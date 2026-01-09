Happy New Year to my longtime Retro Report readers and welcome to all you new subscribers who found your way here through my Emily in Paris recaps and beyond! If you want to know the vision/manifesto/etc. of the letter—it is only rarely about Emily—you can find it in volume one.

I am in the final final (no seriously this time it’s FINAL) edits on my manuscript, which will soon be the novel Retro which you can all preorder now and read in June!

Writers among you know that this is the stage of the edit where you start to question everything because it’s last call at the questions bar, and you find yourself suddenly doubting even the things you have known all your life.

I can really get my brain in a twist if I press too hard on the parts of the story that are technically, totally impossible (such as: time travel). And so I must remember always that I am not trying to make the sci part of my sci-fi “make sense” in the academic tradition of “this could pass scientific muster” but instead must make sense in the world I’ve built, to serve the story I’m trying to tell. Fortunately I already have a framework for thinking in exactly this way. I absolutely, but only, need my time travel science to make SONIC SENSE!

Come on a trip with me and I will explain:

Years ago, when I was reporting on Kesha’s allegations against Lukasz Gottwald (“Dr. Luke”), I got to wondering how exactly all these Swedish DJs—from Denniz PoP (co-founder of Cherion Studios, where Britney, NSYNC, Backstreet, et. al. produced some of their era-defining smashes) to Max Martin (I mean good Lord), came to be such central, powerful figures in American pop music. So I read The Song Machine: Inside the Hit Factory by New Yorker reporter John Seabrook, which I recommend to any music freak out there who wants to know the men and machinations behind a quarter-century of global pop dominance.

One of my favorite takeaways from this read is why exactly these Swedes made such appealing music for American ears. What was it about them? Something in the vatten? As you might expect there are a few contributing factors but the most pressing one for our purposes is LANGUAGE.

Max Martin and Britney Spears ca. 1997. HISTORY!! I found this pic on Reddit, which is sort of like Wikipedia in that it used to be an Online Place You Couldn’t Trust and now I’m pretty sure it’s the last good “social” media platform?

If you listen to any of these great pop bops you may notice that, floating along these delectable melodies, are lyrics that are a little bit… off. It’s not the deliberate, self-aware-silly of a “that’s that me-espresso.” The lyrics are definitely aiming for something real: an idiom, a familiar turn of phrase, some line from our shared lexicon. But they don’t quite get there. Because while all of these guys spoke English, none of them were native speakers—and of course, they weren’t American—so their grasp of the English language was accordingly loose, and they didn’t quite get American slang.

Their priority, then, was never literal sense but a higher, catchier calling. They aspired to something I like to call sonic sense!!!!!

This starts with Denniz PoP, the producer behind Ace of Base’s biggest hits (“The Sign,” “All that She Wants”). Seabrook describes Denniz like so: “Always, Denniz’s point of reference was not what made sense compositionally but what sounded good on the dance floor.” In addition to being a producer, Denniz PoP was also a DJ at nightclubs and so had plenty of opportunities to see what actually got the people up and moving.

From The Song Machine:

In addition to working rhythmically, the sound of the words had to fit with the melody, an approach to songwriting that Denniz’s great protege, Max Martin, would later call “melodic math.” Grammar and usage didn’t matter much to Denniz, and wit and metaphor, Brill Building staples, aren’t even in the picture. “I think it was to our advantage that English was not our mother language,” [Ulf] Ekberg says, “Because we are table to treat English very respectless, and just look for the word that sounded good with the melody.” Freed from making sense, the lyricists’ horizons are boundless.”

A mindset like that is how you end up with lyrics like “All that she wants is another baby” when what the song really means is boyfriend (not a literal baby); or “It’s a day for catching tan” (what??) or “No one’s gonna drag you up” (an American English speaker, imo, would not associate “drag” with up; “drag” is pretty much always about going down), and so on.

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You can see how Martin became the guy who wrote incomprehensible, undeniable “I Want it That Way,” a song that never, ever clarifies what “it” is, or in what way the singer wants this mysterious it. The first and second verses—also a nonsense mishmash that is vaguely about yearning—are almost lyrically identical, just flipped from a statement (“You are my fire/my one desire”) into a question (“Am I your fire?/Your one desire?”).

No one who is devoted to actually making sense could ever write such a thing! You would have to be free from those linguistic inhibitions and rational hangups to not trip over the senselessness of the song on paper. But when you hear the song—when you get to that big “tell me WHYYYYY”—you know, in some deeper, bodily way, exactly what the song is about.

