Leave logic behind and make SONIC SENSE: The Retro Report, vol. 11
BEGIN 2026 BY REFUSING TO BE "EARTHBOUND"!
Happy New Year to my longtime Retro Report readers and welcome to all you new subscribers who found your way here through my Emily in Paris recaps and beyond! If you want to know the vision/manifesto/etc. of the letter—it is only rarely about Emily—you can find it in volume one.
I am in the final final (no seriously this time it’s FINAL) edits on my manuscript, which will soon be the novel Retro which you can all preorder now and read in June!
Writers among you know that this is the stage of the edit where you start to question everything because it’s last call at the questions bar, and you find yourself suddenly doubting even the things you have known all your life.
I can really get my brain in a twist if I press too hard on the parts of the story that are technically, totally impossible (such as: time travel). And so I must remember always that I am not trying to make the sci part of my sci-fi “make sense” in the academic tradition of “this could pass scientific muster” but instead must make sense in the world I’ve built, to serve the story I’m trying to tell. Fortunately I already have a framework for thinking in exactly this way. I absolutely, but only, need my time travel science to make SONIC SENSE!
I can already tell that you GET it. What if you got THIS (The Retro Report) every week?
Come on a trip with me and I will explain:
Years ago, when I was reporting on Kesha’s allegations against Lukasz Gottwald (“Dr. Luke”), I got to wondering how exactly all these Swedish DJs—from Denniz PoP (co-founder of Cherion Studios, where Britney, NSYNC, Backstreet, et. al. produced some of their era-defining smashes) to Max Martin (I mean good Lord), came to be such central, powerful figures in American pop music. So I read The Song Machine: Inside the Hit Factory by New Yorker reporter John Seabrook1, which I recommend to any music freak out there who wants to know the men and machinations behind a quarter-century of global pop dominance.
One of my favorite takeaways from this read is why exactly these Swedes made such appealing music for American ears. What was it about them? Something in the vatten? As you might expect there are a few contributing factors but the most pressing one for our purposes is LANGUAGE.
If you listen to any of these great pop bops you may notice that, floating along these delectable melodies, are lyrics that are a little bit… off. It’s not the deliberate, self-aware-silly of a “that’s that me-espresso.” The lyrics are definitely aiming for something real: an idiom, a familiar turn of phrase, some line from our shared lexicon. But they don’t quite get there. Because while all of these guys spoke English, none of them were native speakers—and of course, they weren’t American—so their grasp of the English language was accordingly loose, and they didn’t quite get American slang.
Their priority, then, was never literal sense but a higher, catchier calling. They aspired to something I like to call sonic sense!!!!!
This starts with Denniz PoP, the producer behind Ace of Base’s biggest hits (“The Sign,” “All that She Wants”). Seabrook describes Denniz like so: “Always, Denniz’s point of reference was not what made sense compositionally but what sounded good on the dance floor.” In addition to being a producer, Denniz PoP was also a DJ at nightclubs and so had plenty of opportunities to see what actually got the people up and moving.
From The Song Machine:
In addition to working rhythmically, the sound of the words had to fit with the melody, an approach to songwriting that Denniz’s great protege, Max Martin, would later call “melodic math.”2
Grammar and usage didn’t matter much to Denniz, and wit and metaphor, Brill Building3 staples, aren’t even in the picture. “I think it was to our advantage that English was not our mother language,” [Ulf] Ekberg says, “Because we are table to treat English very respectless, and just look for the word that sounded good with the melody.” Freed from making sense, the lyricists’ horizons are boundless.”
A mindset like that is how you end up with lyrics like “All that she wants is another baby” when what the song really means is boyfriend (not a literal baby); or “It’s a day for catching tan” (what??) or “No one’s gonna drag you up” (an American English speaker, imo, would not associate “drag” with up; “drag” is pretty much always about going down), and so on.
You can see how Martin became the guy who wrote incomprehensible, undeniable “I Want it That Way,” a song that never, ever clarifies what “it” is, or in what way the singer wants this mysterious it. The first and second verses—also a nonsense mishmash that is vaguely about yearning—are almost lyrically identical, just flipped from a statement (“You are my fire/my one desire”) into a question (“Am I your fire?/Your one desire?”).
