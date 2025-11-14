So all of you know I wrote a novel (!!!!!!) about an actress who gets a job at a Time Travel Agency. At first, I spent a lot of time not writing much but just thinking about what the office would be like, and how the zany, unwieldy world of time travel could collide with the cubicle-bound ordinariness of an office job. I was excited to play around with a belief I have had my entire working life: Offices are DEEPLY STRANGE.

I had a hunch this was the case back when I was a child reading Richard Scarry’s What Do People Do All Day, and my suspicions were confirmed when I became a lowly intern and then again when I got into journalism for real. Usually when something is weird but you’re dealing with it all the time, you adjust to the circumstances at hand. Your weird world ceases to be weird to you, until an outsider arrives to observe your situation with fresh eyes. (You all know what this is like because, at some point in your life, you’ve introduced a new person to your parents.)

I could really use an updated version of this book for modern-day workers. A lot of your jobs are just “computer” to me.

But offices never ceased to be strange to me, no matter how much time I spent inside them. For the entirety of my in-office career, I was fascinated and infuriated by the arbitrary oddities of office world: How casual corporate cruelty can upend your entire life, because you are but a line-item on some spreadsheet in the sky; how, when you want to do literally ANYTHING, like go to the dentist or the doctor or use one of the dwindling days of the prime of your life to go on a vacation, you have to basically beg some random person to let you do it, and they’re allowed to say no to you, a fellow adult?!?; how a food product you would never go out of your way to buy for yourself magically takes on this irresistible flavor when it is offered up as a free treat in the workplace (is there a tastier Dunkin’ munchkin than the one you get, gratis, on your coworker’s birthday?); how much hotter a stranger can seem under the offensively-unflattering overhead fluorescents, because without an office crush the days just feel so ugh, why bother?

Tell your office crush to read THE RETRO REPORT. They will fall madly in love with you! Share

I have been office-less for six-plus years now, and there are things I miss. I made some of my best friends in offices (trauma-bonding?). And there’s really nothing like a newsroom on a big news day. What a SCENE. But mostly I prefer my station as a freelancer-slash-novelist who can make my own dress code and go to the dentist whenever I say so, and if it means I have to buy my own munchkins, so be it.

Yet—like how I am a public-transit enthusiast who is still grateful for the automobile and the American highway, without which we would never have the music of Bruce Springsteen—I appreciate the office, without which we would never have Mad Men, or any of the other great books and pictures I am recommending to you in this newsletter!

RETRO RECS FOR THE RETURN-TO-OFFICE MANDATE OF THE IMAGINATION

Office Politics , Wilfrid Sheed (1966)

I was in New York not too long ago, doing a lap around a McNally Jackson, when I did the thing you are famously not supposed to do: I judged a book by its cover. I mean, how CHIC is this?!

Cover design by Oliver Munday for the McNally Edition published in 2024

Unfortunately for that truism, it turns out I made a fantastic decision because this book is simply delectable. Office Politics is about the internecine struggles and power plays of the staff of a small, sort-of-but-not-really-that-important magazine in midcentury New York City.

If you have ever worked at a magazine—I know I’m speaking to a lot of you—this book will HIT. Sheed’s descriptions of the self-seriousness of the magazine, The Outsider, and the characters who populate its decidedly-unglamorous offices, will have you doing spit-takes with your three-martini lunches. Here is Twining, the Brit at the top, lamenting his lot in this life:

Whether or not magazines got stale, readers certainly did. They should be ploughed under every few years and a new crop raised. He wanted to say, have you any idea how hard it is to produce even a dull magazine; and how lucky you are that it is no worse than dull! With the best editors that poverty can buy, with no genuine correspondents—but only neurotic, wall-eyed dilettantes who like to travel, with homegrown writers whose grammar had to be corrected. (American education, oh dear!)