The same is true for one of the greatest pop songs ever: Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time.” As Seabrook wrote: “It’s hard to imagine that anyone for whom English is a first language would write the phrase ‘Hit me baby’ without intending it as an allusion to domestic violence or S&M. That was the furthest thing from the minds of the gentle Swedes, who were only trying to use up-to-the-minute lingo for ‘Call me.’”

The lyric is right because it is wrong; if it were “correct,” it wouldn’t be. Are you with me? That’s sonic sense!

Sonic sense is about emotion over logic, in part. But really it’s about serving story—or sound, or beauty, or whatever the art is—above all else. It’s about understanding that sometimes when you’re creating something you must abandon any rules that are too pedantic or rigid, too bound by the pesky laws of physics that keep us all down on the ground, in order to do what the work is really intended to do: transport us elsewhere.

RETRO REC FOR ABANDONING THE TECHNICAL TRUTH IN THE NAME OF SONIC SENSE

The Red Shoes (1948, dir. Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger)

Every now and then you press play on a film and within ten minutes you know what you are watching is going to be one of your favorite movies of all time. Love at first sight is real at the cinema! That is what happened to me when I watched The Red Shoes.

The story is essentially a retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Match Girl, set at the ballet. Ballerina-on-the-rise Victoria Page (Moira Shearer) snags herself a place in the prestigious, world-renowned Ballet Lermontov. Owner Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook) becomes totally obsessed with Victoria’s incandescent talent and insists she devote herself completely to her art. Their dreams would seem to be perfectly aligned save for the presence of another exceptional artist: composer Julian Craster (Marius Goring), with whom Victoria falls in love.

There are long stretches of this movie that technically take place in a fictional world—that is, the world of the ballet, onstage—but ballet is more real to any of these characters than real life, so the boundaries are always blurry. The set design is unbelievable. Reality is so lush it looks like a painting; the painted sets feel more pressing and urgent than any offstage reality. Everything is lush, gorgeous, intense as a dream. Art takes over their lives and oozes into everything and no place in their world is really safe from the all-consuming glory and gore of what they’re creating for the stage.

The Red Shoes features the ultimate dream ballet, the dream ballet that all the other dream ballets are based on. There’s no Singin’ in the Rain dream-ballet-within-a-dream-ballet without this! You can rewatch it below if you’ve already seen the movie but if you haven’t you should do yourself the favor of saving this until you can watch it in context! I do not want to even attempt to describe it for you but just let yourself get swept away by how wonderfully strange and transporting it is.

I would also file this movie under “are colors… drugs??” (see also: Paris, Texas). If you are also so sick of all the dreary, flat, dim-digital-gray look of most modern movies, The Red Shoes is going to hit like the rapture.

But let’s talk sonic sense! Here I have a bit of a spoiler if you are unfamiliar with the plot of The Little Match Girl. I advise going into movies like this totally cold so you can have the rare, glorious experience of feeling something for the first time without anybody tainting your perspective. But if you’ve already seen this or you don’t care about that sort of thing, read on:

Euphoria eye makeup has NOTHING on The Red Shoes!!

There is a scene in this film in which Victoria Page is wearing the red shoes. For reasons that will be totally clear to you when you watch the film, it makes absolutely no real sense for her to be wearing the red shoes. Her character, at that moment, should be wearing the classic pink-nude shoes. But even though I noticed this right away—because this is one of those films that captivates you completely and rewards your devoted attention with magnificent details and beauty in every frame—I also understood that it didn’t matter that this was technically, logically “wrong,” because it was spiritually and thematically correct. It made sonic sense, and sonic sense in this particular scenario was the higher calling.

Note: This is NOT the same as when a movie collapses under close inspection, when you can feel some lazy writer or sloppy director waving their hands frantically in the direction of a story, insisting that anyone who points out some glaring plot hole or character inconsistency is a curmudgeon who can’t “let people like things.” This is about a story having something deeper and truer to do than adhere to what makes technical sense. It’s about LEVITATING.

In related news: I recently watched Blue Moon, the new Linklater movie where Ethan Hawke plays Lorenz Hart. Maybe ten minutes into the film Hart talks about exactly this sensation (while he is dragging Richard Rodgers, his former cowriter, for Rodgers’ latest hit, Oklahoma!, which Hart dismisses as uninspired drivel):

Excerpt from Blue Moon by Richard Linklater. You can read the screenplay in full on Deadline !

“He’s so… earthbound.” Can you imagine a more depressing fate?