Hacks is returning for its fifth and final season on HBO on April 9. I too am returning to recap this series for Vulture! It is my sacred duty as recapper to recap my recaps of last season so you can tune in on Thursday all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and up-to-speed.

BUT FIRST: BIG RETRO NEWS!!!

My UK cover was released this week! Complete with a book trailer!! Literature and cinema aligning… all my favorite things in one place!

I had such a blast working with the team at Penguin Michael Joseph (my UK publisher) figuring out what this cover should look like. I love that it’s so different from the American one, and I love how British it is. Like: I can’t explain it, but that cow has never seen America. That cow has opinions about social class that are so complex I will never understand them, like a pitch only dogs can hear. Fun fact: books are released on Thursdays in the UK (in the US, it’s Tuesdays) so while American readers will get Retro on June 23, UK readers: Preorder now and you’ll get your copy of Retro on June 25.

For all of you joining us from my Hacks-caps curious what all the fuss is about: I wrote a novel!

BACK 2 HACKS!

We begin at the beginning (of season four):

Deborah has her dream job—host of her own late night show, and the first woman to ever do it! Ava has her dream job: head writer of the aforementioned late night show. Alas, two dream jobs (dreams job?) equals one nightmare: Ava is only head writer because she blackmailed Deborah into giving her the gig, threatening to reveal that Deborah had an affair with Bob Lipka, CEO of the conglomerate that owns the network on which her show is airing. Everyone is horrified and thinks Ava’s overdone it. If you ask me, in the broader context of the Deborah and Ava relationship, it would be hard to say what constitutes “overdoing it.”

seething in their shared cover portrait for the NYT magazine

These two wage war via HR, making everyone around them miserable. Deborah admits defeat but also swears that she’ll never speak to Ava again once the show is through. While they battle, Jimmy (despite knowing this will trigger his PTSD from enduring his parents’ divorce) has offered himself as tribute/go-between to keep the show running smoothly. Meanwhile Marcus has escaped to greener pastures (QVC).

Okay, but did Ava deserve that job?

I remember in the early days of Hacks, we were all asking if Ava (and the show) was even funny. I think the show stepped up its comedy game but the question of whether Ava deserves to be the head writer of a late night show given her qualifications—extremely limited experience, yes she’s a Deborah whisperer but her job will be much more about managing underlings than parenting up!—is one that bugged me all season. Besides, Ava’s skills and sensibility (relatively niche, extremely online, for the Gen Z and millennial cusper in us all) is not exactly the mode that a late night show calls for (extremely broad, boomer-friendly).

In the second episode of the season, Deborah tells Ava as much: “You’re very good at what you do. But you’re not the right person to lead that show.” Would’ve been a good thing to say sooner but here we are! Also she says this in the midst of a screaming match that they get into outside of a comedy club; naturally it is recorded and swiftly shared the world wide web over.

A related question: Does Deborah deserve this job?

Because when she and Ava are taken to task by their boss, Winnie (Helen Hunt, A+) for their failure to get it together, I was stunned by how totally unprepared Deborah, a showbiz veteran, was for the most obvious questions, like “What’s your Carpool Karaoke?” As I wrote at the time: They didn’t have any bits planned? That’s not exactly a new concept. Even Letterman had a Top Ten! What did they think this job would entail, exactly?

Deborah finds out that her competition for this slot was not a man but something even worse than a man: a clip show. They go on the air in a month and if they’re not a hit by the end of the year, well, that’s all folks.

Let’s check in on Jimmy and Kayla!

These two crazy kids have their own agency now, and, thanks to Kayla, the perfect assistant: Randi (Robby Hoffman, a STAR), who was Hassidic until a week before she started this job but is a really quick study.

CON: Randi has only seen one movie. PRO: The movie she has seen is Speed (1994)

Kayla’s initial plan is to corner the market on children and animals—though she is still very attentive to her existing clients, finding Ava ideal lodgings at the Americana—and she does SO well that her dad actually tries to poach her. In the end, of course, she stays with Jimmy, her one true professional love.

