It’s an exciting weekend for me: I’m going to be a bridesmaid in the wedding of a friend I’ve known for 30 (!) years!

I have MANY opinions about weddings and—this is so crazy but I cannot tell a lie—all of them are objectively correct. One day when I am prepared to make enemies (as the most valiant and courageous among us must!) I will share all my takes with you. Currently I believe the world is too volatile for my proclamations which I imagine will immediately and radically alter wedding culture as we know it.

Speaking of wedding culture: Presumably in honor of my friend’s nuptials, The Drama is in theaters and in the discourse!

I saw it last weekend. I want to know what all of you thought and I want to protect the innocent from spoilers, so I am bringing back a now-recurring TRR feature: The seven-minute voice note! Seven minutes is, I think, the sweet-spot length for these memos but I will note (for purposes of your wedding season plans) that the proper length for a wedding toast is exactly half that: a cool three minutes and thirty seconds.

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Links for the listeners: Here’s that Vulture review of The Drama; here are the Violence Project’s statistics on mass shootings I’m citing; and here is an excellent book on the 2011 Norway shooting: One of Us: The Story of a Massacre in Norway — And Its Aftermath. Also really liked Doreen St. Felix’s take on Zendaya in the New Yorker, which I didn’t read until after I recorded this voice note so I don’t mention it but here’s a great line (complete with signature NYer umlaut): “It can often feel as if Zendaya has been added to a preëxisting story, like salt on a finished dish. The ostensible fear is that of identity hardening into a cudgel, foreshortening a character’s emotional palette. But why can’t it expand that palette?”

Don’t keep The Drama discourse to yourself! Share

Before I give you my top recs for wedding-related books and cinema, I want to send you to one of my favorite stories I’ve done lately, which is this piece for the New York Times about how “Mr. Brightside” became a generational anthem and—per this piece—a wedding playlist staple, despite its extremely un-matrimonial lyrics and content. In my reporting, I learned that “Mr. Brightside” is the third most-requested wedding song in the US, behind only Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and Abba’s “Dancing Queen.”

ALSO: I have an exciting Retro announcement: You can preorder a SIGNED copy of my novel Retro from Politics and Prose (!!) and in addition to getting an autographed book you will also get a snazzy Retro Metro sticker! Put it on your water bottle and let everyone know that you believe in public transit in the past, present, and future :).

Speaking of signing books: I just got to do that for the first time at the Public Library Association Conference in Minneapolis! Several of you have asked me if you are still supporting authors when you take their books out or request their books from public library, rather than buying them at a bookstore. The answer is a resounding YES.

My first book signing line!!!!!!!!! I am v happy to be there, can you tell?

The PLA conference is one of the places librarians from across the country assemble to find out about what books are being published in the coming year. If they’re hot on a book, they’ll order it for their shelves. So by telling your library you want to read a book, you’re making it more likely that the library will buy it. I will confess it had never occurred to me before becoming an author that the libraries have to buy the books in the first place; I had a childlike magical-thinking sense of how the books wound up there (a book fairy of some kind?). The more you know 🌈.

And! If you’re a Hacks fan: My recap of this week’s episode is up on Vulture! (and my recap-of-the-recaps of last season is in TRR vol. 21).

RETRO RECS FOR ALL THE COMPLEX ENERGIES AND EMOTIONS YOU MAY BE BRINGING TO THE WEDDINGS YOU ATTEND THIS SEASON

Cassandra at the Wedding, Dorothy Baker (1962)

I have had this on my list to recommend to you since I started this newsletter and I’ve been waiting for the just-right moment. That moment is NOW!

This novel is about a young woman, Cassandra, who we meet while she’s on the long drive back from grad school at Berkeley to her family ranch in the Sierras for her identical twin sister Judith’s wedding to a man she (Cassandra) has never met, and whose compatibility with her twin she doubts. Their mother is dead and their father is a frequently-drunk philosophy professor. Cassandra is wildly intelligent, quick-witted, and—it becomes clear as you read—not exactly a paragon of mental well-being.

