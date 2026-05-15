Thrilled to say hello to all the new Retro Report readers joining us from Flesh World! For the uninitiated, The Retro Report is where you can get your mood-based recommendations for what to watch/read/listen to/obsess over, and I’m a culture reporter—currently recapping the final season of Hacks for Vulture; here’s my latest, on this week’s episode—and about-to-be-published author! My debut novel, Retro, comes out JUNE 23, and you can preorder your copy now!

Retro is about a struggling, down-and-out actress who gets a job as a Time Travel Agent at a start-up that takes wealthy tourists on vacations to the past. Get a feel for the world of the book at the official Retro agency website:

Before I knew what a person might consider to be mission-critical things about my novel (such as: who is my protagonist? What is the plot?) I—for whatever weird reason that is not even mine to know, creativity is a mystery to us all!—was absolutely convinced that there would be a hard-drinking private eye running around, a little noir injected into my high-concept workplace comedy.

I had a feeling there would be some sort of mystery to solve—something about the time travel or the office or the characters that wouldn’t be quite on the up-and-up—and I thought: Well, I’d better give my protagonist a detective. Like how you’d pack an umbrella if you think it’s going to rain, you know what I mean? And I loved the idea of the contrast between the noir norms for a male character and the attitude of a modern-day woman who would encounter him. Would he be seductive or repulsive, exciting or off-putting, deeply odd or actually-relatable? Some bizarro combination of all of the above?!

In my research into all things noir, I came across this fantastic quote from Jim Thompson, a hardboiled crime fiction writer who knocked out some obscene number of novels in his day (30+!) and was crowned “Dimestore Dostoevsky” by the former Library of America editor in chef Geoffrey O’Brien. How COOL.

Here’s the line. It’s the epigraph of this biography of Thompson:

There are thirty-two ways to write a story, and I've used every one, but there is only one plot—things are not as they seem.

!!!!

This was totally liberating information for me, someone who (at that time) did not know what the plot of my novel would be. Turns out I did know the plot, because there’s only one! Honestly this is a fun exercise to apply to every book or movie you’ve ever read or seen. Can you find even one where this doesn’t apply? I also realized that, on some level, I KNEW this was the plot—had already known, deep down—because I was writing about a workplace; as my longtime TRR readers know, I believe no place is weirder than the workplace (TRR vol. 6).

I had a great time studying up on some classics of the genre and I bet you will, too. Did I skip your favorite? Let me know what to add to the shelf/watchlist in the comments!

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RETRO RECS FOR NOIR NIGHTS WHEN THINGS ARE NOT AS THEY SEEM

The Postman Always Rings Twice, James M. Cain (1934)

Can I tell you what convinced me to read this book? It wasn’t because it’s a classic or it’s famous or anything like that, although it is all of those things. It’s on the Modern Library’s list of 100 best novels, for instance. But I hate being told what to do by an “all-time” list. There was a time in my life when I was all about the lists and then I realized most of the lists were made by men and consisted almost entirely of books by men about men and WHY was I listening to a bunch of men when the people who give me the best book recommendations in my real life are almost always women??

I do listen to men on a case by case basis but that’s neither here nor there. Point is: This book got on my reading radar because of this interview Frances McDormand gave to The Daily Beast in 2016. She was asked about falling in love with director Joel Coen—they’ve been married since 1984!—and she said that he “seduced me with literature” (!). The literature in question? The Postman Always Rings Twice!

Since then I’ve known I was going to need to read this book. It was only a matter of time. Nobody attempted to seduce me with it (amateurs!) so once I was deep into writing Retro I went out and got a copy for myself. If that isn’t the story of being a modern woman in an increasingly unromantic world!

Per Frances, it is, in fact, “one of the sexiest fuckin’ books I’ve ever read.” It also has, for my money, a perfect opening line: “They threw me off the hay truck about noon.” How absolutely PRISTINE. Isn’t that just everything!? Everybody wants to talk about happy and unhappy families but in my opinion this one just blows that one out of the water.

The novel follows a drifter named Frank who breezes into a California diner and sticks around because he is enamored with Cora, a beguiling, very sad woman who is unhappily married to Nick, the much older Greek guy who owns the place. Frank gets a job at the diner and he and Cora swiftly fall into this torrid, all-consuming affair.

The Greek has sent us down to the market to take back some T-bone steaks he said were lousy, and on the way back it had got dark. I slammed the car in there, and it bucked and bounced, but when I was in among the trees I stopped. Her arms were around me before I even cut the lights. We did plenty. After a while we just sat there. “I can’t go on like this, Frank.” “Me neither.”

These crazy kids come to that classic noir conclusion: They belong together, and all they need to do to be together is get rid of Nick. It’s simply the only way!!

Another thing I love about this book is the title, which makes zero literal sense and 100% SONIC SENSE. Longtime Retro Report readers know is the only kind of sense I care about. For the rookies in the room, here is TRR vol 11 to get you up to speed:

A title like The Postman Always Rings Twice is especially refreshing to me In These Times, for we live in this dopey world where everybody spells out everything because nobody trusts in the intelligence of their audience/reader/listener/what have you.

