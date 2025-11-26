Well would you look at THAT:

That’s my DEBUT NOVEL!! Isn’t she a dream?

YES. My debut novel has a cover and a pub date: JUNE 23, 2026.

Here’s the official sneak peek:

An out-of-work actress gets a job as a tour guide for an ultra-luxury time travel company—only to discover her trips to the past could upend her present—in this sharp, speculative debut novel.



When Ash spots an ad for Retro during a depressing Instagram scroll—she’s in debt and unemployed; everyone else is, evidently, thriving—she’s surprised the algorithm sent it her way. She’s heard of recreational time travel, but it’s way out of her budget. Then she sees the caption: Come away with us! We’re hiring.



So begins Ash’s life as a Time Travel Agent, leading wealthy tourists on vacations to historical hotspots. She takes bachelorette parties to live out their cowboy-romance fantasies in the Old West and throws “’20s for your twenties” birthday bashes at speakeasies; she smiles politely as rich Wall Street guys give prospecting a shot in the Gold Rush. It’s all thrilling, outrageous, and totally surreal. Bygone America is just a Retro Metro ride away.



Despite Ash’s tendency toward cynicism, she finds herself swept up in her dazzling new job. Sure, Ash isn’t the actress she always dreamed she’d be. But isn’t this so much better? It’s like Ash’s life is a movie, complete with an impossible love triangle. How is she supposed to choose between her mysterious office crush and the handsome private eye pursuing her in 1937?



For the first time in years, Ash’s life feels enviable—so she’d really rather not pay attention to the strange things happening to her memory and relationships outside Retro. But as her trips threaten to unravel her real life, she confronts an unsettling truth: “escaping” into the past was never really an escape at all.

A fun fact about me is that I have been dreaming of being a novelist my ENTIRE LIFE. This is right up there with the time my parents went “out to dinner” and came home with a puppy, just in terms of is this really happening?! moments for me.

Short of adopting a Medici model wherein you are the patron of my arts, the number one way to support an author is to PREORDER their book!!!

What a big day for THE RETRO REPORT. Don’t you want to tell everyone you know? Share

Preorders count as day one sales—the opening weekend box office of the bookshelf set—so if you want to see me at the top of the charts, this is the way to get me there. I am short (‘n’ sweet) and need all the boosting I can get. Also, per NPR:

Booksellers look at preorder numbers when they are deciding on things like which titles get the sweet, sweet spot in the window, which are at the top of their website or even just how many copies to stock. They want to pick winners their customers will like, and strong preorders are a predictor of that.

Take another look at that beaut at the top of this post. Don’t you want to see her in the window where she belongs?

RETRO is available for preorder from all the usual suspects:

Let me know when you order and I will spend all of Thanksgiving feeling grateful for YOU <3.