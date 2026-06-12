In the week since my New York Times video “Why Do Most New Movies Look Meh?” came out, people have been reaching out to talk to me about the single most important thing in said video: My HAIR.

considering the possibility that I am… a redhead? under the studio lights??

I am not going to ask why people are bringing up my hair instead of focusing on what really matters because if you know me in real life you know how I feel: In the immortal words of Fleabag, hair is EVERYTHING. But this is also not going to be an influencer-style guide to making your hair look like that (although—brag!—I did my hair myself) or how to get your curls mermaid-perfect every time (although I will not lie to you: I have the guide for that as well). I am seeing this as an invitation to make this week’s recs all about hair!!!

But first, a public service announcement:

MY DEBUT NOVEL RETRO COMES OUT IN ELEVEN DAYS!!!

WOWOWOWOW. Here is a complete list of things it is NOT TOO LATE to do:

Details + tickets at the links: Old Town Books, Politics & Prose, Hasty Book List, Wonderland Books, Thunder Road Books, Books Are Magic, Browseabout Books.

Get the word out: Share THE RETRO REPORT far and wide! Share

ALSO: Goodreads is doing a Retro giveaway! Enter for your chance to win a free copy! There will be 50 winners and one of them could be YOU.

Also ALSO: Don’t forget to check out the Retro agency website! Get your Pastport photo taken, plan your trip, apply for a job as a Time Travel Agent, AND MORE! The world of Retro awaits…

RETRO RECS FOR THE GREATEST HAIR TOSSES IN CINEMA HISTORY

I am saving the best for last!

Mississippi Masala (1991, dir. Mira Nair)

Sarita Choudhury’s hair in this movie: WOW. Truly some of the best waves I’ve ever seen on screen!! But I will begin at the beginning:

Sometimes romantic movies work because the whole world falls away and you’re left with just the couple in their couple-bubble, love-as-escapism from the real world. The real world wouldn’t understand! It would only get in the way! What I love about Mississippi Masala is that it is as much about the families of our young lovers—Mina (Sarita Choudhury) and Demetrius (a young DENZEL WASHINGTON!!)—and the context in which their parents grew up, as it is about the two of them, finding each other and falling in love.

We don’t even meet these two crazy kids as adults until after we watch Mina’s parents—under the violent rule of Idi Amin, who ordered the Indian minority expelled from Uganda—sadly leave their home with their small daughter in tow, eventually landing in Greenwood, Mississippi. There’s a whole other movie quietly happening alongside the one we’ll end up watching about Mina and Demetrius, one about Mina’s father never fully assimilating in the US, not even really wanting to, yearning always for the home he never wanted to leave and wishing he could go back to Kampala.

Often the parents in romantic movies can feel like stock characters with easy-to-hate dated attitudes that prevent them from supporting their children’s love interests. (It’s usually something like obvious “he’s poor” or “that no-good man has no prospects” whatever, and then you, the viewer, get to side with the hopeless romantics and feel all superior to the out-of-touch parents who’ve lost sight of What Really Matters.) But because Nair starts the movie in 1972 with the horrors in Uganda, Mina’s father’s extreme reluctance to trust his Black American neighbors is rooted in something human; he’s as sympathetic as anybody.

ALSO: I love the mix of rom-com-adjacent elements (Mina and Demetrius meet-cute when she accidentally rear-ends his car) and totally grounded, unshowy stuff, like how Mina’s family just owns a motel and Demetrius has a carpet-cleaning business, and the way they circle each other a bit before admitting they like each other: nothing quippy, nobody’s saying anything too cute or trying-to-be-quotable.

But let’s get into the thing that matters most of all: HAIR.

are you KIDDING me

Mina’s big, luscious, REAL waves are genuinely healing for anyone who, like me, is still entitled to damages from The Princess Diaries due to the makeover sequence in which Mia’s frizzy curls are blow-dried smooth instead of deep-conditioned and diffused into the luscious bounce they clearly COULD have achieved if anyone had simply believed!

who needs polish when you can have THIS?! I feel like we’ve all been brainwashed into thinking this is “messy” and not how hair should look?? WHY

Her curls were so powerful they are part of what put her on the radar director Mira Nair—yes, Zohran’s mom, more on that in a minute—in the first place. Per HuffPost:

Nair remembers casting Choudhury for her “fierce intelligence and a total absence of vanity in her.” “I just saw a picture of her, this wild chick on a bicycle with this hair. And that was the image for me: somebody who didn’t care how she looked,” Nair said. “I just loved that she had this kind of intelligence. For me, vanity is the biggest blow to performance. And she just was not interested.”