No one who is devoted to actually making sense could ever write such a thing! You would have to be free from those linguistic inhibitions and rational hangups to not trip over the senselessness of the song on paper. But when you hear the song—when you get to that big “tell me WHYYYYY”—you know, in some deeper, bodily way, exactly what the song is about.
The same is true for one of the greatest pop songs ever: Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time.”4 As Seabrook wrote: “It’s hard to imagine that anyone for whom English is a first language would write the phrase ‘Hit me baby’ without intending it as an allusion to domestic violence or S&M. That was the furthest thing from the minds of the gentle Swedes, who were only trying to use up-to-the-minute lingo for ‘Call me.’”
The lyric is right because it is wrong; if it were “correct,” it wouldn’t be. Are you with me? That’s sonic sense!
Sonic sense is about emotion over logic, in part. But really it’s about serving story—or sound, or beauty, or whatever the art is—above all else. It’s about understanding that sometimes when you’re creating something you must abandon any rules that are too pedantic or rigid, too bound by the pesky laws of physics that keep us all down on the ground, in order to do what the work is really intended to do: transport us elsewhere.
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RETRO REC FOR ABANDONING THE TECHNICAL TRUTH IN THE NAME OF SONIC SENSE
The Red Shoes (1948, dir. Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger)
Every now and then you press play on a film and within ten minutes you know what you are watching is going to be one of your favorite movies of all time. Love at first sight is real at the cinema! That is what happened to me when I watched The Red Shoes.
The story is essentially a retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Match Girl, set at the ballet. Ballerina-on-the-rise Victoria Page (Moira Shearer) snags herself a place in the prestigious, world-renowned Ballet Lermontov. Owner Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook) becomes totally obsessed with Victoria’s incandescent talent and insists she devote herself completely to her art. Their dreams would seem to be perfectly aligned save for the presence of another exceptional artist: composer Julian Craster (Marius Goring), with whom Victoria falls in love.
There are long stretches of this movie that technically take place in a fictional world—that is, the world of the ballet, onstage—but ballet is more real to any of these characters than real life, so the boundaries are always blurry. The set design is unbelievable. Reality is so lush it looks like a painting; the painted sets feel more pressing and urgent than any offstage reality. Everything is lush, gorgeous, intense as a dream. Art takes over their lives and oozes into everything and no place in their world is really safe from the all-consuming glory and gore of what they’re creating for the stage.
The Red Shoes features the ultimate dream ballet, the dream ballet that all the other dream ballets are based on. There’s no Singin’ in the Rain dream-ballet-within-a-dream-ballet without this! You can rewatch it below if you’ve already seen the movie but if you haven’t you should do yourself the favor of saving this until you can watch it in context! I do not want to even attempt to describe it for you but just let yourself get swept away by how wonderfully strange and transporting it is.
I would also file this movie under “are colors… drugs??” (see also: Paris, Texas). If you are also so sick of all the dreary, flat, dim-digital-gray look of most modern movies, The Red Shoes is going to hit like the rapture.
But let’s talk sonic sense! Here I have a bit of a spoiler if you are unfamiliar with the plot of The Little Match Girl. I advise going into movies like this totally cold so you can have the rare, glorious experience of feeling something for the first time without anybody tainting your perspective. But if you’ve already seen this or you don’t care about that sort of thing, read on:
There is a scene in this film in which Victoria Page is wearing the red shoes. For reasons that will be totally clear to you when you watch the film, it makes absolutely no real sense for her to be wearing the red shoes. Her character, at that moment, should be wearing the classic pink-nude shoes.5 But even though I noticed this right away—because this is one of those films that captivates you completely and rewards your devoted attention with magnificent details and beauty in every frame—I also understood that it didn’t matter that this was technically, logically “wrong,” because it was spiritually and thematically correct.6 It made sonic sense, and sonic sense in this particular scenario was the higher calling.
