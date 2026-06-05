The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Annabel's avatar
Annabel
2d

Empire Records is a CLASSIC, quotes from

It formed about 75% of my vocabulary as a teen

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Alex Remington's avatar
Alex Remington
2d

There's a Zanesville but when are we getting a ZAHNSVILLE??

Me and all the cool kids in my school love Steve Zahn!

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