She doesn’t know how to be without her sister and feels this marriage constitutes the ultimate in abandonment. Cassandra is also attracted to women in a time and place in which that hangs over her like something worse than a death sentence: she can’t be happy with a man but can’t build the life she wants with a woman, either; she was doing fine as long as she had Judith, and now she won’t.

She is already in a rough spot when we meet her:

But I seldom get praised for the hard things I do, and I do some of the hardest things. Things like waking up in the morning and going to sleep at night, all all alone except when I’m with someone; and it’s getting harder and harder for me to be really with anyone. And more or less impossible, on the other hand, not to be frequently with someone.

Later she riffs on the inadequacy of a pharmacist’s prescribing powers, for they could not write “as needed for zest” or “as needed to encourage the minimum of tolerance for the brute stupidities of this world.”

Personally I think The Retro Report is what’s needed to encourage the minimum of tolerance for the brute stupidities of this world. Don’t you?! Share

If you have ever struggled with watching a female friend or relative hitch her wagon to a man—if you have not stopped thinking about the part in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women when Jo pleads with Meg not to marry John because “You will be bored of him in two years, and we will be interesting forever”; also if you dug Jonathan Demme’s Rachel Getting Married (2008) which I did not have space to include this list but I also recommend!—you will feel Cassandra’s turmoil.

Here is Cassandra’s aside to the reader after her father dismisses her “concern” over Judith’s plans:

Was the implication that what Judith did was no concern of mine, because if that was what he meant I should make it very clear I could not possibly be less concerned. If a person of her stature and of her gifts chooses to sell herself short and go the way of all suburbia, who am I to speak up for what I think of as virtue? Who am I? Or, possibly, who am I? Make it who was I, because once I was somebody.

Judith gets the mic, too, and though she lacks the real snap-crackle-pop of her vibrant, unstable sister, you can see why might need some air from the overwhelming, suffocating force of Cassandra’s personality. I feel for everybody in this book! It was not a hit when it first came out but has since been rereleased (the edition pictured above, which I have, is the New York Review of Books rerelease from 2012) and, according to New York magazine, had an inexplicable, hot resurgence four years ago. I discovered this through a bookseller at Lost City Books in Adams Morgan. Your local indie! Never forsake them! Get a copy at YOUR local indie or the public library!

Bachelorette (2012, dir. Leslye Headland)

In another lifetime I will teach a cinema and culture class and the subject will be “White American Girlhood Through Kirsten Dunst’s Filmography.” And this WILL be on the syllabus!!

Bachelorette is about three women—the mean, performatively-perfect Regan (Dunst), happy idiot Katie (Isla Fisher), and messy hard-partier Gena (Lizzy Caplan)—who are, solely for posterity, tasked with being bridesmaids for nice, pushover Becky (Rebel Wilson), who was their “friend” in high school (they passive-aggressively bullied her for being overweight; her school nickname was “Pigface”).

Regan is horrified that Becky got engaged before she did. Her simmering jealousy and resentment burst out in cruel flashes over the course of the wedding weekend which, as only happens in the movies, is the night before the wedding. After essentially bullying Becky out of attending her own bachelorette party, the bridesmaids drunkenly try to prove that two of them could fit inside Becky’s wedding dress and, in the attempt, tear the dress in two; they spend the rest of the night frantically trying to repair it to avert disaster, all while courting ever more chaos with the sleazy groomsmen and stash of drugs Gena brought to the festivities.

It’s not a perfect movie—there’s a lot about it that doesn’t work, actually, but I think it’s interesting in spite of that, and worth it for what I believe is a hall of fame Dunst performance. Most “mean” girls in movies are winking at you through the screen, letting you know they’re really not so bad, or they have some tragic backstory to explain that they would be less mean if only they were truly understood, or blah blah whatever. I am TIRED of villain origin stories! I wonder if this cultural and political moment, saturated as it is with its exhausting and frankly uninspiring villains, will finally free us from the How I Broke Bad origin-story clutches??