Note: This is NOT the same as when a movie collapses under close inspection, when you can feel some lazy writer or sloppy director waving their hands frantically in the direction of a story, insisting that anyone who points out some glaring plot hole or character inconsistency is a curmudgeon who can’t “let people like things.” This is about a story having something deeper and truer to do than adhere to what makes technical sense. It’s about LEVITATING.
In related news: I recently watched Blue Moon, the new Linklater movie where Ethan Hawke plays Lorenz Hart. Maybe ten minutes into the film Hart talks about exactly this sensation (while he is dragging Richard Rodgers, his former cowriter, for Rodgers’ latest hit, Oklahoma!, which Hart dismisses as uninspired drivel):
“He’s so… earthbound.” Can you imagine a more depressing fate?
In 2016, I interviewed Seabrook for a story about Lou Pearlman, who was the svengali-schemer-manager behind both N’SYNC and the Backstreet Boys (neither band knew he was dealing with the other; he cheated both out of millions of dollars). At the time of his death, Pearlman was incarcerated in federal prison after he got busted for running a years-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded his investors out of over $300 million. He was a liar, a thief, an alleged sexual predator, and the architect of two of the most successful pop acts of the 20th century, a fascinating and horrifying guy. Seabrook and I had a great conversation about Pearlman and his influence, both impressive and vile, on generations of pop artists and listeners.
Sometimes the best thing you can do with melodic math is IGNORE IT, as in the case of our Lorde, who was (in)famously told by Martin that her lead single off her sophomore album, Melodrama, needed to be edited. From a 2017 New York Times magazine profile: “When Max Martin heard ‘Green Light’ shortly before its release, [Lorde] told me, ‘he had a very specific opinion, which had to do with the melodic math — shortening a part.’ …Lorde sought an audience with him a few years ago at his Los Angeles studio, and they stayed in touch. Martin described ‘Green Light’ as a case of ‘incorrect songwriting,’ Lorde said, clarifying that this ‘wasn’t an insult, just a statement of fact,’ and one, furthermore, that she agreed with: ‘It’s a strange piece of music.’ (The press-averse Martin declined to comment.).”
Brill Building was 1960s America’s preeminent pop factory, where some of the most prolific and successful songwriting duos of the era—Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman, Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich—produced their greatest work. Is the run of hits that came out of that workplace the strongest case for a return-to-office mandate even for artists??
New Retro Report subscribers: I go deeper on the making of the “...Baby One More Time” music video in TRR vol. 4: How many artists are struggling with the VISION/POWER gap?
I am VERY curious to know if the powers-that-be behind one of my favorite trash-classics of all time—millennial-comfort dance flick Center Stage—were intentionally referencing this when, in the big climactic dance number that ends the movie, Jody suddenly, magically, swaps her pink toe shoes for red shoes?! Like she is literally on stage in the middle of dancing and then BAM her shoes (and her hair and her leotard and so on) are instantly transformed into RED?
According to IMDB: “In his autobiography, Michael Powell recalled that Emeric Pressburger complained about this discrepancy while they were writing the screenplay. Powell stated, ‘I was a director, a storyteller, and I knew that she must. I didn't try to explain it. I just did it.’” YES!
Okay, so my theory is that Max Martin's songs have gotten worse as his English has gotten better. His more recent songs just don't have that nonsensical magic of his Y2k-era pop. I also think Taylor is too heavy-handed a lyricist to work well with him. Let the man work his magic, we want it that way!
So there's a similar concept attributed to Hitchcock called an "icebox (or refrigerator) moment," which is something that feels completely natural in the scene upon viewing, but when you are thinking about the movie when rummaging for a midnight snack go "wait a minute..."
The Hitchcock take on such things is that they are unimportant, because it is better to take the audience along with you in the film, than to have a less satisfying film that is bogged down in explanatory material.
A real prime example (which is so far in the back of the refrigerator I needed the director to point it out), is in My Cousin Vinny. Nowhere in the movie is either of the defendants' families (save titular Vinny). You'd think family members would come to support them when on trial for murder.
In fact, the script had at least one scene dealing with why the parents were nowhere to be found, but it was boring and only existed to answer that plot question. They did a screener with the scene cut, and not one audience member asked the question, so it remained on the cutting room floor, and the movie is better for it.