Okay, back to the office (Las Vegas):

Deborah takes the writers on a retreat to Vegas, where she shows them the time of their lives before working them into the dust. Cool!! Hijinks ensue and Deborah almost gets arrested but our beloved Mayor Jo gets her out of it; all would be well except somebody snitched and they return to LA to find they’re in even deeper shit with HR than they were before they left.

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They get back to town and bust their asses to get the show together. A celebrity writer arrives: Merrill Markoe, a late-night icon (among other legacies, she created “Stupid Pet Tricks”!), and Ava worries that it will be “weird” that she, Ava, is so young but has the leadership role. Merrill could not give a shit. Ava’s gig, she says, is “a job for a lunatic.” Deborah is in an anxiety-spiral, even though she swears she’s never had stage fright in her life: “Not EVEN after I performed in front of Saddam Hussein, and that was AFTER I rejected his advances.” But Deborah is sent to a cardiologist-to-the-stars where we are treated to a Carol Burnett (!!!!!!) cameo.

So Deborah almost has a panic attack during her monologue, but fortunately she rallies. Thank goodness! Not to be that person, but that would be sooo bad for women :-/.

That night, Deborah accidentally does poppers while dancing in a go-go cage and slams her head against the bars. Tooooootally. Like, if I had a nickel! She ends up at the hospital and I’ll give you three guesses who her emergency contact still is! (It really should be Josefina but duh, it’s Ava.) They watch the premiere together in the hospital. Are Mom and Dad really done fighting??

What’s it all about?

My take on The Big Question of Hacks: Must we be lonely at the top?

The behind-the-scenes reality of Hacks disproves the popular belief that success has to cost you the most important relationships in your life (as you all know by now, the show is helmed by married couple Paul Downs and Lucia Aniello and their best friend/wedding officiant Jen Statsky). But they’ve populated their fictional world with characters who don’t know how to trust that love and glory can coexist. Deborah has lived her life as if isolation is her natural state, the toll she pays to reach the peak. She doesn’t trust intimacy enough to be vulnerable for any extended period; she has talked herself into accepting her misery as the cost of doing business. Meanwhile, as her star rises, everyone in her orbit is confronted with smaller-scale versions of this same conundrum. Jimmy’s talent is too hot to have dinner with him anymore, or so she thinks — I loved his chagrined delivery of, “Famous people should eat with other famous people” — while Ava’s writers are only pretending they’re excited to have dinner with their manager; Deborah assumes she’ll be dining with Winnie and her guest, Randy Newman (interesting choice to prove that you’ve got your finger on the Zeitgeist), but ends up at a table alone, saved from her solitude by Damien, the only person in her phone who can’t say no to her and doesn’t have anything better to do.

I really don’t feel like living through the “Dance Mom” thing again

I found it very underwhelming and also off-brand for the show-within-the-show. Her whole shtick was very daytime TV to me (derogatory). I feel like it’s not going to be that important this season so I’m skipping those details but if you want the full refresher, you can find her first appearance in this recap and her (totally predictable, sorry!!!!) devolution into new-money-celeb-asshole in this one and full coke-meltdown-crisis here.

Underqualified woman spins out at job she probably should never have gotten in the first place

A bad situation for Ava but a great episode for us! If you want to rewatch any of last season before next week, this one—“Mrs. Table”—is the half-hour I’d recommend. Ava has a total meltdown because her ex (remember Wolfgirl?) has been booked as a guest and Deborah uses the opportunity to humiliate her despite their recent hospital truce; and her writers are taking advantage of her because she wants too badly to be liked and has compromised the part of her job where they would actually respect/fear her. Upon discovering that one of the many liberties her staff has been taking is ordering a $72 branzino “for the table” with their lunch orders which Ava has been paying for herself, Ava has a fantastic breakdown:

Deborah realizes that Ava has cracked and thinks perhaps her precious lackey has decided to kill herself—she tracks Ava to the beach and knows Ava can’t swim—but discovers, after hurling herself into the ocean in the dark to save her head writer, that Ava is on dry land. “I’m not suicidal. I just wanna die!”

