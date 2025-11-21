The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Aimee Shwery's avatar
Aimee Shwery
Nov 22

Related to a previous Retro Report BUT wanted to share I have used the phrase "asking another adult for time off is INFANTILIZING" twice this week :)

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