As we all know from real life, with some people, it’s not that deep — they are just mean: petty, vindictive, vain, selfish. Dunst’s Regan is a shitty friend and a completely believable bitch, a fraud who is livid at a world that would allow Becky to find love and happiness despite Becky not following Reagan’s rules for how to be a woman (starving yourself). In related news, James Marsden plays a great scumbag in this! He is Regan’s perfect match.

Back when I was a theater reporter for the Washington Post, I saw Bachelorette—the play on which the movie is based, also written by Headland—at Studio Theatre, directed by David Muse. The play was part of Headland’s “Seven Deadly Sins” cycle and is tighter, leaner, and meaner. You can read it here! The play, for my money, has a much stronger, more caustic ending. Like I’m not surprised they couldn’t let a Hollywood movie end as the play does (spoiler alert): With Regan crawling on her hands and knees, frantically scooping her Vicodin, Klonopin, and Xanax up off the floor. Becky had pointedly scattered them everywhere to prove that Regan—know-it-all, has-it-all Regan—is as pathetic and gluttonous as she claims Becky must be.

I fear this list makes it seem like I’m only bringing dark and moody thoughts to wedding weekends. But that’s not all there is! Let’s round this out with a feel-good classic:

The Philadelphia Story (1940, dir. George Cukor)

Said it before and I’ll say it again: The most romantic thing a woman can do in the movies is be divorced from Cary Grant!

In The Philadelphia Story, Katharine Hepburn plays a socialite, Tracy Lord, with impossibly high standards. Two years after divorcing a rich, charming alcoholic who is also a yacht designer (INCREDIBLE rom-com job) named C. K. Dexter (Cary Grant <3), Tracy’s found a new groom-to-be, a technically-inoffensive wealthy man named George Kittredge (John Howard).

Meanwhile, Spy magazine sends Mike Connor (Jimmy Stewart!!!), a reporter with real eat-the-rich politics, and fast-talking photographer Liz (Ruth Hussey), to cover what’s sure to be the wedding of the year. But Tracy hates those vultures in the press, so they’ll need an in; fortunately, they find one in Dexter, who has been working for Spy and agrees to help them pretend to be friends of the bride’s brother, because naturally C. K. Dexter can’t just let this wedding go on as planned! And let someone else be married to his wife?

Of course we know from the start George is not the man for Tracy because Cary Grant is Tracy’s ex-husband (see above re: the rules of romance involving Mr. Grant). But it’s a real treat to watch these pros dance their way to the inevitable; even Mike gets tangled up in their knot-tying antics:

CHEMISTRY! (Katharine Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart showing everybody how it’s done in The Philadelphia Story )

Sometimes comedies age horrendously but this is as champagne-sparkly as ever. On a recent rewatch, one of the things about it which thoroughly charmed me is just how breezy everybody was about the whole kit and caboodle of the big wedding—even though it was a BIG wedding, a high-society to-do! Just the fact that on The Big Day, everyone is milling about with those crushing hangovers with the wedding only hours away, and the bridal party is not rising at dawn to spend many hours in a hotel suite getting their hair and makeup done—a lovely indulgence and all, but the whole day is so scheduled and rigorous and was it always so?? MUST it be so?

Here was a setup so lackadaisical that TWO uninvited guests could arrive not two days before the wedding, make themselves at home in the bride’s parents’ house, and snag two seats on the guest list. I would love to hear from any readers who are old enough to know firsthand or just know their history: Were real weddings, even big weddings, once such relatively laid-back affairs? Or is this movie magic?

I think the only place you can currently stream this for free is on Tubi with ads. If you do not want your enjoyment of one of the greats to be interrupted with the current spate of rude advertisements—lately feels like everything is either shoving GLP-1s in our faces or those weird Meta commercials trying to brainwash everyone into believing that a data center is just what your down-on-its-luck town needs—you can treat yourself to the DVD for free at YOUR PUBLIC LIBRARY. You can also buy a copy for keeps at Criterion!