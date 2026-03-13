I have spent the past couple of weeks reporting and writing a story I am very excited to share with all of you, and because I was totally in the weeds working on it I was not able to write a newsletter last week. Tragic! I hope all of you were able to enjoy your weekends anyway, and that you used that time wisely, basking in the first stretch of false spring, perhaps reading a book outdoors and joining me in my Caro year.

However: Skipping a week reminds me of one of my brilliant ideas for how to improve the journalism industry. It’s a million-dollar idea if you ask me! But I’m sharing it with you now for free, because that’s just the kind of mensch I am: I’m in it for the love of the game, and in the hope that someone, someday, might implement it.

That idea is this: There should be a Pulitzer Prize for excellence in RESTRAINT!!!

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A LITTLE BACKGROUND: TIME TRAVEL WITH ME TO THE MID-2010s

For five years, I was the culture editor of ThinkProgress (RIP). This was in a very-online time for the average media worker. We were on GChat and Slack and Twitter, and expected to be active on the latter two platforms to a degree that frankly could only be the result of, or would ultimately induce, an intense form of posting-psychosis. For long stretches of time, my job required me to publish three stories per week.

Now, if you’re a beat reporter or you’re covering daily or breaking news, that’s all well and good and par for the publishing course. But I was supposed to be both doing original reporting (literally when?!?) and providing in-depth commentary and analysis on whatever was going on in the world of culture. There was not a lot of time for thinking because of the pressure to always be posting. If one were writing The Phantom Tollbooth today, “posting without thinking” would be one of the tasks assigned to Milo and Co. when they are sidelined from their quest to save Rhyme and Reason by the Terrible Trivium.

I remember this HAUNTING me as a child! He has only grown more haunting with time. Here is how he introduces himself: “I am the Terrible Trivium, demon of petty tasks and worthless jobs, ogre of wasted effort, and monster of habit.” He busies himself, and his minions, only with “unimportant things” because “If you only do the easy and useless jobs, you’ll never have to worry about the important ones which are so difficult. You just won’t have the time.”

I did not then (nor do I now) like putting my byline on a story unless I really believed in it. I don’t just mean the obviously Bad story that is somehow inaccurate or unfair but just the mediocre did-anyone-even-ask-for-this? story that, but for the arbitrary quota I was expected to satisfy, would not have existed at all. I referred to this practice as “adding internet to the internet.” Whenever I had to publish something despite having nothing of substance to say, I felt like a litterer, heaving heaps of pointless paragraphs onto an already-overstuffed Online, which did not merit takes from me personally (or from most people, sorry!!!!) about every single cultural event, product, or person on the planet.

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Often the pressure to post would not even be coming from an editor’s personal opinion of the merit of the story at hand—obviously that happened, too, happens all the time, but at least I could respect that someone had a point of view—but instead would arise simply because there were already many other posts from other publications about whatever non-thing this absurd, rampant constant-posting practice (which existed at many other publications; ThinkProgress was hardly alone) had elevated from non-thing to Thing. Though one might think “seems like everybody else has covered it, then? Let’s take lunch,” alas, there would instead frequently be a push to also cover it, lest we be the only website on God’s green internet that had failed to thoroughly eviscerate a bad late night joke or whatever everybody was on about that day.

In a better world, it would be easy to simply say to the editor who, in strolling by your cubicle or popping up on Slack, asks “Can you get us something on…?” that the answer to their question is polite but firm “no,” because there is nothing to say on the subject that hasn’t already been said, or because you don’t believe that the story is a story at all—no matter how many other outlets, participating in the same silly sweepstakes, disagree—and you don’t want to contribute to the false impression that it is a story; doing that is a kind of malpractice and is neither fair nor kind to readers.

But because of how workplaces are—and you KNOW how I feel about how workplaces are!!—the person assigning you stories is the same person who decides if you get a “merit” raise so you might (you know, not this year, it’s been such a rough year, but maybe next year…) almost be able to afford to live in the city where your job is located; or if you’re going to be allowed to leave early on Friday to catch your flight to visit your family for the first time in months; or come in late because you finally got an appointment with that medical specialist who never takes new patients; and on and on and on.

