!—I finished this week! It’s just like how before I watched The Sopranos and people kept telling me I had to watch it, and they couldn’t believe that I—Jersey native, professional television-watcher and culture obsessive, a person with extremely strong and correct opinions about tomato sauce—had somehow sat this round out. In my defense, the people recommending The Sopranos to me were almost exclusively men and, as a general rule, I do not like doing something that mostly men are telling me to do. This has served me very well but every now and then something gets through the cracks and The Sopranos was one of those things.

It turns out The Sopranos is actually as great as advertised, but I get that there are times in your life where the prospect of beginning a six-season series with hourlong episodes that will demand your undivided attention and emotionally wreck you fills you not with anticipation but instead with a specific sort of obligatory-dread, as if you have been handed a homework assignment for being able to hang out with your friends.

Sometimes the mind is craving the exact opposite of The Power Broker, not in quality but in SCALE. Sometimes you need a book that is under 200 pages but can still change your life. This week’s letter is devoted to those very short ‘n’ sweet books! Some of these are so slim they could be slipped into an accommodating coat pocket—perfect for what I have to believe is the end of the worst of winter. This winter, my God. It’s almost enough to make you understand why Bill de Blasio (accidentally) killed that groundhog… did he know something we didn’t?

Do YOU know something your friends don’t? Perhaps that everyone should be reading THE RETRO REPORT? Let them know, share this issue! Share

BUT FIRST: TELEVISION!

Gather ‘round the medium screen: I’m thinking about doing a little RETRO RECAP, wherein I pick a classic episode (maybe even a season?) of TV and we look at it with our fresh, 2026 eyeballs and sensibilities and see how it hits.

Because I know a lot of us are watching the Ryan Murphy JFK Jr./Carolyn Bessette show—which thus far appears to be a series about how a superficially-pleasing man can derail your cool downtown life where you have a glamorous job, spend your evenings in nightclubs, and date the occasional underwear model—I am thinking about Sex and the City, which of course takes place in that same ‘90s New York milieu.

I promise in ten years the words “espresso martini” will land in Gen Alpha’s ears like so many swilled Cosmopolitans!

I had to abbreviate the episode titles to fit in the poll but for the purists among you we are looking at “The Baby Shower,” “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?” and “20-Something Girls vs. 30-Something Women”:

I don’t know if we’re doing democracy anywhere else (e.g. the country) but we ARE still doing democracy in here… probably, unless the results don’t really speak to me in which case, to cite Scripture, this will be a cheerocracy, and you will just have to trust in my leadership. I really do want to know what you think though so vote/comment away!

RETRO RECS FOR BITE-SIZE BOOKS THAT WILL STICK TO YOUR RIBS

How to Cook a Wolf, MFK Fisher (1942)

Is it a recession indicator to be recommending this book? Probably! How to Cook a Wolf was published when WWII wartime shortages were at their most oppressive. Fisher’s intention was to provide a guide about cooking and food, amid rationing, that would keep people from starving, in more ways than one.

The version I have is the revised edition from 1951 and it includes asides from Fisher in brackets, remarking on the ways her counsel may shift in times of peace, and the mentality she knows her readers who endured the war will bring to her recipes. In her 1951 introduction, she writes:

There are very few men and women, I suspect, who cooked and marketed their way through the past war without losing forever some of the nonchalant extravagance of the twenties. They will feel, until their final days on earth, a kind of culinary caution… And that is good, for there can be no more shameful carelessness than with the food we eat for life itself. When we exist without thought or thanksgiving we are not men, but beasts. War is a beastly business, it is true, but one proof that we are human is our ability to learn, even from it, how better to exist.

The wolf of the title is the wolf at the door: the wolf of real hunger. (One chapter’s epigraph is a quote from Shakespeare’s Troilus and Cressida: “Appetite, a universal wolf.”) Chapters have delectable titles like “How to Make a Pigeon Cry” and “How to Rise Up Like New Bread” and “How to Be Cheerful Though Starving.” As you can surely tell by now, this is not a cookbook in the classic sense, although its chapters are littered with real recipes. It is more of a guide to retaining the aspects of humanity—dignity, for instance—that can be the first to go when times are tight. To quote Fisher again: “Now, of all times in history, we should be using our minds as well as our hearts in order to survive… to live gracefully if we live at all.”

I love the way she writes: So crisp and pragmatic but never without beauty. She reminds me of my grandmother, who I can easily imagine saying, as Fisher does, “A glass in your hand makes the ominous sky seem very high above you.” I bet she’ll conjure memories of the Depression-born members of your family, too. There is this very stirring, pleasing matter-of-factness with which she writes about extraordinary hardship, like in the chapter “How to Keep Alive”:

There are times when helpful hints about turning off the gas when not in use are foolish, because the gas has been turned off permanently, or until you can pay the bill. And you don’t care about knowing the trick of keeping bread fresh by putting a cut apple in the box because you don’t have any bread and certainly not an apple, cut or uncut. And there is no point in planning to save the juice from canned vegetables because they, and therefore their juices, do not exist. In other words, the wolf has one paw wedged firmly into what looks like a widening crack in the door. Let us take it for granted that the situation, while uncomfortable, is definitely impermanent, and can be coped with.

