The Retro Report

The Retro Report

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fiona zublin's avatar
fiona zublin
6d

This was one of the many things that was so uncomfortable about the Devil Wears Prada sequel – first that many of the main characters did not appear to have aged 20 years at all, and second that in order for that to make sense, a character so concerned about her budget for, say, unfreezing an embryo, was clearly spending everything on salmon sperm facials.

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1 reply by Jessica M Goldstein
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ayandastood
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this was incredible to read, thank you so so much!!!! So many gems here!!! Incredible

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