Do you ever feel nostalgic for something that isn’t even over, or hasn’t happened yet? I have a theory that summer is THE season of preemptive nostalgia because the summer solstice is in June—this year it’s June 21—which means the months we really think of AS summer (July and August) are actually times in which the summer is, sunlight-wise, already dwindling. Even though it’s still very bright and unbearably hot it is also not as bright as it was when we weren’t even really thinking about summer because school wasn’t out yet.

What feels like the height of summer is technically past-the-peak of summer, and we are clinging to something that’s on the downswing until Labor Day hits. I trust you will be spending at least a sliver of your Labor Day reading John Cheever’s “The Swimmer” by the pool as you contemplate how it’s already kind of almost too chilly for swimming, like the temperature might be high but the air is just different, and is it getting dark already? How did it get so late so soon, it’s morning before it’s afternoon, etc.

As you might expect given the subject of my novel—which comes out in literally 18 days!!!!!!—I have spent a LOT of time thinking about nostalgia. This week I am thinking about the movies and books that capture that feeling of being nostalgic for something that’s still going on, like you’re in it but you’re also ahead of it and you’re already thinking about how the you you’ll be is going to remember the you you are as the you you were.

You know that song “This Will Be Our Year” by the Zombies? That’s basically what I’m talking about, mood-wise. Even though the lyrics are about looking to what’s ahead, there’s something poignant in those plunky piano chords, an anticipatory wistfulness. If you don’t get it just from listening to the song you can listen to it in the context of Don Draper sitting with the complex emotional experience that is his daughter casually saying “I love you” to him on Valentine’s Day!

This will naturally be an unscientific and incomplete survey based on an emotion I might have made up (although if there IS a word for this feeling, I want to know about it! Thank you to TRR reader + commenter George for telling me the term I was searching for in TRR vol. 21: Must we be lonely at the top? was “semantic fossil”!). I just know that you’re all going to get it even if you have never thought about this feeling before, and if you don’t right now you will once you see the movies I’m talking about. Then you can be like George, a star reader, and leave me a comment to tell me what else fits this bill.

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BUT FIRST: A MINI MOVIE ABOUT MOVIES!

To go with my New York Times feature on the blah-blurry-beige look of so many modern movies (“Are Movies Really Getting Darker? Let’s Shine Some Light on the Issue”), the NYT asked me to do a VIDEO on the same subject so we could explore this topic visually. As a longtime journalist, the concept of pivoting to video is of course triggering to me (IYKYK) but I had a great time working with their video team on this and am so excited to share it with you! You can watch “Why do most new movies look meh?” on the NYTimes.com.

it’s amazing how you can spend several days trying to pick an outfit for your vertical video debut only to ultimately choose the leather jacket you’ve owned since you were 21 years old and have worn 10000000 times!!!!

ELSEWHERE IN MEDIA: FROZEN FACES AND CAPITALISM

I chatted some more about one of your favorite topics and mine—capitalism and beauty culture re: its effect on Hollywood and art—in this great piece in The Guardian by Alaina Demopoulos: “‘The face doesn’t move’: Hollywood’s obsession with cosmetic surgeries has led to stiffer looks – and performances.” Will “AI’s recent infiltration of Hollywood” reverse the trend of actors getting cosmetic surgery and other such enhancements? Not if you ask ME :)

predicting the future in The Guardian

THE RETRO METRO IS COMING TO MORE CITIES NEAR YOU!

I have booked more book tour stops!

CHICAGO: The Hasty Book Club x Chicago Literary Salon are hosting me at Pallas Art Studio in Lincoln Park on Thursday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. for a “Retro Book Salon,” ft. a bartender serving up retro cocktails and a Retro-inspired interactive art installation. We’ll be talking about escapism and creativity and more! Tickets are $90 and include a signed hardcover of Retro. It’ll be an intimate event so snag your spot before it fills up!

REHOBOTH, DE: Come see me at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach on Monday, August 24 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.! I’ll be selling and signing books and basking in that late-summer sun. Info and preorder link here!

Also: Retro made some great lists, including Forbes: “For the Main Characters of June Fiction, It’s Complicated” and Bibliolifestyle’s Best New Books to Read in June. (“This is such a smart and biting time-travel novel… I loved how it skewers nostalgia, tech culture, escapism, luxury travel, and the fantasy of being born in the ‘wrong’ time. It is funny, unsettling, and surprisingly freeing.”) Also also: My starred Booklist review is LIVE!

You can, of course, still preorder your copy from wherever you love to get your books; signed copies (and stickers) are still available from Politics & Prose! I have also heard from some Americans who want the UK cover and I am happy to report that Waterstones ships internationally. You CAN have it all!

I love her!!!!!!!!!

RETRO RECS FOR FEELING NOSTALGIC FOR AN EXPERIENCE THAT ISN’T EVEN OVER YET

That Thing You Do! (1996, dir. Tom Hanks)

The story of the heady rise and inevitable fall of a one-hit-wonder rock and roll band in 1964. Obviously part of the early-onset-nostalgia factor here is that this is a movie shot in the nineties about the sixties. But I think it’s also about how we can tell, almost from the first five minutes, that this group cannot go the distance as they are. Everyone who is together when the movie begins is destined to break up by the time it ends, but they’re all too naive to see it clearly. They are so convinced they’re the exception to every rule when they are actually a textbook case!

It’ll never be this innocent again!!

