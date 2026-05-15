The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Alice's avatar
Alice
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Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of best movies ever made about Los Angeles and is worth watching for the practical effects alone. AI could never! https://www.vice.com/en/article/how-who-framed-roger-rabbit-pulled-off-its-incredible-visual-feats/

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SDK
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Watch The Postman Always Rings Twice - Lana Turner! I can only vouch for the original, haven't seen the re-make. And definitely watch The Thin Man. It's one of my all-time favorite movies. I'd say the whole series is worth watching for the William Powell-Myrna Loy dynamic. Plus there is eventually a Nick Jr. and it's baby Dean Stockwell! I've read all the original books that the classic noir movies are based on and have gone in with no expectations since the movies are so dependent on atmosphere and the charisma of the actors. I've legitimately enjoyed every one and think they are worth reading.

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