For the audition, Choudhury tried to mix up her look “by not washing her hair for a few days and then putting oil in it,” because she thought it would make her look “cool.”:

The confused casting director, who had seen Choudhury before with her regular hair, told her to wash it. “It was crazy. I had half an hour, and I was like, ‘Where am I going to wash my hair?’ So the whole thing was odd,” she said. “Also, at that age, I didn’t like having healthy, beautiful hair. I thought it was ridiculous. So I was very rebellious, but I was also a good girl.”

The hair flipping she does in this movie: So unaffected, so gorgeous. The waves have frizz and texture and LIFE. During one long walk on the beach with Demetrius, she absent-mindedly twists it up into a messy bun and it’s an actually messy bun, not like the perfect-tendril-curling-ironed-messy-bun I can tell involved a handful of hairpins, multiple products, and a professional.

This is RIGHT BEFORE the bun!! Also: Look at those COLORS. The orange on her, the sunset behind… you know how I feel about this!

Okay, back to the Mayor Mamdani of it all: Have any of you read Famesick? There are some fascinating and prickly reflections in there by Lena Dunham about how her parents, both artists of downtown-renown but not exactly boldfaced names beyond these niche NYC nooks, responded to their daughter’s sudden-onset celebrity. The hierarchy flip-flop—the inevitability that, in the first line of their obituaries will include a clause identifying them as the mother or father of the creator and star of Girls—does a number on their relationships.

First Mom of New York City!

Things don’t seem quite so tortured for Nair, who happily sat down with Rebecca Traister to discuss how she raised her son to be the man who could be mayor. Nair’s story is, as you might expect, wild and incredible in its own right; highly recommend this New Yorker profile of her from 2002.

Also a question for the Nair-heads: If I’ve only seen Mississippi Masala, what should I watch next?

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Clueless (1995, dir. Amy Heckerling)

A perfect movie that introduces us to THE Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone, duh!) with a PERFECT hair flip. So important to me spiritually that I figured out how to get this video in here despite my YouTube-embedding woes:

As the hair and makeup team behind that JFK and Carolyn show just learned in real time, hair IS character, and when the hair doesn’t work, the character isn’t believable. But from the SECOND you see Cher luxuriate in her ‘90s blonde blowout, you know exactly who she is.

On a related note: I love that, when Cher gives Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover, she dyes her hair red (it’s very Angela Chase, IYKYK) but does NOT straighten her curls into submission. Instead she KEEPS the curls and in fact part of her pitch to Elton (Jeremy Sisto) about why Tai is so appealing is that she has those “romantic tendrils” falling in her face. Justice for curly girls!

This is Tai’s “after” hair! AS IT SHOULD BE!

I could probably talk about Clueless every day for the rest of my life—we will revisit it in this newsletter again I am SURE—but it’s time to get to the most important hair toss in cinema history. I’ve kept you waiting long enough!

Gilda (1946, dir. Charles Vidor)

Now there are still many movies I have yet to see and I don’t like to give our superlatives before I’ve done a thorough review. But I feel confident in crowning this the single greatest hair toss in cinema history!!!!!! It’s also a PERFECT character introduction. Let me set it up for you:

This is the POST-FLIP hair. A WORK OF ART!!!!

We’re in Buenos Aires, baby, and an American named Johnny (Glenn Ford) has just showed up in the city. He’s a gambler and a cheat; he plays craps with loaded dice and, perhaps because of karma, is robbed—but saved (twist!) by a (seemingly) random guy, Ballin Mundson. Mundson tells him about a legendary, illegal casino for high-rollers but says NOT to cheat there. Alas, it’s a classic tigers-and-stripes situation, and Johnny wins at blackjack by counting cards.

Hauled off to be handled by the casino’s owner, he finds out—let’s twist again!—the owner is Mundson. Johnny sweet-talks Mundson into hiring him, like how Frank Abagnale does fraud prevention and security consulting now, so Johnny becomes the casino manager. Mundson takes a quick trip to the US and returns with thrilling news: He has married a woman he has known for exactly one day. LOOOOVE this for him! He can’t wait to show her off to Johnny, so he takes his casino manager up to his beloved’s room. He walks through the door and asks, “Gilda, are you decent?”

Rita Hayworth does a FULL BODY HAIR FLIP and responds, beaming: “Me?”

Naturally I recommend not just that snippet but the whole thing, because this movie rules. One of the great noirs. Sultry, dark, unsettling, COOL. The costumes are sensational. The dress below has its own Wikipedia page! Made by costume designer Jean Louis and worn/stripteased when Gilda sings “Put the Blame on Mame.”

He was inspired by John Singer Sargeant’s Portrait of Madame X:

AND: An image of Rita-as-Gilda in this dress, cut from an advertisement for the film that ran in Esquire magazine, was stenciled on an atomic bomb in World War II: The Able bomb, which exploded at Bikini Atoll on July 1, 1946. You can go down the rabbit hole on that strange confluence of sex and violence here, if you so desire.