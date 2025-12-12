Even though I am a novelist now (!!!!), I have not forgotten my roots. As is my privilege, my burden, and my honor, I will be recapping the fifth season of Emily in Paris for Vulture. It drops on Netflix on Dec. 18.

Emily in Paris is a series about an all-American girl with one true love: monetizing content for social media. Emily has more chemistry with Instagram than she does with any of the men were are to believe have any purchase on her heart: the cardboard Alfie, the dead-in-the-eyes Gabriel, this new Italian guy she met when Gabriel left her stranded on a mountain. Nothing gets her hot and bothered like taking something intimate, personal, and real and transforming it, through the power of capitalism-brain, into a hashtag.

In order to accept every turn of events in this series, I have determined that either (a) all the characters suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at some point prior to us meeting them or (b) cast members are treated to between-scene lobotomies, ensuring that nothing they have said or done in any part of the show we have watched will feel even remotely emotionally connected to what comes after, or (c) both!

Yet perhaps I, too, have some sort of brain injury, because I am constantly promising myself and my readers that I will NOT get hung up on things like “why would any person ever behave this way” or “how would that even work though” or “is anyone writing this show even watching this show??” but then, Charlie-with-the-football-style, hung up is exactly what I get.

If you have had a sort of between-seasons lobotomy of your own and forgotten literally everything that brought us to this season’s opener, do not fret: I am here to carry the weight for you, and recap all the recaps. Here is everything you need to know from last season of EIP to join us in Rome this year.

IMPORTANT: If you’re about Emily in Paris conceptually (a young girl galavanting about Europe, making outrageous sartorial decisions, engaging in romantic misadventures) but not actually (because it is bad) keep reading/scrolling because I’ve got a Retro rec for you at the bottom of this letter. Andiamo!

I am channelling Emily Cooper and asking you to share THE RETRO REPORT on social :) Share

Let’s begin at the beginning (of season four) : Emily’s life is in shambles and it’s all her fault.

We find Emily three days after the previous season finale, spinning out over troubles entirely of her own making. Namely, Alfie is refusing to talk to her because she is in love with Gabriel (they have no chemistry but the show will not acknowledge this). But because Emily pitched herself along with the man she settled for (Alfie) as The Perfect Couple for client AMI, she needs to, quite literally, kiss and make up.

Emily is giving this her all because it’s for her one true love: social media <3

Alfie chastely kisses Emily on camera to save her job but tells her he can’t get past the fact that she is not over Gabriel (cannot stress this enough: Emily is in love with taking selfies; she has never loved a man) so they break up. You would think given the way the show treats this development that theirs was a very serious relationship but I am pretty sure they were only dating for three months.

So means Emily is finally going to be single in Paris, right?

WRONG. Emily is single for less than half an episode. The episode in question is such a brazen, pathetic rip-off of a genuinely excellent episode of the original Gossip Girl that I felt as if the Netflix powers-that-be had concocted it in some special Let’s Torture Jessica laboratory, perhaps made with leftover set pieces from Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Anyway, by the end of the third episode of the season, Emily is back on her bullshit: together with Gabriel. Their supposedly long-awaited back-together-finally sex scene is not even in the show.

Let’s talk about the REAL star of the show: SYLVIE

When the season begins, Sylvie’s hot husband, Laurent, is opening a yacht club in Paris, but his backer is Louis de Leon—an older man, boss of JVMA (the LVMH of EIP) who gets exposed as a #MeToo-style creep over the course of the season, misconduct Sylvie experienced firsthand.

My hero, SYLVIE, in what is actually a totally ordinary outfit for her.

His son, Nicolai, knew Mindy at her rich-kid boarding school and dates her for most of the season. Because the laws of the show require no one have chemistry, these two are not believable on-screen together even for a second, despite reportedly being a couple in real life. That’s streaming magic!!

To save Laurent’s club—which is jeopardized after a Le Monde story outs Louis de Leon as a sexual harasser—Sylvie calls in a pro: Her mother, Heloise. Because actions have no consequences in the Emily-verse, we knew the club would open somewhere, somehow, but this particular development was fun if only to get a real grown-up in the mix who speaks French and almost broke up ABBA.

In other family news, Laurent’s teenage daughter, Genevieve, comes to stay with her dad and Sylvie in Paris. Sylvie sets Gen up with a job at Agence Grateau, where Gen (who speaks French and actually has style) does laps around Emily until she gets caught up in her romantic pursuit of Gabriel. All she does is scheme, backstab, and gossip, which SOUNDS fun but it’s still pretty boring, sorry!!

That’s Gen on the right, plotting her theft of Gabriel.

Perhaps you recall that Camille ended season three by announcing a pregnancy?

