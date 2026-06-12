The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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Annabel's avatar
Annabel
15h

The iPhone portrait mode of it all is impossible to ignore once you’ve had it pointed out to you. I’ve been enjoying ‘Shrinking’ but my god did they maybe literally shoot that in portrait mode?! It is an Apple TV show 😬

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Annabel's avatar
Annabel
16h

“I could probably talk about Clueless every day for the rest of my life“ could and should

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