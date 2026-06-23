HAPPY PUB DAY TO THIS BEAUT:

This morning I went to Kramers and saw Retro in the window and cried on the sidewalk. What does this mean for YOU?

Get out there and grab your copy from wherever books are sold, such as: your favorite local indie, Barnes & Noble, or (I mean, I guess) Amazon. Go to the bookstore in person and send me a pic of Retro on the shelf! WOW. DMV-area readers who want an autographed edition: I signed a box at Old Town Books in Alexandria last night (Retro is their July Good Yarn Book Club pick!), a stack at Kramers this morning, and will be signing more at Lost City Books this afternoon. While you’re at it: Request a hold at your library!

Have your friends heard the good word of RETRO? Share

And once you’ve done that: Make sure to rate and review Retro on retailer sites, Goodreads and/or Storygraph. If you are Extremely Online, or even just a normal and healthy amount of Online, post about Retro on social. And if you need posting material, visit the Retro Agency website and get your Pastport photo taken. Here’s mine in Classic Kodachrome:

Don’t just read Retro . Read ABOUT Retro!

I’ve got some stories for you!

THE RETRO METRO IS ON THE MOVE

My book tour is underway! First stop was last night at Old Town Books in Alexandria. What a TREAT. Very cozy, A+ questions from the audience, and a stellar conversation with the great Kate Myers, author of Salty and Excavations. If you’re in the area but you missed out last night, fret not: As I mentioned above, Retro is Old Town Books’ Good Yarn Book Club pick for July. So save the date for Monday, July 27 at 7:00 pm and you can meet up with your fellow Retro-readers (and possibly also me!) for the full, all-spoilers-allowed discussion.

Tonight’s my pub day happy hour event at McClellan’s Retreat! I’ll be reading an excerpt from the novel, signing books (copies will be available for sale thanks to neighborhood indie Bridge Street Books) and sipping the Retro cocktail — a limited-time-only item the good bartenders there put on the menu just for us! — from 4-7 pm! Walk-ins are welcome but if you know you’ll be there, RSVP to info@mcclellansretreat.com to reserve your book + bar seat!

On Thursday, June 25 I’ll be at Politics & Prose in Union Market with the one and only Alexandra Petri. Seating is first-come, first-served. Get all the event details at the P&P site. And that’s just the beginning!

You can find links with all the details for the events above on my website.