Camille told Gabriel she was pregnant. Big news! She is also, at the top of this season, in love with a woman, Sofia. Finally someone with the guts to be FRENCH. (Is this show so prudish because EIP was made for Gen Z? SORRY but the allegations!!) Tragically, Camille is unable to let go of Gabriel. Sofia, understandably, leaves her by the middle of the season.

You might be thinking, “Well, Gabriel is the baby’s father!” Well… Camille. Is. NOT. PREGNANT!!!

Camille modeling astounding new levels of “go girl give us nothing”

She had a false positive test and then just kept on lying about it, which… wow! What a choice!! It is very difficult to track that passage of time on this show because nothing really “makes sense” in the traditional interpretation of “making sense.” I would say it’s Lynchian but that would suggest that it’s interesting instead of what it actually is, which is annoying. BUT: due to my exceptional sleuthing skills I was able to determine that Camille spends seven and a half months pretending to be pregnant. And she didn’t even try that hard to seem pregnant???!?!?!??? Just went around wearing form-fitting clothes and never acting nauseous or anything?! And NO ONE ever found out?!!!! I’m TELLING you the lobotomies are real!

What does Mindy have to do with any of this?

Usually Mindy’s plot has nothing to do with the rest of the show. But Mindy is actually involved in some of the central proceedings here because her boyfriend is in the middle of the JVMA succession war. Also she’s in that band that is always singing in English for reasons unclear, and so she spends much of her time making googly-heart-eyes at bandmate Benoit.

Nico (rich, suit) and Mindy in one of her more understated looks.

She gets a gig at Crazy Horse and Nicolas is furious because it’s too salacious—pretty rich coming from a dude whose dad got #MeToo’ed and anyway, isn’t this Paris? Good LORD. He is also appalled by her desire to compete on Eurovision. Eventually Mindy realizes she has fallen into a humiliating pattern: accidentally dating someone exactly like her dad. She and Nicolas break up.

To spite her, Nico sells the song Benoit wrote for Mindy to a sunscreen commercial, which disqualifies her from Eurovision. Glad we spent so much time this season talking about Eurovision, where Mindy will never go.

A Christmas miracle: Emily meets another man

On the ski slopes with Gabriel’s family—because of course Emily’s flight to Chicago gets canceled and of course she can’t stay in Paris with her best friend, Mindy, who is hosting an orphaned Christmas party; no, she must go with her boyfriend (?) to his ex-girlfriend’s family’s Christmas (?!?!?) where the aforementioned ex-girlfriend is lazily pulling off the scam of the century by doing literally nothing to convince everyone, including her own MOTHER, that she is halfway through her third trimester—Emily meets a new man: A hot Italian named Marcello.

Credit where it’s due: Emily is great in this episode, and I love that her style on the slopes pays homage to CHARADE.

Emily FINALLY dumps Gabriel for being a shitty boyfriend who abandoned her on a mountain to die (not even exaggerating). Back in Paris, she runs into Alfie, who has a new girlfriend. Good for him.

You might think that there’s a whole blowup when Camille comes clean to Gabriel about her pathological lie re: being pregnant. But their conversation about this extremely-central-to-the-plot lie takes place off-screen. They behave as if nothing happened, as is their standard wont. It’s so cool when a television show decides to skip the most interesting and important moments in the characters’ lives :) and instead just fill the episodes with weird nonsense like Mindy singing in English :) in France :) as you do :) :).

Tell your ex-boyfriend’s soon-to-be-ex-girlfriend’s family about how much you love The Retro Report! Share

Elsewhere on the ranch:

Gabriel tries and fails to get a Michelin star, until the end of the season, when he does in fact get a Michelin star. Julien works at JVMA for a while but eventually comes back to Agence Grateau. Sylvie’s hot husband turns out to be kind of a fuckboy.

Let’s go back to that hot Italian. He is also rich and connected. Fun!!

He is Marcello Muratori, heir of a cashmere brand so luxurious and chic even Sylvie is impressed by their wares. Though Emily has several dopey moments of thinking she can’t let go of Gabriel—he SUCKS who CARES my GOD—she eventually allows herself to be charmed into going on a vacation to Rome.

My Mary-Kate and Ashley WHEN IN ROME fantasy being lived out by… Emily :-/

The romantic tryst gets interrupted by two guests: Mindy takes her freshly broken heart to Rome, where she performs an original song on the street. A video of her performance blows up on TikTok, catching the eye of the Chinese Pop Star producers, who want her back as a judge. Off Mindy goes, first to Paris and then Shanghai. Okay, bye!!

Also showing up unannounced: SYLVIE, who pops over to Rome make the lovefest a business deal.

