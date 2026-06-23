The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Ariana Newhouse's avatar
Ariana Newhouse
1d

she’s beautiful! she’s a genius! she’s a beautiful genius!!!! if my preorder is not in my mailbox when I get home I’m gonna go out and buy a backup copy TODAY. love you so much proud of you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

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1 reply by Jessica M Goldstein
Charnelle Hutson's avatar
Charnelle Hutson
1d

just got mine in the mail ❤️

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1 reply by Jessica M Goldstein
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