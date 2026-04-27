Hope you all had a wonderful Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday! I trust many of you were popping by your area indies to support local bookstores, discovering your new favorites that the algorithm could never feed you because the best recs rely on the strange and particular connections only a human being could make. Yet another reason to befriend your booksellers and fellow book-lovers! If you missed Saturday: FRET NOT. Every day is a good day to do what I have just described. I won’t hold the weekend against you; you can try again tomorrow!

Of course you would make THIS book-lover very happy if you preorder your copy of Retro from the indie of your choice, and as TRR regulars already know, you can get a SIGNED copy if you order from Politics & Prose! AND: You can see me in real life (!) at the Politics & Prose at Union Market on Thursday, June 25 at 7 pm with the one and only ALEXANDRA PETRI! She is brilliant, hilarious, and FULL of facts about Gore Vidal. Lately she has served our country as the valiant soul dutifully stepping in for the United States government while it is taking a break from providing vital services to our nation; for years on end she has been clocking in at the humor factory so we do not all lose the will to live despite living through multiple seasons of “unprecedented times.” AND: Petri was one of the first people to read pages of Retro loooong before it was Retro. So save the date, hope to see you there!

A meh ne sais quoi at the movies

Have you noticed that a lot of new movies look… off?

Obviously there’s still aesthetic excellence out there—the gorgeous, seventies texture of The Secret Agent; the sumptuous gore of Sinners; also this isn’t a movie from this year but I watched La Chimera recently and WOW can Lenù’s sister make a picture!—but the average new release looks really average, no?

What’s with the lighting—or, more accurately, the darkness? Why is it impossible to SEE anything? What happened to contrast, to the “lights” in lights, camera, action? To cite modern Scripture:

Why does everything look so flat, lifeless and washed out? Why do older movies, when technology was (theoretically) less advanced and sophisticated, seem to look so much brighter, sharper, more vibrant and alive? Why do increasingly-expensive big-budget blockbusters have CGI that looks like the snowcrete slush that plagued our streets all winter? Perhaps you’ve noticed that many a “live-action” Disney remake looks like someone sucked the will to live out of the original; that Wicked looks faded and gray even on its own, let alone when you see a still from the film beside one from The Wizard of Oz. Nicole Kidman for AMC says we come to this place for magic. So where did the magic go?

Speaking of Nicole and magic: Ironically, the trailer for the Practical Magic sequel is yet another perfect illustration of this very depressing phenomenon!

One of the best things about being a journalist is that you can take a question like this and escalate it beyond the group chat/happy hour/dinner table convo and actually get to the bottom of what’s bugging you. As a lover of movies who is informed but not expert-level—what does that make me? Criterion-conversational? Letterboxd literate?—I set out to do just that.

You can read my findings on this front in the New York Times! My story, “Are Movies Really Getting Darker? Let’s Shine Some Light on the Issue.” went live THIS MORNING and is in print today, too!

“There’s no humanity in it anymore”

When I pitched this story, I knew this issue was already a hot topic among extremely-online cinephiles. So I started by setting out to find voices to represent that pack. My first stop was this fantastic, very thorough video, which (reporting spoiler) was later recommended to me (after I’d already seen it, but he’d found it independently) by a four-time Academy Award nominated cinematographer:

I also found this clip (and the full-length video from which it came) analyzing a lot of the same issues. When I talked to the Raiders of the Lost Pod hosts, James and Anthony Deveney, they told me that the clip below was the most-engaged with video they’ve ever made, with shares “in the stratosphere.”

Something Tom van der Linden, who made the first video essay, said that really resonated with me is that the question of “why do movies look like that?” isn’t just an artistic inquiry, but a moral one. He spoke about how “the reality of a movie” is “a relational concept. [It’s] not something that exists on its own. It’s solely determined by the viewers immersion in the movie. And when that breaks, there is a disconnect that is kind of tragic. Because in some ways, it makes the movie useless if you are not transported into another world. I’m not sure what purpose it would be serving, save for a throwaway entertainment or mindless entertainment.”

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Even old movies that are “bad,” like B- and C-horror movies from decades ago with janky practical effects, still feel better to us, as viewers, than some of today’s more sterile offerings. “There’s a tangibility to those bad practical effects that make them funny,” said van der Linden. Now, “everything gets bland and clean” and feels more robotic. “There’s no humanity in it anymore.”

This reminded me of the phenomenon I wrote about in my big Washington Post story on cosmetic dentistry and how so many celebrities have the same teeth: hotness creep!!! To review and/or for the uninitiated:

Is every part of our lives is becoming less human, despite all the evidence—data on loneliness, for instance, and its devastating effects on individual and societal health—that people, deep down, yearn for more humanity, not less? It all feels of a piece with the insidious infiltration of AI into everything, the notion that any person could be “replaced” with tech, like the ideal day is one in which you never, ever speak to or engage with another human being.

And—galaxy brain take, stay with me—a person could argue that the forces pushing mainstream movies in this direction want us all to be less connected with what makes us human, because people who feel isolated and adrift are extremely compliant consumers, constantly rushing to fill the void with products :) which of course will never work so they just keep buying stuff :) it’s very Wall-E!