For Emily can never truly escape her one true love: Turning everything in her life into her job

Marcello’s family’s shtick is that they are an understated, elegant luxury brand that does not even advertise; they talk about “family” more than the Olive Garden and/or the mafia. But Sylvie is able, with an assist from her Italian paramour—Giancarlo, the only man Laurent ever envied!—to convince them that they need the services of Agence Grateau. This is to save Muratori from the evil clutches of JVMA but of course it’s not 100% altruism as this would be a great get for the AG team.

Antonia—Marcello’s mom—isn’t thrilled with all the hijinks that ensue, but she admits her brand needs the money. Sylvie asks for six months to prove her case, and she gets it. So Agence Grateau is opening an office in Rome to be headed up by Sylvie and Emily; Luc and Julien will be staying behind in Paris.

Okay, sounds like we are ditching some dead weight back in Paris. Good riddance!

Ahhh, no. During her Parisian layover, Mindy chats up Gabriel, Alfie, and Antoine—you may remember him as the most divorced man to ever live—and casually tells them that as long as Gigi the restaurant is expanding, they should look into Rome. MINDY, NO.

In a scene that nearly shattered my fragile brain—which had already been through so much! Like, an entire season of this show!!—Gabriel is encouraged by Alfie (!?!?) who describes Emily, the woman who humiliated him on a kiss-cam and treated his heart like trash, as “the greatest girl in the world” (!?!?!?!!!!!!!) and Antoine, who is invested in this for God knows what reason, to chase Emily to Rome and get her back???????!!!!!!!!!!!!??????????

Emily ends the season going out on the town with Marcello and leaving her phone behind. Growth! But she’s probably had several between-season lobotomies so we’ll see if any of that sticks for the season to come.

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A RETRO REC FOR THE CONCEPT OF “EMILY IN PARIS” BUT WITH A NOT-EMILY AS YOUR GUIDE

The Dud Avocado , Elaine Dundy (1958)

People in book world love to say that blurbs are dead or should be. I offer as a counter this book, which I had never heard of before I stumbled upon it in a bookstore and saw on the back cover that it had been blurbed by none other than Groucho Marx, who said “it made me laugh, scream, and guffaw,” which made ME say: I simply must see what that fuss is about!

I got the NYBR edition which is fine I guess but how delicious is THIS cover?

Dundy’s heroine is Sally Jay, a spirited, clever-yet-clueless young American giving Paris a whirl in the 1950s. She’s having an affair with a married man, bopping around with all these bohemian types (actual levels of artistic talent and devotion vary, but they’re certainly very committed to drinking, carousing, and smoking cigarettes all night) and working a bit as a theatre actor. When we meet her, she’s dyed her hair pink, is wearing an evening gown in the middle of the day (“I thought if I wore this red leather belt with it people wouldn’t actually notice”), and is struck with the awful realization that she’s in love with an American friend, Larry, she’s just bumped into for the first time in ages.

If you wish EIP actually had stakes and drama and that Emily were the sort of person who flung herself fully at the world and made things HAPPEN, this is the book for you. Sally Jay is a riot: Self-aware and a little dreamy (“A virtuous thought crossed my mind that in this new life dedicated to Art I should take the metro, not taxis”) with that great gimlet eye. Here she is on a group of poet-painters who went by “the Hard Core”: “they were most of them so violently individualistic as to be practically interchangeable.” YES.

She cannot wait for her life to get going, for “all the gaiety and glory and sparkle I knew was going to be life if I could just grasp it.” This is the pitch she makes her Uncle Roger, who approvingly funds her time abroad:

“It’s just that I know the world is so wide and full of people and exciting things that i just go crazy every day stuck in these institutions. I mean if I don’t get started soon, how will I get the chance to sharpen my wits? It takes lots of training. You have to start very young. I want to be so sharp that I’m always able to guess right. Not be right—that’s much different—that means you’re going to do something about it. No. Just guessing. You know, more on the wing.”

And yes, yes, a monkey’s paw rattles in the distance as she says this, but that’s what good stories are made of!

This book also brought me one of my new favorite lines. Sally Jay is in Larry’s play and here’s what she says about being an actor for the stage:

I mean, the question actors most often get asked is how they can bear saying the same things over and over again night after night, but God knows the answer to that is, don’t we all anyway; might as well get paid for it.

Isn’t that just IT? It is a trip watching Sally Jay learn the ways of the world. For a book that’s almost 70 years old her one-liners on the subject are as fresh as can be. Such as: “there isn’t a girl in the whole world who won’t take off her clothes if she’s convinced she’s doing it for aesthetic reasons.”

The Dud Avocado is for Girls girls, girls who WOULD have gone to Paris, and girls who get it. If YOU get it, leave a comment and let me know what you think!