Reportedly the first title of this book was Bar-B-Que (yikes!) and then Cain and playwright/screenwriter Vincent Lawrence came up with the winner in Postman, inspired by—of all the relatable feelings!—the anxiety that devoured Lawrence when he was waiting for the postman to bring him the reply to a manuscript he’d submitted. Publisher Knopf allegedly HATED Postman and pitched For Love or Money (ugh) instead. Fortunately cooler keppes prevailed and we got this classic. The Wikipedia page for this novel has a whole section on “the origins of the title” which is a very fun read. I have not seen the movie and am curious if I should. If you have/have thoughts about it, let me know in the comments!

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Also, for everyone who is daunted by my Caro year updates and/or feels like I’m constantly telling you to read these 1,000+ page books: Postman is a slip of a thing, barely over a hundred pages, VERY easy to carry around with you. It’s just right to read on a train ride while you are watching the world whoosh by your window, thinking about life and love and what you’d do if you just couldn’t TAKE it anymore, Frank, you simply can’t go on like this!

The Thin Man, Dashiell Hammett (1933)

I will tell you what this book is about, plot-wise, but I’m going to level with you: It does not matter!

For me, this book falls into that category of noir where technically there is a narrative but practically we are here for atmosphere. And in the case of this noir, it’s really all about the snap-crackle-pop of the dialogue between Nick and Nora, who are (per the perfect description on the back cover of my Vintage Crime/Black Lizard edition) “a rich, glamorous couple who solve homicides in between wisecracks and martinis.” Aspirational!

They’re always saying things to each other like, “My nice policeman wants to see you. How do you feel?” “Terrible. I must’ve gone to bed sober.” Whatever happened to THAT?

The cover I have is SO LAME and I wish I had this one instead!! Bring back TEXTURE. Actually I think we are due for a texture revival as a response to/repudiation of the gross, too-smooth robotic AI aesthetic. The only way to prove something was made by a person is to give it that GRIT.

The Thin Man is a kind of “calling the guys in for one last job” story, because Nick is a retired private eye who gets back in the game after he reconnects with the daughter of a former client who hasn’t been able to get in touch with her father (the client in question) since her parents’ divorce. Nothing too wild about that, except a couple days later, Nick finds out that the client’s secretary—who was also, what do you know? his MISTRESS—was shot and killed, her body found by the client’s ex-wife. Suspicious circumstances all around, and Nick can’t keep himself out of it.

Books like this remind me of that great Onion classic, “Woman Takes Short Half-Hour Break From Being Feminist To Enjoy TV Show.” The very first paragraph has this banger: “She was small and blonde, and whether you looked at her face or at her body in powder-blue sports clothes, the result was satisfactory.” So, you know, do with that what you will.

In reading up on Hammett, I landed on his New York Times obituary, which is a cool 154 words and perfect ones at that. Here’s a great slice from the middle:

His prose was clean and entirely unique. His characters were as sharply and economically defined as any in American fiction. His stories were as consistent as mathematics and as intricate as psychology. His gift of invention never tempted him beyond the limits of credibility.

I haven’t seen the adaptation of this one, either. Have I been so busy reading I’ve forsaken CINEMA? Please forgive me, the rest of these recs will be movies :)

In A Lonely Place (1950, dir. Nicholas Ray)

I watched a bunch of classic noir for this—that Criterion subscription really paid for itself!—and this was my favorite of the lot. Humphrey Bogart plays Dix, a struggling screenwriter with an explosive temper who hasn’t had a hit since the big war. One night, he takes home a hat-check girl he meets at a nightclub; the next morning, she’s been found dead and he’s a suspect in her homicide. At the police station, his new neighbor, Laurel (Gloria Grahame) is brought in for questioning—she saw Dix put the hat-check girl in a cab the night before, and can vouch for his innocence—and they are immediately attracted to each other, despite (or BECAUSE) of the high-stakes circumstances.

You might think from the fits they’re at a wedding or something but this is just how people used to dress for dinner. Bring back STYLE I swear to GOD!!!!! (Even the plot hinging on a hat-check girl: If we still had HATS we’d still have hat-check girls and think of how fun THAT could be!)

For some reason this newsletter is being glitchy about embedding videos today, but THIS is the kind of perfect, understated romantic scene that I would never have expected in a movie like this but then when I got it in made me so swoony I briefly forgot about the violent homicide of a young hat-check girl.

Is this streaming for free anywhere? Nope, and that’s why I’m always going to tell you to get that DVD from your public library!

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Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988, dir. Robert Zemeckis)

When you write a novel about time travel everybody thinks the number one Robert Zemeckis movie that got in your head is Back to the Future. And of COURSE I love Back to the Future! I’m a reasonable person! But for tone, zaniness, the kind of high-low of it all—the way one world (animation) collides with the world of live-action and somehow the rules of how they operate, the physics and the rest of it, go from being totally-absurd to intuitively-reasonable in a matter of minutes—this Zemeckis classic is the one I kept thinking about. It is one of these profoundly strange yet somehow mainstream movies that I cannot imagine being allowed to make today.

I mean! How can you NOT be thoroughly charmed by this?

The private eye in question here is Eddie Valiant (played SUPERBLY by Bob Hoskins). He’s an alcoholic who hates those damned toons and is hired by the studio to find out if Roger Rabbit’s beloved wife, Jessica (“I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way”) is having an affair with the big boss who runs the Acme corporation and Toontown. The whole thing could so easily be a joke but Hoskins goes full Michael-Caine-in-A-Muppets-Christmas-Carol; he is so fully committed you cannot help but buy in.

This one is streaming on Disney Plus but I think you’re better off getting it from the REAL happiest place on Earth: your public library.