It is very, very difficult to say “no” to the person with the power to make your life very, very difficult, and in fact my desire to be able to say “no” whenever I liked was a big part of why I became the freelancer newslettering to you today! As your favorite fashion icons and mine like to say: No is a full sentence :)

What I used to dream about in those days was this magnificent award I will describe to you now: THE PULITZER PRIZE FOR EXCELLENCE IN RESTRAINT.

HOW IT WOULD WORK

The submission packet to be considered for a Pulitzer Prize for an article you did write is, while involved, a straightforward process. You can read all about that here.

But how does one make the case for the article one didn’t write? So glad you asked!

The reporter in contention would need to demonstrate (1) that the story they did not write was one they were asked—or, really, told—to write by a superior who (2) asked more than once, and in so doing applied pressure of multiple varieties (e.g. coded threats, insistent follow-ups, “looping in” a more powerful manager) and that (3) this reporter stood their ground despite facing consequences for that audacity (to support this case said reporter can attach: performance reviews describing them as “difficult,” passive-aggressive Slack messages including links to all the other articles about the thing the reporter is refusing to cover, etc.).

Further support for the submission can be supplied by including a list, with date/timestamps and links, of all the other stories on the subject that were published elsewhere. And of course they would submit an essay of some kind explaining why this particular story was one they believed they should not write, that the world was in fact better for their having abstained. Impact journalism!

RETRO RECAP REPORT:

The votes are in, your comments (both private and public) have been noted, and next week will bring you a recap of the SATC classic “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?” Here is a clip for memory-jogging:

If you were forwarded this email, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out!

RETRO RECS INSPIRED BY AWARDS THAT TECHNICALLY DO NOT EXIST… BUT WHAT IF THEY DID?!

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999, dir. Michael Patrick Jann)

Denise Richards as Becky as Mount Rushmore in Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

People loooove to say, about any piece of media from more than 15 minutes ago, “You could never make that today.” People also love to say things are “deranged” and “unhinged.” If I were an editor, I would have a big word wall of modern-day clichés and internetisms I’d strike from any story and those two would be right at the TOP. (For further reading, see: Extremely-online language is the Shein of slang, or: why do all celebrities sound Like That? TRR, vol. 2.)

But here is a movie I am confident you, in fact, could never make today and that is, if not literally unhinged (again I would allow that ONLY if one were describing a door being removed from its frame), is definitely deranged. They were really letting people get away with it in 1999!

Drop Dead Gorgeous is a dark mockumentary about the qualifying beauty pageant in Mount Rose, Minnesota, whose victor will go on to compete in the Sarah Rose Cosmetics American Teen Princess Pageant. The shoe-in is spoiled, insufferable, gun-toting Lutheran Becky Leeman (Denise Richards), whose dad is the richest guy in town and whose mom (Kirstie Alley) is in charge of the pageant committee and is, what a coincidence, a former winner.

The Leemans run Mount Rose like mafia dons—no one seriously expects anyone to dethrone Becky–but her earnest, hopeful peers can’t stop themselves from throwing their hats in the ring/batons in the air. Amber (Kirsten Dunst), a tap dancer with a part-time job applying makeup to corpses in the morgue, is egged on by her trailer-trashy mom (Ellen Barkin) and aunt (Allison Janney, PHENOMENAL); other area girls reaching for that tiara include Broadway-obsessed Lisa (Britney Murphy!!!) and giggly cheerleader Leslie (Amy Adams, YES).

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As the pageant approaches, extremely bizarre and violent incidents occur. Though the Leemans would be the likely suspects, the town keeps humming along as if the dots cannot be connected—for instance, a boy Becky likes who shows an interest in Amber is found dead in what is ruled a “hunting accident”—disrupting the already deeply weird proceedings. By “deeply weird,” I mean: In the talent portion of the competition, Becky sings “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” while dancing with a life-size Jesus on the cross. Big year for performances of that Frankie Valli classic in teen movies!