Did Wall-E (2008) predict the future?! Ughhhhhh (Image: Disney Pixar)

So what’s the cinephile consensus as to why movies don’t look “real” anymore? A few arguments emerged: That movies are mostly shot digitally now, and film is innately superior to digital because one is organic—literal light through celluloid—and one is data; that film required more light than digital, which is why everything is so dark these days; that risk-averse corporate overlords and streamers are, in James Deveney’s words, “turning an art into a product” and care more about how their films will look on a TV screen than in a theater; that an over-reliance on CGI and special effects at the expense of (expensive) practical sets and tools, combined with the faker-than-ever look of the actors themselves, make for an icky, uncanny-valley aesthetic; and that, essentially, the movies look bad because they can.

“These streamers know a lot of people are on their phone at the same time” as they’re watching a movie, James Deveney told me. “There’s a lack of intention.” However, he went on: “If there’s no intention to the art form — people notice! People are becoming hip to it, and it’s a big factor why people aren’t going to the movies anymore.”

We’ve heard from film bros. What about film pros?

I had a feeling these fans were onto something but of course I was curious about what the people who actually make the movies have to say about all this. Are they seeing what we’re seeing? And can they help us figure out what’s going on and why? I talked to a few heavy-hitters for this piece whose expertise really deepened my appreciation for and understanding of what’s happening on modern film sets. Here’s who you can look out for in the NYT story:

Steve Yedlin , cinematographer and frequent Rian Johnson collaborator (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Yedlin makes gorgeous stuff—have you all watched Poker Face?—and is a big defender of digital in the “film is innately superior to digital” conversation. If you really want to get into the nitty-gritty of all of that piece of this issue, you should check out his website, where he goes deep on all of the algorithms he’s built to approximate certain qualities people associate with film, like halation (that reddish glow around a backlit body or object) and gate weave (the slight wobble of the picture as film is pulled through the frame window).

Yedlin explained to me how many of these issues are as much about workplace dynamics as they are about technical issues or anything specific to the film industry, which I found fascinating; you all know how I feel about the weirdness of the workplace!

He also is the first person who has ever been able to explain to me what it means when something is in SDR but your TV thinks it’s HDR or vice-versa. It’s not just any man who can make me feel like a woman in STEM!

Todd Vaziri , a visual effects artist and supervisor at Industrial Light & Magic

When Vaziri told me he’d contributed to movies like Avatar and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol, I asked him if that meant he had anything to do with my favorite moment in a Mission Impossible movie—when Ethan flips his Kremlin disguise inside-out and it becomes a Bruce tee and a leather jacket—and he said YES, that sequence was, in fact, a visual effect!

Vaziri shared lots of great insights about—music to my Virgo ears—the importance of having a plan and not, say, picking a release date before you even have a screenplay written.

As he said, “When it comes to creative decisions, or big broad story-sequence action decisions, it’s so easy to say, “Let’s just put that off. Let’s wait until we’re done filming. We’ve got enough to deal with. Let’s finish the script, let’s finish the shooting, and we’ll deal with those later.” which is NOT what you want to hear in the VFX world. So there’s a lot of things conspiring against the process right now.”

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Ed Lachman , cinematographer and frequent Todd Haynes’ collaborator ( Carol , Far From Heaven )

Lachman is the four-time Academy Award nominated cinematographer I mentioned earlier. I reached out to him because he’d gone on legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins’ podcast and lamented that contemporary movies look “like mush” because they’re shot with a narrow depth of field, making all the backgrounds blurry; the result is like Portrait Mode on an iPhone.

We discussed that issue in more depth (ha!), and he also had what I thought was a very moving perspective on what makes film (vs. digital) so special: He believes that people connect, on a bodily level, with film, in a way that we don’t with digital, which “converts light to data.” It’s subtle, he said, but “we as humans live within the chemical, our bodies our chemical. I think we respond to the chemical nature of film, how it creates an image, that’s closer to what we are. I think film is a more anthropomorphic feeling of what an image is that we can relate to.” He also taught me how to pronounce Alice Rohrwacher’s name (see footnote #2) and gave me an excellent batch of film recs… stay tuned as I watch my way through the list!

Vanessa Bendetti , Vice President and Head of Motion picture at Kodak

Bendetti gave me a clear-eyed but optimistic read of the state of modern cinema. She was matter-of-fact about all the obstacles, unique to this cultural moment, that make it difficult to make beautiful work—the industry, she said, has been both “democratized [and] commoditized, so the people who are making decisions about the way the movie should look are not always the filmmakers.”

Naturally, as a voice of Kodak, Bendetti is going to be pro-film, but one of her opinions about a benefit of shooting on film was more about human behavior than technical supremacy: While “there are a lot of digital filmmakers and sets where there’s incredible discipline and blocking,” she said, film sets are a tighter ship, because everyone respects how expensive it is to shoot on film, and how thoughtful you need to be to get the shot you want. “With film, you hear over and over again: everyone is paying attention, no one is on their phone. Every department head knows they have to be on their game. They’re going to be doing less takes, so actors know they have to be on their A-game, and I think that impacts the quality of the movie.”

Read all about it in the New York Times, and let me know what you make of this in the comments!