Why yes, there is something different about me, and thank you so much for noticing just from the opening bugle sound of this newsletter that I am starting 2026 by doing something monumental: I am reading THE POWER BROKER!!!!!!

For the uninitiated, The Power Broker is reporting legend Robert Caro’s masterpiece about Robert Moses, a man whose technical titles—head of the New York State Parks Commission and the New York City Parks Department, Secretary of State of New York, and so on—do not even really come close to capturing the magnitude of his work and influence. As Caro puts it in the introduction: “Robert Moses was unquestionably America’s most prolific physical creator. He was America’s greatest builder.”

He goes on:

“...Robert Moses shaped New York. Physically, any map of the city proves it. The very shoreline of metropolis was different before Robert Moses came to power. He rammed bulkheads of steel deep into the muck beneath rivers and harbors and crammed into the space beneath bulkheads and shore immensities of earth and stone, shale and cement, that hardened into fifteen thousand acres of new land and thus altered the physical boundaries of the city.”

Keep looking at that map of New York and trace the paths of the major thoroughfares: “With a single exception, the East River Drive, Robert Moses built every one of those roads.” He also built seven bridges: the Triborough, the Verrazano, the Throgs Neck, the Marine, the Henry Hudson, the Cross Bay and the Bronx-Whitestone. Also Jones Beach and Fire Island and Lincoln Center and Shea Stadium and some 600-plus playgrounds and on and on and on.

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In order to do this he plotted, schemed, connived, coerced, wrote convoluted laws no one else could understand (he was the best bill drafter in Albany!) and followed them to the letter in order to accrue more power than any individual ought to possess; when the law did not suit him, he simply ignored it and did what he was going to do anyway. In pursuit of his highways, he callously and flippantly displaced 250,000 people, “tore out the hearts of a score of neighborhoods, communities the size of small cities themselves, communities that had been lively, friendly places to live, the vital parts of the city that made New York a home to its people.” The total count of how many people Moses dispossessed through his public works projects “is almost certainly close to half a million… a disproportionate share of them were black, Puerto Rican—and poor.”

Oh, and—given that his tactic for getting people from point A to point B was always to build a highway and never to build a train line—he “flooded the city with cars. By systematically starving the subways and the suburban commuter railroads, he swelled that flood to city-destroying dimensions…. He insured that that flood would continue for generations, if not centuries…”

Robert Moses making headlines! Credit: The New York Public Library

Moses was, as you might expect just given that CV, an exacting, intense, deeply strange man who devoted much of his life to public service while having total disdain for the majority of the public; a born-rich son of a bitch idealist-reformer-turned-megalomaniac. Once more to Caro: “He had learned the lesson of power. And now he grabbed for power with both hands. To free his hands for the grab, he shook impatiently from them the crumbs of the principles with which he had entered public service and which, during the years of his idealism, he had fought so hard.” He does this crumb-shaking on page 172 of 1162.

A devoted Retro Report reader could say that Robert Moses had, at the start of his career, suffered from the vision/power gap, and made it his life’s work to close it. This is just one of the many things Robert Moses had in common with Sabrina Carpenter, who has also, in her way, made a real mark on the City of New York.

Probably you know about The Power Broker even if you haven’t read it because it is one of those big great non-fiction books that is on all the lists and it won the Pulitzer and it is absolutely massive, just a giant slab of a thing. It makes a very satisfying thump when you plop it down on your coffee table, which by the way is what I recommend you do with it because it is too big for reading in bed (where it would need to be held upright by your arms) and is obviously much too large for carrying around (you need a literal pocket book, as in, one that fits in a roomy coat pocket—a paperback novel is just the thing, I’ll recommend one at the bottom of this letter—for when you are out and about) but it is the perfect size for reading on your couch, with your back against the arm of the couch and your legs out long but then bent up at the knee so the book is resting on your thighs. Here is a diagram:

I made this work of art on this beautiful website that just is KID PIX!!! Do my fellow millennials remember Kid Pix ? It’s from when the computer was a fun place to go!

