Longtime Retro Report readers know I have spent a lot of time thinking about the state of the celebrity promotional trail. Sometimes it is deeply depressing: everyone sounds inane and chronically online; hardly any journalists get real access anymore but the “celebrity on celebrity” racket continues apace; ardent fans and sensitive stars lacking media literacy don’t take nuance or complexity well and instead decry anything that isn’t PR as a “hit piece.”

Adding to the challenge: Everyone is media-trained within an inch of their personalities, flattened by the machinery of modern celebrity—where one stray word can incite a firestorm of social media outrage—into the most anodyne, least interesting version of themselves.

BUT: There are also some upstarts in this new media moment who’ve come up with ways to shake everybody loose and make something interesting. Like Amelia Dimoldenberg of Chicken Shop Date, who I profiled for the Washington Post a couple years ago, whose tactic—to awkwardly flirt with her guests as if in a genuine romantic pursuit—can spark something genuine and surprising even from her most famous guests/dates.

You’ve probably seen a lot of the shows that have come on the internet-air in Chicken Shop’s wake, like Subway Takes (which was fun but lately it feels like people are really… reaching, you know? And like so many of these shows, it was better when the guests were less famous) and Recess Therapy (I have complicated feelings about using children for content but curious what you make of it!).

For the New York Times, I wrote about one of the best of the bunch: Track Star.

That’s me with a leaf in my hair! Also: Jack Coyne and John Fogerty. (Photo credit: Peter Fisher for the New York Times)

The premise is simple: Host Jack Coyne plays a song for the guest. Name the artist, win $5. Go for double-or-nothing until you lose it all, or tap out when you think you’ve done all you can. It started as a strictly man-on-the-street endeavor but now the split is about 60/40 celebrities/civilians. An interesting tidbit I learned is that every celebrity who has appeared on the show was pitched by their own team—that is, Track Star isn’t doing any outreach, asking people to come on. They get about 100 pitches a week and have to turn most people down.

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I spent a day with the Track Star team as they shot a video with a legendary celebrity guest: John Fogerty. Real full circle moment for my family, since my mom saw him at Woodstock (!!) surely having no idea that one day her daughter would see him film a YouTube video outside Central Park. Fogerty told great, thoughtful stories about every song. He remembered, in vivid detail, the first records his mom ever played for him; being twelve years old and meeting Pete Seeger at the Berkeley Music Festival, where Seeger played “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”; the tune and lyrics to his first-ever original composition, a childhood ditty about laundry detergent.

The Track Star folks have also interviewed a few politicians—Kamala Harris during the 2024 election; Zohran Mamdani on his mayoral run—but have found that they make for lousy guests. Too on-message, not down enough to be open and strange. (If only they’d met me sooner; I would have warned them! Once I profiled Doug Emhoff for Marie Claire, when he was about to be the first Second Gentleman, and the best quote I could get from his wife!!! about him was this: “He is someone who loves his family, loves our country, and is incredibly supportive of those around him.”)

But artists—particularly songwriters—are natural storytellers. And music is this universal lever that opens everybody up.

Here’s how I put it in the story:

With artists, though, there’s hope for candor. The standard press junket can look, from a certain point of view, like a humiliation ritual. Even big stars can’t escape tap-dancing for the algorithm: taking the lie detector tests, competing in snack wars, reacting to memes. That’s all well and goofy; the virality gods must have their sacrifices. Real moments of curiosity and vulnerability can be pretty hard to find, but upon hearing their favorite song, even the hottest artist typically opens up.

Track Star’s Q&A is not an “interview” in the traditional, journalistic sense. I spoke with David Remnick, editor of the New Yorker, who appeared on Track Star to promote that Netflix documentary about the magazine’s 100th anniversary. He admitted he’d been terrified in anticipation of his interview—the usual fear: that you will blank when you’re on camera and forget the name of every artist ever—but was totally won over by the experience. He clarified, in our conversation, that something like Track Star is “no substitute” for serious, in-depth journalism; it’s not adversarial, and the ultimate goal is to make a good episode of the show. “But it’s a very clever means of revealing some corner of another human being’s enthusiasms.”

Later that day, I watched the Track Star team shoot some civilian on the street videos. Proving the truth of the reporting adage “if you go, it’ll happen” (IYKYK), the first person who approached us was a perfect guest:

The Retro Report is going on a holiday hiatus! I hope you use this time to watch some great stuff so you can tell me all about it. If you decide to use this time to watch Emily in Paris, (1) make sure you get up to speed with my recap of my recaps from last season and (2) head over to Vulture where my recaps of this season await you!

Join me as I follow Emily from Rome to Paris to a place where space and time have no meaning… where June come after July… where you may ask yourself, “Did we escalate from between-scene lobotomies to between-shot lobotomies?” Give yourself over to the brain-melting experience that is this program and I’ll see you in 2026! Which incidentally is the year my novel comes out!!

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You can wish me a happy Chanukah by preordering now :)

RETRO RECS FOR FEELING THAT GLITTERY HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH JUST A TOUCH OF MELANCHOLY AS GOD INTENDED

A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra

I was at Trader Joe’s the other day and a Michael Buble cover of a Christmas classic was playing over the speakers. WHY would we be listening to Michael Buble when Frank Sinatra is right there?? Sorry to be a Jersey girl about this but there’s really no conversation to be had!

I do not have a record player at the moment but I assume that’s the best way to hear all of this stuff. That good campfire-crackle between songs you hear on vinyl… YES. But I am a tragic millennial and I listen to this music on my phone. Of course you too can find these songs wherever you get your music.

The Nutcracker Suite , Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

If you are in need of Christmasy instrumentals but you want your party to have a real groove to it—you want the ideal conditions for guests to spill the good gossip, maybe even inspire some under-the-mistletoe moments—I think this is the best way to cover your classic sounds but with SPIRIT, you know? Sometimes a Christmas classic can feel very perfunctory and no-duh and like it’s really just meant to be playing in the background while you panic-shop at a Nordstrom Rack. This album feels like being at the Christmas party you imagined as a kid, the one your parents got all dolled up for when they left you home with the sitter.

Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas

For my money, this album’s got the best “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” you’ll find. But if I am missing something fantastic PLEASE tell me about it. It’s a perfect song and I will only accept perfect renditions!