Let’s introduce the band: We have perfectly-named easy-breezy Guy (Tom Everett Scott), a jazz drummer whose dad owns an appliance store which gives us the perfect backdrop for when these kids hear their song on the radio for the first time and start screaming and dancing around the washing machines; and Jimmy (Jonathan Scheach), self-serious lead singer with a steady girlfriend, Faye (Liv Tyler, whose delivery of “shame on me for kissing you with my eyes closed so tight” is everything to me!!); earnest and somewhat hapless T.B. on the bass (Ethan Embry); ostentatious goofball guitarist Lenny (Steve Zahn). Rounding out the scene are Guy’s girlfriend Tina (CHARLIZE THERON), who (spoiler) will, before the movie is through, leave Guy for her dentist; and Tom Hanks who, in addition to directing, plays the manager from Play-Tone Records who chaperones the Wonders on their trip from obscurity to superstardom.

Tom put those boys in matching suits and he was right to do it!

Even though we’re talking music and not movies here, the same that’s-showbiz-baby principles apply, and everyone in this movie would have been served by having seen The Player. Alas, in their timeline it was still decades away from release :-/. Instead they find out the hard way that most young relationships end in heartbreak and most bands never release a second single.

We cannot talk about this movie without paying tribute to gone-too-soon Jersey genius Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, you KNOW how I feel about Josie and the Pussycats!), who—tasked with the challenge of “write a song that could believably launch this band from obscurity to superstardom; we are going to play it in the movie, in part or in full, about a dozen times, and the audience has to somehow love it even more by the end than they did at the start”—fuckin DELIVERED.

One day I’ll figure out why Substack decided I could no longer embed videos. Perhaps I was getting too powerful? Anyway, today is not that day but here is a link to that great scene where Guy picks up the tempo on Jimmy’s ballad for the first time and clap-clap-CLAP clap-clap-CLAP the rest is history!

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In Zanesville , Jo Ann Beard (2011)

This book has one of my favorite opening paragraphs of all time:

“We can’t believe the house is on fire. It’s so embarrassing first of all, and so dangerous second of all. Also, we’re supposed to be in charge here, so there’s a sense of somebody not doing their job.”

Is that not just PERFECT. So funny to me every time I read it. But not in a tryhard way, not in a joke-y way. Just understated and correct.

It’s the 1970s, summertime, and our narrator here is an unnamed fourteen-year-old girl. Along with her best friend, Felicia, she’s babysitting for a family with six children, the oldest among them only three years younger than she is. Her dad has a drinking problem. Her friendship with Felicia is the only solid thing in her life until it isn’t; popular girls from their school discover these two previously-sidelined figures and rattle their foundations.

As you can surely tell just from those opening lines, the voice here is spot-on, so rare considering fourteen is such a hard age to capture accurately: not too precocious, not too cute, not an adult’s idea of what a young person would or should be. Here’s the narrator on realizing that she has “made a terrible mistake” by joining band, because it is, tragically, “weird”:

I’d like to be the kind of person who can do something weird and not become weird because of it, but that’s out of reach for me — I am what I do at this point, and if I do this I’m done for. Once I march in their parade, I will be in it forever, uniform or not.

Told that she and Felicia are both “late bloomers,” she thinks to herself:

I hate the phrase late bloomers. It sounds old fashioned and vaguely rank, like something a prairie woman would wear under her sweaty calico dress.

And here she is after her mother, mortifyingly, mentions bra-burnings at the dinner table:

I wish my mother wouldn’t mention bras in front of my father. I don’t know how much he knows or doesn’t know about certain matters. My mother’s own bras are large quilted things that I used to think were funny. Now when I see them on the laundry table, one cup folded into the other, I have a sense of impending doom. It’s like being on your way to the Alps and knowing that when you get there you’ll have to wear lederhosen.

I read this book for the first time before either of these movies came out but it feels to me like it sits nicely between Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. Read it and feel both wistful and relieved that you will never be fourteen years old again!

Empire Records (1995, dir. Allan Moyle)

This movie follows a day in the life of a bunch of pretentious-yet-earnest music store employees who revolt when they discover that their beloved Empire Records is slated to be sold to a Big Bad Chain, Music Town.

As a millennial, I have a love-hate relationship with some Gen X art and attitudes, especially around selling out and what it even means to sell out and if being above selling out is the luxury of the already-privileged. Then again, whenever I see celebrities who already have more money than they could spend in ten lifetimes shilling for crypto in Super Bowl commercials I want to scream forever. So, you know, it’s complicated.

As for Empire Records: This thing is cast to the edges! We’ve got Baby Renee Zellweger as an insecure wild child; baby Liv Tyler as a yearner so busy yearning for this has-been pop-rock star from the ‘80s, Rex Manning (Maxwell Caulfield, a c-o-o-l r-i-d-e-r) who is visiting the store that she doesn’t even realize she is being yearned for by one of her fellow lowly gig workers; baby Robin Tunney who shaved her head for this because the studio thought she was “too cute to be depressed,” lol, some of the cutest people i KNOW are the MOST depressed but that’s a conversation for another day. I mean, Debi Mazar is in this!

It’s low-stakes coming-of-age stuff. Sloppy and a little ridiculous. The soundtrack is a time machine. This movie was a box office bomb and apparently a Rotten Tomatoes splat. (It’s got a 3.6 on Letterboxd.) Whatever, I don’t care! It’s not all black and white French classics over here on TRR. Sometimes we love a splat.