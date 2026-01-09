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MR
Jan 9

Okay, so my theory is that Max Martin's songs have gotten worse as his English has gotten better. His more recent songs just don't have that nonsensical magic of his Y2k-era pop. I also think Taylor is too heavy-handed a lyricist to work well with him. Let the man work his magic, we want it that way!

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1 reply by Jessica M Goldstein
Noam Reisner's avatar
Noam Reisner
Jan 9

So there's a similar concept attributed to Hitchcock called an "icebox (or refrigerator) moment," which is something that feels completely natural in the scene upon viewing, but when you are thinking about the movie when rummaging for a midnight snack go "wait a minute..."

The Hitchcock take on such things is that they are unimportant, because it is better to take the audience along with you in the film, than to have a less satisfying film that is bogged down in explanatory material.

A real prime example (which is so far in the back of the refrigerator I needed the director to point it out), is in My Cousin Vinny. Nowhere in the movie is either of the defendants' families (save titular Vinny). You'd think family members would come to support them when on trial for murder.

In fact, the script had at least one scene dealing with why the parents were nowhere to be found, but it was boring and only existed to answer that plot question. They did a screener with the scene cut, and not one audience member asked the question, so it remained on the cutting room floor, and the movie is better for it.

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