A brief interlude for family values <3

Kaitlin Olson fans, fret not: DJ returns so that her baby can have a D’Christening, and Deborah can be humbled by the one force more powerful than she is and even more powerful than god: A grandchild. Then Ava’s mom (Jane Adams) pops by the set to pressure her daughter (28 years old) into having children (??) and to suggest ideal ways for her to pursue that aim (“Are you still waiting to meet Leonardo DiCaprio to have a child? Because I think there’s something to that! You move in the same Hollywood circles!”).

selling d’jewelry at the d’christening, as you d’do

Do you hear that? I feel like a monkey’s paw is rattling in the distance??

Deborah cracks the code for a successful show: Interviewing people she actually likes. Again I wonder why they didn’t just start with that, but okay! They’re number one again in the ratings, god bless. Problematic Bob sends Deborah flowers to congratulate her about this, and during a flirty little call in which he asks if there’s anything he can do for her, she breezily says she’d love it if Winnie stopped hassling her about a spinoff. ONCE MORE I MUST SAY: Does Deborah want to be successful or not?! She’s always dragging Ava for not being willing to do what it takes to reach the masses, meanwhile she’s too good to make Celebrity Strip Poker a standalone show?

Alas, this offhand comment sets off some dark dominoes: Winnie is fired, and it turns out that she was a very important buffer between Deborah and corporate powers-that-be who would be MUCH harder to deal with than Winnie was. I struggled with this because I just found it hard to believe that a pro like Deborah wouldn’t have realized that. In fact much of her behavior from here on out feels out of step with the character we’ve known all this time: savvy, litigious, strategic. Like I get that there’s growth in her being less ruthless but does she also have to be less competent? Can women have it all??

I couldn’t help but wonder: maybe flirting with the boss is bad actually :(

Bob and Deborah immediately hit an impasse: He wants to have an actor on the show who is both a domestic abuser and sexual predator (okay so MEN can have it all); Ava and Deborah had already passed on him, but now there’s no Winnie-as-buffer, and the big boss is insistent. They’re able to get in a snarky joke about him having a “secret Snapchat” (with which he was sexting minors, cool!!!!!) but when his reps call to ask that they cut it from the air, Deborah caves instantly.

Unfortunately, Ava takes her anger to the dumbest place possible this side of the internet: the host of On the Contrary, whom she sees at a bar and to whom she spills the entire story. I canNOT believe she would be so careless and trusting! Yet another point in this episode hanging on these professionals behaving in ways that just didn’t track with their actual experience.

Ava begs her old OTC boss to kill the segment as airing it will cost her her job, but he refuses. Bob finds out and tells Deborah that Ava needs to be fired. Deborah responds to this by spectacularly blowing up her on career on the air: She tells her audience exactly what happened and that she refuses to throw Ava, whom she “loves,” under the bus. Once more I find it impossible to buy that Deborah would have done this without consulting counsel. Obviously she is in breach of contract. Bob reminds her of the terms which, as you might expect, all but forbids her from even singing in the shower without empowering the network to sue her to pieces. “We own you.”

The girls deal with this by planning a vacation which Deborah reroutes, mid-flight, from Hawaii to Sinagpore, the one place where she can do standup for convoluted contractual reasons I will not attempt to understand. She gets a gig at a casino but what starts as an escapist honeymoon-type adventure swiftly sours for Ava, as Deborah’s hacky jokes and the weird nothing-really-matters of it all start to sink in. They have a fight, again, but just as Ava is about to bail, she sees a headline from TMZ announcing Deborah’s death.

Deborah, however, is very much alive. Invigorated by this early-onset obituary, she snaps out of the fugue state in which she spends much of the season finale and demands they get back to work.

If you’re new here and found this through my Hacks-caps, welcome to The Retro Report, where I give vintage mood-based recommendations for what to read, watch, listen to and obsess over. It’s free! To get a sense of a non-recap issue, stick with the theme of dicey office environments and check out TRR vol. 6: There’s no place weirder than the workplace. Subscribe to get TRR in your inbox practically every Friday!