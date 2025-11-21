I just reread Betty Smith’s A Tree Grows in Brooklyn for the first time since childhood. I can’t even tell you why it was on my mind except for the gingko trees in DC were doing that glorious, devastating thing they do where the leaves get butterscotch-bright and then, literally all at once, strip down in front of the whole city, so the trees are bare and the sidewalk looks like the yellow brick road.

If you are a sucker for the whole sunrise/sunset of it all, you know what I mean when I say that it’s the time of the season for revisiting one of the great coming-of-age novels of the last century. If you don’t get it I simply don’t know what to tell you!!!!

Gingko trees at Rose Park captured by me in a fleeting MID-SHED moment!

I would love to know what the parents and teachers reading this have to say on this subject; my sense and recollection, as a reader, is that a lot of literature and (ugh) “content” aimed at Kids These Days is cloying and insulting to their blooming intelligence. I know that this attitude can seem like the luxury of someone who does not need to make a toddler sit still while you trim their toenails or whatever, but it really comes from a place of thinking of childhood as sacred time. I have too much respect for the younger set to be satisfied with slop. I don’t want anyone to have slop!

I think of that great Louise Glück poem that ends: “We look at the world once, in childhood./The rest is memory.” YES. These are the PRIME LOOKING YEARS. I am very grateful I spent some of that prime time reading A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.

I read ATGIB when I was eleven. Rereading it now, I am struck by how straightforward and insightful it is on adulthood, without ever compromising the tone that makes the book just-right for a child on the verge of adolescence. It reminds me of how, when you are young, you get these glimpses into what the world of grown-ups will be—you overhear a heated conversation because you were supposed to be asleep but got up for a glass of water; you catch the way your teachers talk amongst themselves while you’re lining up in the hall waiting for recess to start—and then you yank the curtain back into place because you aren’t quite ready to take it all in yet. But then when you do get there, you have these almost déjà vu-type moments, like you knew it was coming even though, consciously, you’d probably forgotten.

ATGIB, published in 1943 and based loosely on Smith’s own life, is about Francie Nolan, a girl growing up in poverty in a tenement in Brooklyn. When the book opens, Francie is eleven and the year is 1912. We see the world as she sees it. She loves her beautiful and unsentimental mother, Katie, but really adores her father, Johnny, who drinks too much to hold a steady job but is handsome and sings like a dream. She has a younger brother, Neely, who she can tell—for reasons she can’t articulate and is too afraid to investigate—is her mother’s favored child. Their pleasures are measured in pennies and they never have quite enough to eat; Francie’s world is as big as her neighborhood and no wider. She has never left the borough.

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Later, the story leaps back in time to 1900, and we see how Katie and Johnny met and fell in love and how quickly the shine wore off his charm considering the abject poverty in which Katie soon realized she’d be forced to raise her family. And then we’re back with Francie again in her present, as she grows up and her understanding of her circumstances twists and deepens. But even in Francie’s chapters, we get these brief looks at her parents’ thoughts and feelings, beyond what a child could actually comprehend.

This is a part that really knocked me out:

“She’s a learner and she’ll be somebody someday. But when she gets educated, she will grow away from me. Why, she’s growing away from me now… She does not understand me. All she understands is that I don’t understand her.”

Would you look at that swift, stunning tour of Katie’s inner life?! Her instant and profound awareness that to give her children everything she believes they need to better themselves, she will necessarily be pushing them away from her; that she must sacrifice the intimacy they now enjoy on the altar of their future. I love thinking about this very adult idea just matter-of-factly dropped into the middle of this book for young readers.

When Francie is about fourteen years old, there is a GREAT moment in which her English teacher, after giving Francie As on all her compositions, starts handing her Cs because Francie has stopped writing trite and lovely observations like “softly the blue skies arch overhead” and instead is writing about the stuff of her real life. Poverty, her teacher chastises her, is hideous and bleak; she should only write about “beautiful” things.

Students are permitted to select their own subjects for compositions. “But poverty, starvation and drunkenness are ugly subjects to choose,” she tells Francie. “We all admit these things exist. But one doesn’t write about them.” Instead, her teacher says, Francie ought to write about “things like the stars always being there and the sun always rising and the true nobility of man and mother-love and love for one’s country.”

This is news to Francie, who—though she has already outgrown romanticizing the nights without food by playing “North Pole” with her mother and brother and pretending to be explorers managing their rations—is not so miserable as to miss what is beautiful about her days. (Not to mention it’s news to us, the readers, as well, now 200+ pages into a beautiful novel about Francie’s life). On the walk home from school, Francie meditates on this argument:

She began to understand that her life might seem revolting to some educated people. She wondered, when she got educated, whether she’d be ashamed of her background. Would she be ashamed of her people; ashamed of handsome papa who had been so lighthearted, kind and understanding; ashamed of brave and truthful mama who was so proud of her own mother, even through granma couldn’t read or write; ashamed of Neely who was such a good honest boy? No! No! If being educated would make her ashamed of what she was, then she wanted none of it.

This is about a hundred pages after that rumination of Katie’s. Did I even notice this, as a kid: the way she comes back to her mother’s private fear and then transcends it—this unconscious conversation between parent and child, about holding on and growing up; the proof in Francie’s private defiance that Katie doesn’t need to worry about her daughter ever forgetting herself? I must have felt it, on some level, because I read constantly but this book is one of those special few that really stuck to my ribs.

Francie graduates from high school with a C in English, privately refusing to cower to her teacher’s misguided counsel. Having been instructed to burn all her new “ugly” stories and chant, “I am burning ugliness,” she instead holds onto the only four stories that are real—the ones she wrote about her father, which earned her a C—and burns the rest. “As the last flame died away, she announced dramatically to the water boiler, ‘There goes my writing career.’”

RETRO RECS FOR RECONNECTING WITH THE PERSON YOU WERE WHEN YOU GOT YOUR ONE GREAT LOOK AT THE WORLD

Instead of recommending a specific book I am going to recommend a WAY OF READING, which I hope will be available to you all in the coming weeks with all the holidays on the calendar: Go back to one of those greats from your childhood and read it again in your childhood bedroom.

If you are going to someone else’s childhood home, you can still do it; it will add a funky layer to the whole experience and make you feel at home even though you are not. And if you aren’t going to anybody’s childhood house you can still travel there in your mind by rereading one of those classics from your youth. I know this for a FACT because I have been in Washington, DC the entire time I’ve been hanging out with Francie Nolan again and I am right back in my twin bed in my mind, like I never left it.

I want to know what you read and where you’re reading it! Leave a comment, share with the class! And if you have any negative thoughts just chuck them in the fire while you chant: I am burning ugliness!