And here’s the once-hopeful George, who’d come to the magazine as a superfan only to be dismayed at the reality of the inner workings of a publication he’d idolized. “His first surprise had been to find so august a journal being pasted together in such a woe-begone office,” he observes upon arrival. But after having worked there for a time, he reflects on his successful assimilation:

Did this happen to all magazines? He supposed it must. The editors clamored for new ideas, but always found something wrong with them, and were drawn magnetically to the old ones; and old subscribers woke up just long enough to deplore any change in layout, any modification of the puzzle page. George had been encouraged to come up with new ideas, but after five had been turned down in the first month, he had mercifully stopped having them. He thought like an Outsider editor himself now.

Journalists and magazine freaks will recognize all of this: the pompous, flighty overlord; the inept schemers and desperate climbers; the arguments over what does and does not really belong in this magazine, which hardly anybody reads but it’s the principle of the thing, goddamn it! For the modern magazine worker bee, this lands in that perfect sweet-spot of familiar (and therefore cathartic) and exotic: they take LUNCH! Like every day! At a restaurant! Computers were a mistake :(.

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Temporary , Hilary Leichter (2020)

In this surreal slip of a novel, a woman is placed by temp agency in impossible roles: as a mate on a pirate ship, as “the Chairman of the Board,” as a department store mannequin, as a ghost. Once she is tasked with being the mother for a boy whose own mother has, for reasons unclear, gone missing; she is told to cook, clean, gaze forlornly out the window, and yell sporadically.

Here is how she describes her whole deal:

I have a shorthand kind of career. Short tasks, short stays, short skirts. My temp agency is an uptown pleasure dome of powder-scented women in sensible shoes. As is customary, I place my employment in their manicured hands. With trusty carpal alchemy they knead my résumé into a series of paychecks that constitute a life.

Her job is her identity, but her jobs are all temp gigs, so her sense of self is accordingly shape-shifty. She has 18 boyfriends who, in a mirror-world of her professional situation, are each responsible for different tasks: there’s a real estate boyfriend, a handy boyfriend, a caffeinated boyfriend, an earnest boyfriend, and so on.

This book is elegant, spare and peculiar. I never knew where the narrator would go next, or what she would do. In some moments, she yearns for permanence with the heartsick hunger of the profoundly lonesome. Along with her fellow temps, she strives for “the steadiness,” and isn’t that GREAT? Doesn’t it evoke the thing so many people are searching for in employment, something deeper and more emotional than the clinical “full-time”?

But then there are times where she seems enchanted by the ever-blooming, if exhausting, possibilities of her life as it is, where she could still be anyone and go anywhere, to give it all up for good. This is a book that gets at the way it actually feels to have no job security—much more than any “realistic” book I’ve read. Leichter really captures that sparkly unease of never knowing what your tomorrows are going to look like.

The Apartment (1960, dir. Billy Wilder)

The fantastically-named Calvin Clifford “Buddy Boy” Baxter (Jack Lemmon, YES) is a low-level insurance clerk at a massive agency. In an attempt to get in good with his higher-ups, he lets his managers take turns borrowing his Upper West Side apartment for trysts with their mistresses. Through one of these favor-exchanges, Bud snags tickets to The Music Man and asks out a sweet elevator operator, Fran (SHIRLEY MACLAINE!!), only to discover that she’s one of his boss’ secret women on the side.

I think this movie is often labeled as a comedy, and in a way it is; the choreography of keeping the right women in and out of the apartment at all times makes for a magnificent farce. But really there’s this poignant, lonely energy pulsing through the whole of it that really got to me!

This movie captures how much a person can feel the need to debase themselves to get up that corporate ladder, and how fraudulent the power of the powerful is—how pathetic many of them really are, deep down. (If you’re such a hotshot at your insurance company, why can’t you spring for a hotel? If you hate your wife so much, why’d you marry her?) And: how dehumanizing it can be to need your boss to like you, as a matter of professional survival, when you don’t even like them. Plus there’s a lovely scene where Bud strains spaghetti with a tennis racket because he doesn’t have a colander and I think that’s beautiful.

There are also some great, chilling shots of the office itself, this endless sea of faceless office drones, reportedly achieved in tight studio quarters through a very neat technique: At the front of the shot, adult actors are seated at their desks; behind them, children in suits labor at little desks, and beyond that even tinier desks are occupied by cut-out puppets manipulated by wires.