It’s sort of like Fargo (both the accents and the energy) and also like Heathers (teen girldom as literal death-match) but is also very much its own zany, absurd, girly thing. If you watch it, let me know! I want to know what you think.

DOUBLE FEATURE: The Hustler (1961, dir. Robert Rossen) and The Color of Money (1986, dir. Martin Scorsese)

The Hustler is about this hot young pool shark who goes by Fast Eddie (PAUL NEWMAN!!!!!). As the title suggests, he hustles suckers out of their money in all the pool halls in the land until one day, when he challenges Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason) to a game of straight pool. The award in question here is bragging rights for being the greatest pool hustler in the game, bragging rights being both the most fake and the only real award there is!

I don’t want to spoil how events unfold from there but an important thing to know is that this is what Paul Newman looks like in this movie:

that’s RIGHT

Here’s a great jazzy trailer that doesn’t tell you much but boy does it set a MOOD:

FUN HUSTLER FACT FOR SALLY ROONEY FREAKS: In 2015, Rooney wrote an excellent essay for the Dublin Review about how she was, at 22 years old, “the number one competitive debater on the continent of Europe,” and her complicated feelings about her reign, given what competitive debate does to the minds of people who practice it. (When she started out, at 19, she writes: “I had low self-esteem and a predilection for hero-worship, and I was extremely determined. This was probably the perfect cocktail of tendencies for the novice debater. But by the time I could see that, I wasn’t a novice anymore.”) That essay’s title, “Even if You Beat Me,” is a quote from this fine film, which she references throughout the piece.

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Now, as far as I know, nobody who made The Hustler was thinking it would ever get a sequel, for these were more innocent, less franchise-brained times, when I imagine everyone was content with their lot and expected original movies every time they hit the cinema. But apparently one day in the mid-1980s, Paul Newman gave Martin Scorsese a call and asked if he’d be down to read a script for a follow-up, and we got The Color of Money!

The Color of Money (1986)

The resulting movie is not a sequel in the suffocating, fan-service/feels-like-a-rerun sense; you could easily watch one of these movies without the other and they’d work as standalone pictures. But it’s much more fun if you know that the Fast Eddie we meet at the start of TCOM is the same Fast Eddie as before, only silver-haired and out of the game — or is he?!

Eddie spots Vincent (Tom Cruise, who reportedly performed most of his own pool shots because of course he would do that) in a pool hall in Chicago. Eddie knows a star player when he sees one, and he swiftly gets Vincent and Vincent’s girlfriend, Carmen, (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), to join him on the road on what basically amounts to a hustling tour, where the biggest obstacle to their success is Vincent’s inability to perform the crucial first act of any hustle: Pretending to be worse than he is.

I don’t want to say anyone here wasn’t acting but it does feel like everybody is behaving in character in a way that makes for a delicious, meta experience: Of course Tom Cruise is incapable of letting anyone think, even in service of some higher aim, that he is not awesome at something; of course Paul Newman has better chemistry with the young girlfriend than Tom does, despite being 61 years old at the time of the film’s release (Tom was 24).

Awards are fake and caring too much about them is embarrassing—it is important to remember this as we gear up for Oscars weekend! No Other Choice wasn’t even nominated for anything! Wagner Moura is almost certainly going to lose to an American because the Oscars are, to cite an Oscar winner, “very local”—but I will note that Newman won the Academy Award for Best Actor for this movie, his first after seven nominations. Which meant he could finally replace his Noscar with a real one:

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward “admiring” their awards. His: ‘Noscar’ for not having received an Oscar (yet) and Hers; for “The Three Faces of Eve”. Photo taken by Sid Avery for the Saturday Evening Post in 1958. (Caption & Photo credit: Art Gallery of New South Wales)

P.S. If you haven’t watched the HBO documentary about these two (The Last Movie Stars) you SHOULD!