If you are thinking oh yes of course I OWN The Power Broker, I bought it ages ago, it’s been sitting there on my bookcase looking very important and imposing and I just haven’t gotten around to reading it yet because obviously it’s a massive undertaking and the timing hasn’t been right: I understand COMPLETELY. I was just like you not three weeks ago! And look at me now: I am someone who is absolutely obsessed with Roberts Moses, Caro, and Gottlieb, and I’m about to start Chapter 19.

I’m not telling you to read The Power Broker right now if the book is not speaking to you, because I have this sort of spiritual belief that books and readers find each other when we’re meant to—that you should always, always buy the book even if you don’t have time to read it or space to store it, as long as you know that the book is one of the greats then you will never regret owning it and one fine day you’ll look over at the bedside stack and boom: the book you’ve been meaning to read will become the book you are reading and it will be just the right moment in your life for that transformation to have taken place.

However if you ARE interested in going on this journey with me: leave a comment, let me know! This is all I want to talk about!

RETRO RECS FOR THINKING ABOUT HOW POWER WILL “PERFORM ITS HARSH ALCHEMY” (CARO! AGAIN!) ON ONE’S CHARACTER

The Chocolate War, Robert Cormier (1974)

Sometimes I think I hallucinated this book because it seems like nobody else ever read it? But then I see it on my shelf and know it’s real!

The Chocolate War takes place at a fictional Catholic all-boys high school. The Vigils, a student secret society, has the run of the place. The headmaster gets ahead of his skis telling everyone their school will sell twice as much chocolate as they did for last year’s fundraiser and he sets the Vigils’ lead boy to the task of seeing this impossible promise is fulfilled. The Vigils don’t expect any resistance to their usual tactics of getting what they want—manipulation, threats, bullying, etc.—but find a lone holdout in Jerry, a sensitive, depressed freshman, who refuses to sell any chocolate at all.

This book really lets its teenage characters have vicious, complicated, dark feelings, and it shows how adults, even supposed moral authority figures like the Brothers in charge of the school, can be corrupt and cruel.

The book has been banned over and over again for its themes, violence, and language; it is remarkable, on the reread as an adult, to see someone be so honest about not just the brutality of young people but the complicity, even encouragement, of the adults in their midst—the ways people respond to threats to the status quo, to anyone who does not acquiesce when power demands.

Everybody had to read Lord of the Flies but this book is better, in my opinion, not just in terms of the writing quality (although there is that!) but it keeps its characters in a totally grounded and recognizable environment—their school isn’t even a boarding school; all the boys return home to their families each night—rather than marooning them on a deserted island, where their violence is theoretically more permissible, or at least feels very far away from how any of us like to think we’d behave in our regular lives.

Show Me A Hero (2015)

Based on Lisa Belkin’s non-fiction book of the same name, this HBO miniseries (written by David Simon of The Wire fame) is about Yonkers mayor Nick Wasicsko (played by a then-newly-famous OSCAR ISAAC with a MUSTACHE!!!) when, in the late 1980s under a desegregation order, he was tasked with bringing a scattered-site public housing development to a neighborhood whose white residents were vehemently opposed to its construction.

You see what I mean about the mustache?! Credit: HBO

A warning/reality-based spoiler: a central thread in this story is extremely sad (the back half of the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote that gives the series its title is “…and I’ll write you a tragedy”) but if you are in a place where that is not a deterrent then this is a great snowed-in-weekend watch. It’s just six hourlong episodes and this thing is cast to the edges—the IMDB is like 100% “oh shit, that guy!!!”—and prominently features the music of Bruce Springsteen in a way that feels like a Valentine to me, personally:

I actually wrote about this series for ThinkProgress when it first aired; at least at press time, that article has survived despite the site’s demise! So check it out if you want a more in-depth review.