To have such a chin-up spirit in times of extreme depravity and sorrow! I aspire to be like this always. If you read this—and especially if you make any of the recipes in here—let me know!

Chronicle of a Death Foretold, Gabriel García Márquez (1982)

If you are someone who has tried to read 100 Years of Solitude because it has one of the great opening lines of all time but once you get PAST that line you really struggle because almost everybody in this book has the same name and there is a too-muchness about it that, while enchanting, can make things a little hard to follow: do not give up on GGM! If you’re still in line, STAY IN LINE and read this novella instead!

What is known is this: Only a few hours after Angela Vicario married Bayardo San Roman, the groom returned his new bride to her family, alleging she wasn’t a virgin as promised; Angela’s brothers, twins, took it upon themselves to restore the family honor by killing Santiago Nasar, the man they believe disgraced their sister. Chronicle of a Death Foretold is narrated by someone who takes a while to explain his connection to the proceedings. Nearly three decades after the murder, he is returning to the town of the crime, not exactly to find out what happened (everyone, evidently, already knows) but to tease out the why and how.

The narrator moves through the past as if through a lucid dream: seeing all these moments when someone could have intervened, when everything could have been otherwise, but helpless to undo what has already been done. All the witnesses and participants have a jaded quality about them, dredging up a sad story from so many years ago, but they go romantic when they give in to their memories of the past—reminiscing about someone having been so handsome, about the wedding feast being so bountiful—as if they still cannot resist the allure of the event despite knowing its tragic conclusion.

The way these characters talk about each other will be familiar to anyone who has ever lived in a small town or community, or just a gossipy family: Of Angela and her sisters, their mother said, “They’re perfect… Any man will be happy with them because they’ve been raised to suffer.” I’d say a line like that is a stab through the heart but it would be insensitive to talk about a metaphorical stabbing in a book about a literal one. Haunting, dreamy, deeply strange! Read it in three hours and think about it for the rest of your days!

The Lost Daughter, Elena Ferrante (2006)

I simply will never stop telling everyone to read Ferrante!!! I will do this until all the world is nothing but Ferrante freaks!

Perhaps you have felt overwhelmed by her Neapolitan quartet, because it is an epic that is one massive story broken into four substantial books and, as stated at the top of this newsletter, your mind and heart just aren’t in it right now. DO NOT WORRY: You can get your Ferrante fix with The Lost Daughter instead.

A middle-aged woman, Leda, is on vacation on the Ionian coast when she becomes fixated on a beautiful, young mother, Nina, who is at the beach with her small child and her husband’s raucous extended family. Leda has children of her own, two daughters, but they’re grown now and have moved to Toronto where her ex-husband lives; she is free from parental obligations but/because of this, she finds herself as invested in the dynamics of the young family as you might be in the lives of people on a reality series you somehow wind up binge-watching.

Imagine if, while watching one such show, you were able to slip into the screen and whisper in someone’s ear, mess with another person’s head, insinuate yourself into their dramas. Leda, from her nearby beach perch, is both enamored with and repulsed by Nina’s family, and inserts herself into their lives for reasons even she cannot totally explain.

As is apparently the law re: Ferrante novels, there are no good covers of The Lost Daughter . This is the punchiest one but it still feels… off, no? Why is it so pink ?

The Lost Daughter centers on a recurring Ferrante theme that many, many people find deeply uncomfortable (all the more reason for her to write about it, if you ask me!): Maternal ambivalence. It is so rare to see a female character who is bad at parenting in the way that plenty of fathers, in literature and in real life, are bad at parenting—by being only occasionally present; more interested in ambition than domesticity; bored by the drudgery of childcare; unfaithful—not because she is the villain of the story but simply because she is a complicated person who mayyyybe shouldn’t have had kids?

Leda recalls how, shortly after her daughters were born, when she was twenty-five:

…every other game was over for me. Their father was racing around the world, one opportunity after another. He didn’t even have time to look carefully at what had been copied from his body, at how the reproduction had turned out.

As the girls grew:

I was always, in some way, the origin of their sufferings, and the outlet. They accused me silently or yelling. They resented the unfair distribution not only of obvious resemblances but of secret ones, those we become aware of later, the aura of bodies, the aura that stuns like a strong liquor.

At times when she is with them, when they are young children, she fantasizes about making them disappear:

Ah, to make them invisible, to no longer hear the demands of their flesh as commands more pressing, more powerful than those which came from mine.

And she laments their constitutional inability to see her as a three-dimensional person, and how far away she feels that awareness must be in coming:

How foolish to think you can tell your children about yourself before they’re at least fifty. To ask to be seen by them as a person and not a function.

Contrary to most popular depictions of mothers, Leda is less at ease when her daughters are close by and seems to exhale only when they are apart. Without them, she finds, she looks and feels young again. She rejoices in the recovery of herself: “My thoughts had returned to their proper speed.”

Probably some of you are wincing at this. What kind of mother could… But this is why I love Ferrante: She is unafraid to say the unsayable thing.

The 2018 film adaptation (directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, starring Olivia Coleman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley) is also excellent, in part because it is inspired but not suffocated by its source material.

I recommend them both but you know I’m going to tell you to read the book before you watch the movie! I’m not an animal.

I have many more recs in this vein but this letter is (ironically) already long so I will save them for another day. In the meantime, I am starting the LBJ series :) .