Jack Lemmon in “The Apartment.” Doesn’t it feel like that office goes on and on forever? Like the hours of the workday at an office where you don’t want to be?

I LOVE PRACTICAL EFFECTS.

The Best of Everything , Rona Jaffe (1958)

I used to tell people this book was Mad Men for girls. But Mad Men IS for girls. We will be talking more about Mad Men lower down in this newsletter.

This book, whose title comes from an advertisement Jaffe spotted in The New York Times, follows a bunch of young gals working in the typing pool at the fictional Fabian Publishing. They have big city aspirations: love, money, careers, the works. I think all of the “girls going for it in the big city” stories we’ve enjoyed in its wake—from the arc of someone like Peggy Olson to The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Sex and the City to Girls to even (that’s right I’ll say it) Emily in Paris—is, in part, paying homage to, or at least owes a debt to, the groundwork Jaffe laid here.

The Best of Everything is the kind of book a person could easily dismiss as frivolous and I will not deny that it has its soapy elements. But for a book of its day, it really GOES there, on the stuff that can still scandalize: casual sex; lewd, gross bosses; women in the workplace (nobody tell Ross Douthat!). Everyone is drunk all the time and I genuinely need to know if that is what life was like in the 1950s and, if so, how anybody ever got anything done and wasn’t just constantly hungover.

And look at this stunner of a first paragraph:

You see them every morning at a quarter to 9, rushing out of the maw of the subway tunnel, filing out of Grand Central Station, crossing Lexington and Park and Madison and Fifth Avenues, the hundreds and hundreds of girls. Some of them look eager, and some look resentful, and some of them look as if they haven’t left their beds yet. Some of them have been up since 6:30 in the morning, the ones who commute from Brooklyn and Yonkers and New Jersey and Staten Island and Connecticut. They carry the morning newspapers and overstuffed handbags. Some of them are wearing pink or chartreuse fuzzy overcoats and 5-year-old ankle strap shoes and have their hair up in pin curls underneath kerchiefs. Some of them are wearing chic black suits - maybe last year’s, but who can tell? - and kid gloves and are carrying their lunches in violet-sprigged Bonwit Teller paper bags. None of them has enough money.

Can’t you FEEL it? Maybe I will do a newsletter on perfect first paragraphs. I have a few in mind. I will save the rest for later. But you can have this one now, as a treat.

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Also, here is something about TBOE that absolutely rules: Jaffe wrote it because, in the 1950s when she herself was a young comer in publishing, she heard someone else—a man— had written about a book on her industry, and that his book was getting adapted into a movie. Jaffe read it and was unimpressed. She thought: I could do better than this. So she knocked out her debut novel in a few months!

Let that be a lesson to us all: Pick a man, any man, you know is inferior to you, and let your desire to leave him in the dust fuel your creative efforts.

“Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency,” Mad Men (2009)

If you have yet to watch this series, specifically this episode, I do NOT want to spoil it for you! This is the last rec of the letter; you can skip ahead to the footnotes and you won’t miss anything else.

For the rest of us: Yes, this is the one when the Brits come to town and Lois (Crista Flanagan, fantastic) runs over Guy’s foot with a John Deere lawnmower. Possibly one of the funniest beats I’ve ever seen on television: When, in the aftermath, the Sterling Cooper gang gathers in an office while some poor soul squeegees splattered blood off the window. (Also: “He might lose his foot!” “Right when he got it in the door.”)

Where is the NYT column about the dangers of LAWN MOWERS in the workplace?

This is a perfect episode because it is objectively absurd and therefore should not work, and yet everything about it works, from the petty, quiet office dramas (Roger getting left off the new org chart, formalizing his status as a total non-factor) to Joan’s private tragedy to the public horror show of the lawn mower accident. If you want to go deeper on this, Vulture did a whole piece on the making of this episode which I highly recommend!

Also: There’s a theory (allegedly not intended by the writers but neat nonetheless) that this episode is “an assassination before the assassination,” that the sudden gore of the lawn mower accident at the office is meant to presage the assassination of John F. Kennedy which, in the world of the show, is four months away.